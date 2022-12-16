WestRock’s Covington Mill Announces Mill Christmas Card and Ad Winners

Left to right: Connie Baker, Executive Director - Alleghany Highlands Arts and Crafts Center; Joel Tucker, 2022 Mill Christmas Card winner holding his entry; Rebecca Johnson, Westrock communications manager, holding the 2022 Christmas card; and Ginny Neil, Christmas ad winner, holding her entry.

Covington High School Art Students with their winning ad entries. Left to right: Addison Morris, Amia Riddick, Christina Terrell, and Connie Baker, Executive Director - Alleghany Highlands Arts and Crafts Center.

Joel Tucker’s winning entry for the WestRock Christmas Card Contest

COVINGTON, VIRGINIA (VR) – The Covington mill recently announced its 2022 Christmas Card competition winner, Joel Tucker. His entry is a collage with acrylic, pen, and ink on watercolor paper featuring three Christmas trees and a deer family. Tucker received a monetary award for winning the contest, and his artwork is featured on the mill’s 2022 Christmas card which has been mailed to all employees and retirees, in addition to business and community leaders throughout the United States and abroad. Artwork from Ginny Neil, and Covington High School art students Amia Riddick, Christina Terrell, and Addison Morris will makeup this year’s WestRock holiday greetings in the local media. Their artwork was chosen from the 30 entries in this year’s annual Christmas card competition. Neil’s artwork was created digitally. It depicts Santa in a sleigh flying over downtown Covington with a WestRock box holding presents in the back of the sleigh. The downtown Covington streetlights are prominently featured. Riddick’s design was a collage done in pencil, crayon, and markers. It depicts a gingerbread house in the forest with snow on the ground. Morris’s design was done in acrylic paint, pen, watercolor, and marker. It features a barn on a snowy night with Santa and his sleigh dashing by in front of the moon. Terrell’s artwork was created in pen, marker, and pencil. It features the train at the City Playground and has a Christmas tree, presents, and lights. Many thanks to the Alleghany Highlands Arts and Crafts Center for their assistance and partnership with the mill for WestRock Christmas Card Contest.

