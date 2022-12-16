WestRock’s Covington Mill Announces Mill Christmas Card and Ad Winners

Our Butterfly is free! Nancy Terry Sams of Roanoke, Virginia, gained her wings and flew to Heaven on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. Nancy was born on April 1, 1927, in Alleghany County, Virginia.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Jessie McDaniel Terry; father, Franklin E. Terry; brother, Joseph Terry; and her beloved husband of 69 years, Robert L. Sams.
Nancy is survived by sons, Patrick (Donna) and Michael (Cindy); grandchildren, Matthew, Jason, and Suni; five great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Nancy was a gentle spirit with a loving heart. Dementia could not steal her grace, style or cheerful attitude. She loved God, family, chocolate, butterflies, and Iced Amethyst lipstick.
Her family would like to express their gratitude to Harmony Memory Care and Good Samaritan Hospice for the excellent care and kindness shown to Nancy.
Graveside Services will be conducted by Rev. Donna C. Sams at 2 p.m. on Monday, December 19, 2022, at Alleghany Memorial Park, Lowmoor Virginia. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.Oakeys.com.
Arrangements by Oakey's Funeral Service - North Chapel, Roanoke, VA (540) 362-1237.
