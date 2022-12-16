LOW MOOR, VA (VR) — Reanna Wyatt, a native of Glen Wilton, has been named the Healthy Highlands Program Leader.
Wyatt will operate out of an office at the Alleghany Highlands YMCA. She began her new duties last week.
“We’re extremely excited to have Reanna on board,” said Alleghany Highlands YMCA CEO Jennifer Unroe. “We look forward to her addressing issues that are critical to the health and well-being of residents throughout the Highlands.”
In her duties, Wyatt will manage operations of the Healthy Highlands initiatives and programming that are designed to promote vaccinations, reduce health risks and reclaim health for residents of...
