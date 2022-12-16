ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clifton Forge, VA

wfxrtv.com

Dollar General opens new location in Vinton

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A new Dollar General store opened its doors in Vinton on Monday, Dec. 19. The new convenience store can be found at 10624 Stewartsville Road and, according to Dollar General’s media team, features affordable needs from household products to fresh produce. According to...
VINTON, VA
WSLS

Homestead Creamery celebrates growth across Virginia

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – You’ve probably seen the glass jars on the shelves – now, the family-owned dairy farm, Homestead Creamery, is getting recognition. Tuesday afternoon, the Franklin County Board of Supervisors celebrated the brand with a formal proclamation. The company has been able to expand and...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
Virginian Review

Coffer Dam On North Side Of The Jackson River In Clifton Forge Nears Completion

The Town of Clifton Forge’s coffer dam project originally scheduled to be completed by Oct. has been delayed due to weather issues and other complications. The supply chain interruption has delayed the completion of many projects in the Alleghany Highlands since COVID-19 forced many shutdowns across America in 2020, resulting in delayed deliveries due in part to a logjam of cargo containers at many U.S. ports. Thanks to the coffer dam, one-half of the pipeline has been buried under the Jackson River on the south side near Verge St., and the work crew is currently working on the north side of the river to extend the dam to the center of the river where the pipeline can be inserted to connect with the southern portion that has been completed. The post Coffer Dam On North Side Of The Jackson River In Clifton Forge Nears Completion appeared first on The Virginian Review.
CLIFTON FORGE, VA
WSLS

Crews responding to train derailment in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – The Montgomery County Fire-EMS Department and law enforcement personnel are at the scene of a train derailment not far from the Lancer Truck Shop on Fork Road. Fortunately, no one was hurt in this incident and there are no hazards to the community. Drivers are...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA
Virginian Review

Clarence Leroy Twitty III – 71

Mr. Clarence Leroy Twitty, III. 71 of Covington passed away December 14, 2022. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service. The post Clarence Leroy Twitty III – 71 appeared first on The Virginian Review.
COVINGTON, VA
WVNS

Community mourning loss of longtime local figure

HINTON, WV (WVNS)– A longtime Summers County servant is remembered for all of her work within the community. 99-year-old Dorothy Jean Boley died on Tuesday, December 13. Boley spent 43 years working for the Clerical Department of the Chesapeake and Ohio Railroad. Dorothy Jean is known for her work and organization of Railroad Days in […]
HINTON, WV
Virginian Review

Nativities From Several Countries On Display At Alleghany Highlands Arts And Crafts Center

Although the holidays can be a hectic time of year the Alleghany Highlands Arts and Crafts Center at 439 E Ridgeway St., Clifton Forge, has a perfect way to relax and be reminded of “the reason for the season.” There are now 18 nativity sets from at least 7 countries currently on display, loaned by several local collectors. Some are whimsical, reflecting the individual owners, others are more traditional, suggesting their part in long-cherished family traditions. All came with stories that reflected years of memories. A few of the nativity sets are quirky and whimsical, reflecting the wide range of...
CLIFTON FORGE, VA
Virginian Review

First Christian Church To Present Christmas Musical

The children and youth of First Christian Church, 231 E. Fudge St., Covington, will present a special Christmas musical program on Sunday evening, Dec. 18 at 6:00 PM in the church’s Family Life Center. “The Loaned Manger” will offer a light and humorous touch but will also emphasize the true meaning of Christmas, the birth […] The post First Christian Church To Present Christmas Musical appeared first on The Virginian Review.
COVINGTON, VA
Virginian Review

Alleghany Highlands Master Naturalists To Hold Classes

Are you ever interested to understand more about the animals, plants or geology of the Alleghany Highlands? Are you willing to help protect those natural resources through a volunteer service program? If so, the Virginia Master Naturalist basic training program was designed just for you. The Alleghany Highlands Chapter of the Virginia Master Naturalists will […] The post Alleghany Highlands Master Naturalists To Hold Classes appeared first on The Virginian Review.
MILLBORO, VA
Virginian Review

Reanna Wyatt named the Healthy Highlands Program Leader

LOW MOOR, VA (VR) — Reanna Wyatt, a native of Glen Wilton, has been named the Healthy Highlands Program Leader. Wyatt will operate out of an office at the Alleghany Highlands YMCA. She began her new duties last week. “We’re extremely excited to have Reanna on board,” said Alleghany Highlands YMCA CEO Jennifer Unroe. “We look forward to her addressing issues that are critical to the health and well-being of residents throughout the Highlands.” In her duties, Wyatt will manage operations of the Healthy Highlands initiatives and programming that are designed to promote vaccinations, reduce health risks and reclaim health for residents of...
GLEN WILTON, VA
Virginian Review

Moss Run Baptist Church To Hold Christmas Program Dec. 18

Moss Run Baptist Church and Pastor Frank Sizemore, Jr. wants to welcome everyone to a community Christmas Program on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at 4 pm at their church. A concert of Christmas music will be performed by Richard and Denise Kiser who make their home in Salem, Virginia, and tour in many states, including […] The post Moss Run Baptist Church To Hold Christmas Program Dec. 18 appeared first on The Virginian Review.
COVINGTON, VA
Virginian Review

Delegate Terry Austin Presents Sheriff Kevin W. Hall With Copy Of An Honorary Resolution

Delegate Terry Austin presented Alleghany County/Covington Sheriff Kevin W. Hall with an honorary resolution passed by the Virginia Legislature for his service as president of the Virginia Sheriffs’ Association on Wed., Dec. 14. Austin ( R ) represents Virginia’s 19th District, and he visited Covington where he presented a copy of the resolution of appreciation for Hall’s service as a former President of the Virginia Sheriffs’ Assoc. and for his community service work during his career in law enforcement. The resolution reads as follows: HOUSE JOINT RESOLUTION NO. 310 Offered February 28, 2022 Commending Kevin W. Hall.---------- Patron-- Austin ---------- WHEREAS, Kevin W. Hall, an esteemed law-enforcement officer...
COVINGTON, VA
