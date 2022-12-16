3 injured after 5-vehicle crash involving school bus in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas ( KETK ) – Three people were taken to a local hospital for treatment on Friday after a five-vehicle crash in the 900 block of East Hawkins Parkway involving a school bus.

Officials with Longview Police said none of the students on the bus were injured, but one adult on the bus and two others were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

“We are thankful that all students are safe and no other injuries have been reported,” officials with Longview ISD said. “Our prayers are with the driver and their family. We also want to recognize the courageous actions of the bus monitor, whose brave actions were praised by first responders on the scene.”

Eastbound traffic was diverted between 4th Street and Good Shepherd Way until all emergency personnel left the scene.



Want the latest news as it breaks? Sign up for KETK’s breaking news emails and you’ll always be in the loop.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.