ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, TX

3 injured after 5-vehicle crash involving school bus in Longview

By Darby Good
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wv6hn_0jlAt5Ue00

LONGVIEW, Texas ( KETK ) – Three people were taken to a local hospital for treatment on Friday after a five-vehicle crash in the 900 block of East Hawkins Parkway involving a school bus.

Pedestrian killed after being struck on Jacksonville road

Officials with Longview Police said none of the students on the bus were injured, but one adult on the bus and two others were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

“We are thankful that all students are safe and no other injuries have been reported,” officials with Longview ISD said. “Our prayers are with the driver and their family. We also want to recognize the courageous actions of the bus monitor, whose brave actions were praised by first responders on the scene.”

Eastbound traffic was diverted between 4th Street and Good Shepherd Way until all emergency personnel left the scene.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ygAr4_0jlAt5Ue00


Want the latest news as it breaks? Sign up for KETK’s breaking news emails and you’ll always be in the loop.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KETK / FOX51 News

1 injured after car catches on fire after Tyler crash

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – One person was injured after a crash on Loop 323 and Old Bullard Road on Wednesday, according to the Tyler Police Department. Police said around 9:15 p.m., a Chevrolet pickup truck was traveling north on Old Bullard Road while a 4-door sedan was going west on Loop 323. According to police, […]
TYLER, TX
CBS19

2 dead, 2 children injured in Cherokee County rollover crash

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — Two adults are dead and two children were injured in a Monday afternoon crash in Cherokee County. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), around 4:20 p.m., an SUV, driven by Scott Helm, 33, of Rusk, was traveling north on FM 241 at an unsafe speed. DPS says Scott lost control on the wet roadway, went into a southbound ditch and rolled over.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX
KLTV

DPS investigating multi-vehicle crash that killed 3 in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas Department of Public Safety will conduct a crash reconstruction next week of the multiple-fatality accident that occurred on South First Street early Saturday morning. The Lufkin Police Department requested that DPS perform reconstruction on the crash that led to the deaths of Anastasia Gray,...
LUFKIN, TX
KLTV

11 vehicles involved in 2 wrecks on I-20 near Lindale Monday afternoon

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Two wrecks held up traffic for hours on the interstate on Monday afternoon, but no one was seriously injured, according to Texas DPS. “There was a vehicle that was entering on to the entrance ramp from the service road, lost control, they hit a puddle of water and lost control there and an 18-wheeler was coming up behind them and tried to avoid hitting that car that was spinning out of control and subsequently rolled over onto its right side,” said DPS Sgt. Adam Albritton.
LINDALE, TX
KTBS

2 people, vehicles hit by gunfire on S. Lakeshore Drive

SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police are investigate a shooting early Tuesday morning in which two people and several vehicles were hit by gunfire at Cross Lake Apartment Homes in the 5600 block of South Lakeshore Drive. According to police, while four people were sitting in a parked car, several other...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KETK / FOX51 News

Residents displaced, dog dies after Smith County fire

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Smith County residents were displaced after a mobile home fire in Whitehouse on Wednesday, and a dog died after the blaze, said the Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office. Fire officials are trying to determine what caused the fire. Chad Hogue, the Interim Smith County Fire Marshal, said they received a […]
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Longview man who caused deadly crash in Houston given four life sentences

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview man who killed a mother and three children in a drunk driving crash in Houston was sentenced to four life sentences. Daniel Canada, 37, was sentenced by state District Judge Colleen Gaido on Monday after he was convicted last week of four counts of intoxication manslaughter in a three-week trial. The life sentences will run concurrently.
HOUSTON, TX
easttexasradio.com

Man Killed In House Fire

A house fire in Panola County claimed the life of a man Friday. The fire happened just before 2:00 am along CR 175. After firefighters managed to get the flames under control, they found a man’s body and sent it for an autopsy.
PANOLA COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

1 dead after Panola County house fire

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person has died after a house fire in Panola County on Friday, according to the sheriff’s office. Officials said deputies, Fire Marshal Bryan Murff and the Gary and Clayton Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the scene, and have not identified the deceased. Murff has requested assistance from the State […]
PANOLA COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Chimney believed to be start of Longview house fire

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A house fire in Longview resulted in about $150,000 of damages and is believed to have started in the chimney, according to Longview Fire. Officials said Longview Fire responded to the scene on Lakeshore Drive around 2 a.m. on Sunday night and when found “fire in the walls surrounding the fireplace […]
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

29K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy