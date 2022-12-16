ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs, CA

Five new faces sworn in to Coachella Valley school boards after being elected in November

By Jonathan Horwitz, Palm Springs Desert Sun
The Desert Sun
The Desert Sun
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EH7Zt_0jlAt4bv00

December signifies a turning point in the school year as winter break and then a new semester loom on the horizon.

It also marks a shift in local school board governance as roles change and new members are sworn in after winning their respective November elections.

Here's a round-up of the changes across the Coachella Valley:

Palm Springs Unified

Charlie Ervin (Trustee Area 4) is the only new member on PSUSD's Board of Education. Ervin replaces Timothy Wood, who did not seek reelection. He joins Madonna Gerrell and Sergio Espericueta on the dais as well as John Gerardi and Karen Cornett, who were both reelected to new four-year terms in November.

Ervin has lived in Palm Springs for over 40 years. He has served as a city planning commissioner, president of the Palm Springs Unified African American Parent Advisory Council and an ambassador on a school district budget committee.

He lives in Desert Highland Gateway Estates, a community he says has been underserved and misrepresented.

"For me the most important part of that community is love," Ervin said at his first board meeting Tuesday night.

In his campaign, Ervin said he aimed to help PSUSD continues its work to become a leader in diversity and equity. For example, he plans to focus on how the district can lower suspension rates for students of color and boost reading scores for younger Black students.

Desert Sands Unified

The Desert Sands Unified Board of Education was radically changed by the 2022 elections.

For months, the board had only three trustees. Two members resigned earlier in the year, a third did not run for reelection and a conservative community group successfully ousted a board-appointed replacement by collecting hundreds of signatures on a petition.

Now, the board is back to having five members — with three new faces.

Returning board members Linda Porras and Tricia Pearce are joined by Kailee Watson, Humberto "Beto" Alvarez and Michael Duran.

Duran (Trustee Area 5), a high school counselor and water polo and swim coach, previously served on the board from 2006 to 2018.

In his campaign, he said he was focused on guiding the district toward further investments in physical education, music, the fine arts and social-emotional learning, including counseling.

Alvarez (Trustee Area 2) is an elementary school principal in Coachella Valley Unified.

"I'm thankful for all the support that I got from the community," Alvarez said in English and Spanish at his first board meeting Tuesday night. He beat out five other candidates to win his first four-year term on the board.

Alvarez said there are opportunities in the district to improve services for English learners, career and technical education and special education.

Watson (Trustee Area 1) is an optometrist with three children enrolled in the school district.

"I look forward to meeting with all of the principals and learning the needs of all of the schools, not just in my trustee area," Watson said Tuesday. She said she already has a schedule in the works to visit every school, beginning with James Carter Elementary in Palm Desert on Friday.

In her campaign, Watson said her top priority was school safety, followed by expanding career and vocational opportunities and transparency with community, parents and faculty.

Coachella Valley Unified

The seven-member Coachella Valley Unified Board of Education has one new face after newcomer Valerie Garcia joined incumbent Joey Acuña in defeating former board president Blanca Hall and challenger Ventura "Ben" Gutierrez in a four-person race for two seats to represent Trustee Area 1.

Acuña, a trustee from 1992 to 2000 and again since 2014, said during his campaign that the board must continue to address academic learning loss, mental health and safety.

"I want to thank the community for allowing me the honor of serving for another four years," he said Thursday. "I really appreciate their confidence and support."

Garcia is a field services specialist for the California Teachers Association.

In her campaign, she said her top priority is to make sure the district's budget is "student-centered, transparent and fiscally responsible."

She also committed to supporting student and educator mental health and advocated for increasing investments in STEM, arts and music education.

"Thank you all for the confidence in me," she said at her first board meeting Thursday. "I'm honored to represent our school district, the district that I grew up in and returned home to make a difference and have my own some and be proud to be educated here."

Jonathan Horwitz covers education for The Desert Sun. Reach him at jonathan.horwitz@desertsun.com or @Writes_Jonathan.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
southarkansassun.com

San Bernardino County Votes To Split From California, Form Own State

Residents of San Bernardino County voted to consider splitting from California and forming their own state. An advisory ballot proposal was already approved and officials are now studying the possibility of secession, says newsbreak.com. San Bernardino County, just east of Los Angeles, is the fifth most populous in California and...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
goldrushcam.com

San Bernardino County Sheriff Department Announces Operation Consequences Results in 31 Felony Arrests

December 20, 2022 - The San Bernardino County Sheriff Department reports between December 10, 2022, and December 16, 2022, investigators with Sheriff’s Gangs/Narcotics Division, Specialized Enforcement Division, and multiple patrol stations, along with personnel from California Highway Patrol, San Bernardino County Probation, and Department of Homeland Security Investigations continued the targeted crime suppression efforts of Operation Consequences.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
iheart.com

Here’s Why San Bernardino County Hopes To Leave California

The largest county in the United States has voted to leave California. San Bernardino, the largest geographic county in America, and the 14th largest by population, with more than two million people, voted in the November election to study the possibility of secession from California and forming their own state.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Deadly Northern California earthquake triggers massive emergency response

FERNDALE — A deadly 6.4 magnitude earthquake in Humboldt County triggered a massive emergency response Tuesday. The California Office of Emergency Services is working to support teams in the area helping with damage control and rescue operations."A lot of Californians got woken up by My Shake Alert from California warning there was shaking imminent to drop cover and hold on," said Bryan May, a spokesperson for the Cal OES based in Sacramento County.May added, "Within a couple of hours, the state operations center behind me was activated. We all want to move at the speed of light. When there's an...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
GV Wire

The Real Cause of California’s Homelessness Crisis

Gov. Gavin Newsom, newly inaugurated Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and legislative leaders are pledging decisive action on California’s homelessness crisis, which raises a pithy question: Why did it erupt during a period of strong economic growth?. The reasons often offered include a moderate climate, the availability of generous...
CALIFORNIA STATE
nbcpalmsprings.com

Coachella To Potentially Become A Blue Zone City

Around the world there are a handful of so-called Blue Zone cities. Those are areas where the population is expected to be healthier and live longer than average, and the city of Coachella could soon earn that title. A study is underway to help determine how to make the City...
COACHELLA, CA
KTLA.com

22-year-old man busted for bank robbery in Riverside County

A 22-year-old man from Temecula was arrested Tuesday after robbing a bank in San Jacinto, authorities with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department announced. Calls about the robbery at the Bank of Hemet, located in the 400 block of East Esplanade Avenue, came in at around 10:48 a.m., according to a department news release.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
vvng.com

31 arrested and illegal gambling machines seized during “Operation Consequences” week of December 10th – 16th

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Between December 10, 2022, and December 16, 2022, investigators with Sheriff’s Gangs/Narcotics Division, Specialized Enforcement Division, and multiple patrol stations, along with personnel from California Highway Patrol, San Bernardino County Probation, and Department of Homeland Security Investigations continued the targeted crime suppression efforts of Operation Consequences.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
2urbangirls.com

Temecula man arrested in connection with Huntington Beach murder

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – Huntington Beach police arrested a 33-year- old murder suspect Saturday in the city of Moreno Valley, in Riverside County. Detectives from the HBPD’s Crimes Against Persons Unit took Tyrell Avion Lee of Temecula into custody on Saturday on suspicion of murdering 31- year-old Jimmy Sengpaseauth of Los Angeles, according to the department.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

DMV Driver’s License Program Speeds Up With Updated Online Application

The California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has updated the online driver’s license and identification card application, speeding up the application process.  The new online application design, announced by the DMV Friday, includes modules and simplified language. “Applying for a driver’s license or identification card is even easier with our new online driver’s license and ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Doobie Brothers attendees avoid traffic frenzy at Acrisure Arena amid new parking plan

A new parking plan was implemented at Acrisure Arena on Thursday, after facing major traffic and parking issues on opening night Wednesday. “We heard on the news that there was some challenges last night with parking and people missing the show so we made it a point to get here early," said local resident Dave The post Doobie Brothers attendees avoid traffic frenzy at Acrisure Arena amid new parking plan appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
Daily Mail

Chair of California reparations committee demands a 'Bureau of African American Affairs' to arrange payments of up to $225,000 per person, ahead of group's public meeting today

The chair of California's Task Force to Study and Develop Reparation Proposals for African Americans has hit out at reports that the group plans to recommend that $225,000 will be handed out to each person applying for the program. In a series of interviews on December 13, Kamilah V. Moore...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Desert Sun

The Desert Sun

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Palm Springs area news from The Desert Sun newspaper in the California desert. Coachella Valley photos, obituaries and events calendar.

 http://desertsun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy