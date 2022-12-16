Read full article on original website
State Helps Small Businesses Purchase Low Emission Trucks
California State Treasurer Fiona Ma and the California Air Resources Board (CARB) announced today that the California Pollution Control Financing Authority and CARB have successfully supported small businesses in purchasing over 40,000 cleaner trucks via the Heavy-Duty Vehicle Air Quality Loan Program. With 40,000 cleaner trucks on California roadways, it is the equivalent of removing over 13 million passenger cars from the road and 182 tons per year of particulate matter.
Monday COVID Roundup: 211 New SCV Cases; Deaths Rise to 522
This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 34,471, county case totals to 3,605,228 cases and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 95,273 since March of 2020. SCV deaths from COVID-19 rise to 522. New Cases Weekend Breakdown. Monday, Dec. 19: 1,218. Sunday. Dec. 18: 1,819. Saturday, Dec....
DMV Announces Online Driver’s License Upgrades, Improvements
Californians applying for a driver’s license or identification card from the Department of Motor Vehicles now have an improved and easy-to-use online application. The new design includes simple modules for customers to follow, simplified language and clear instructions to make the application easier for DMV customers and cuts the time it takes to complete in half.
CHP Implement Holiday Maximum Enforcement Period
The holiday season is upon us, and the California Highway Patrol wants travelers to get to their destinations safely. “With anticipated high volumes of traffic, and impending winter storms, the CHP wants you to slow down, buckle up, and never drive impaired,” said CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray. “Give yourself some extra time to get to your destinations, make sure your vehicles are fueled up and properly equipped for your travels, and most of all, always designate a sober driver.”
Chiquita Canyon Fulills 22nd Annual Christmas Promise
Chiquita Canyon continued its legacy as a good neighbor, by helping make the holiday season a little brighter for children at the Boys and Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley and Santa Clarita Grocery. This year, over 100 bicycles and 70 scooters were assembled by landfill employees and delivered to...
