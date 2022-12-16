ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

5 On Your Side

One of region's largest nonprofits adding 2 adult high schools

ST. LOUIS — MERS/Missouri Goodwill Industries will open two new adult high schools — called the Excel Centers of Missouri — in 2023. The nonprofit already operates four Excel Centers in Missouri, with locations in St. Louis, Springfield, Poplar Bluff and Columbia. The two new centers, which it says are accredited, tuition-free public high schools giving adults an opportunity to earn high school diplomas, will open in Florissant and Cape Girardeau. Both are currently enrolling students for the new term beginning in January, officials said.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
5 On Your Side

Celebrate Raja the elephant's 30th birthday Dec. 27 at the Saint Louis Zoo

ST. LOUIS — Raja the bull Asian elephant is turning 30 on Tuesday, Dec. 27, and the Saint Louis Zoo is inviting guests to join in on the celebration. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, zoo guests are invited to come sing "Happy Birthday," sign a Raja-sized birthday card, cheer as he stomps open birthday present made by keepers and volunteers at River's Edge and learn more about elephants through activities at The Living World.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Hi-Pointe Theatre to get new, nonprofit owner

ST. LOUIS — Cinema St. Louis, the local nonprofit behind annual film events including the St. Louis International Film Festival, said Thursday that it is buying the Hi-Pointe Theatre. The movie theater, located at 1005 McCausland Ave. in the Hi-Pointe neighborhood along the city of St. Louis' western edge,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

St. Louis shoppers flood grocery stores ahead of winter storm, holiday weekend

ST. LOUIS — Shoppers took to grocery stores in St. Louis on a mission for both holiday meals and winter storm foods on Tuesday. Milk, bread and eggs were some of the items most people filled their grocery baskets with ahead of inclement weather that might keep them at home. Many will need those supplies as St. Louis braces for the possibility of blizzard-like conditions Thursday into the weekend.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Anheuser-Busch opens $5M training facility at its St. Louis campus

ST. LOUIS — Anheuser-Busch on Friday announced the opening of a new technical training center at its St. Louis campus. The more than $5 million investment adds eight jobs to the brewer's St. Louis-based learning and development team, bringing the total number of employees on the team to 12, officials said. The company said it expects to continue to grow its instructor count, as new curricula and new sites are introduced.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Statue honoring fallen St. Louis firefighters announced

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Fire Department and the St. Louis Firefighter Memorial Foundation announced Thursday a statue to honor fallen firefighters over the years. The St. Louis Fire Department Memorial Statue Project is organizing and constructing a monument in memory of fallen firefighters who lost their lives in the line of duty or cancer.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

New restaurant coming to Ballpark Village next year

ST. LOUIS — Taco lovers may be spending their Tuesdays in a new spot this summer. Condado Tacos is opening its first Missouri location in Ballpark Village. The Ohio-based restaurant chain specializes in unique tacos, margaritas and tequila in a “colorful and energetic atmosphere,” according to a press release.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
