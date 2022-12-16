Read full article on original website
'Santa for Seniors' program brings holiday cheer to older St. Louis residents
ST. LOUIS — The holidays can be an isolating time for anyone, including seniors. The Guardian Angel Settlement Association is teaming up with a group of volunteers to bring holiday cheer to older residents living alone or in assisted living facilities. The “Santa for Seniors” program brings gifts to...
St. Louis bookstore brings Black culture, more to its patrons
ST. LOUIS — Noir Bookshop owner Ymani Wince says she wants her business to offer a chance to experience a taste of Black culture. “My purpose is to put books in the community by any means necessary,” said Wince. According to Wince, there are over 2,000 independently owned...
Career Central: STL launches adult education and literacy program
ST. LOUIS — ST. LOUIS- Money from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) will help city residents who dropped out of high school complete their education or get job training. SLATE Missouri Job Center announces Adult Education and Literacy (AEL) program. The Adult Education and Literacy program is open...
One of region's largest nonprofits adding 2 adult high schools
ST. LOUIS — MERS/Missouri Goodwill Industries will open two new adult high schools — called the Excel Centers of Missouri — in 2023. The nonprofit already operates four Excel Centers in Missouri, with locations in St. Louis, Springfield, Poplar Bluff and Columbia. The two new centers, which it says are accredited, tuition-free public high schools giving adults an opportunity to earn high school diplomas, will open in Florissant and Cape Girardeau. Both are currently enrolling students for the new term beginning in January, officials said.
These St. Louis restaurants closed their doors in 2022
ST. LOUIS — Several local restaurants closed this year in St. Louis, and many attributed their decision to shut their doors to inflation and the changing economy. As 2022 comes to a close, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of businesses St. Louisans have said "goodbye" to this year.
St. Louis Jewish community counters 'darkness through light' with Hanukkah celebrations
ST. LOUIS — Sunday is the first night of Hanukkah and the Jewish community is coming together to kick off the festivities nationwide. This year, the Jewish holiday feels even more important as anti-Semitism continues to rise across the country. In light of recent anti-Semitic comments, St. Louis leaders...
Thousands of dollars in materials lost in St. Louis photography studio fire on Thanksgiving
ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis photographer rummaged through what was left of her design studio Saturday after a fire broke out on Thanksgiving Day. Jennifer Butler had black soot on her hands as she lifted one of the wedding canvases she created for a client. "This is not...
List of St. Louis area warming shelters offering escape from bitter cold this week
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Organizations in St. Louis and St. Louis County are taking actions this week to make sure homeless people have a place to take shelter from the historic cold expected later this week. Snow is expected later in the week, and temperatures will drop into...
Celebrate Raja the elephant's 30th birthday Dec. 27 at the Saint Louis Zoo
ST. LOUIS — Raja the bull Asian elephant is turning 30 on Tuesday, Dec. 27, and the Saint Louis Zoo is inviting guests to join in on the celebration. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, zoo guests are invited to come sing "Happy Birthday," sign a Raja-sized birthday card, cheer as he stomps open birthday present made by keepers and volunteers at River's Edge and learn more about elephants through activities at The Living World.
Hi-Pointe Theatre to get new, nonprofit owner
ST. LOUIS — Cinema St. Louis, the local nonprofit behind annual film events including the St. Louis International Film Festival, said Thursday that it is buying the Hi-Pointe Theatre. The movie theater, located at 1005 McCausland Ave. in the Hi-Pointe neighborhood along the city of St. Louis' western edge,...
Loved ones of slain St. Louis man fight to keep case from going cold
ST. LOUIS — Two years after their loved one was murdered, a St. Louis family is still searching for answers. As the world races around, Destiny Barnett cannot help but think what could have been. “I lost Chris, Dec. 24, 2020,” Barnett said. “Christmas Eve.”. 21-year-old Chris...
Ben’s in downtown Belleville closes its doors Sunday after owners retire
BELLEVILLE, Ill. — Ben’s in downtown Belleville announced Sunday the retirement of owners John Conkright and his daughter Beth Wamble, and the closing of their store. The store located on 112 East Main Street specializes in crafts, floral, gifts, toys, home decor and women’s fashions. According to...
St. Louis shoppers flood grocery stores ahead of winter storm, holiday weekend
ST. LOUIS — Shoppers took to grocery stores in St. Louis on a mission for both holiday meals and winter storm foods on Tuesday. Milk, bread and eggs were some of the items most people filled their grocery baskets with ahead of inclement weather that might keep them at home. Many will need those supplies as St. Louis braces for the possibility of blizzard-like conditions Thursday into the weekend.
Flight canceled due to severe winter weather? Here are your options
ST. LOUIS — If you're planning to fly into or out of St. Louis Lambert International Airport the week of Christmas, you might encounter a flight delay or cancelation due to severe winter weather. An arctic blast arrives Thursday morning that will drop our temperatures from the middle 30s...
Anheuser-Busch opens $5M training facility at its St. Louis campus
ST. LOUIS — Anheuser-Busch on Friday announced the opening of a new technical training center at its St. Louis campus. The more than $5 million investment adds eight jobs to the brewer's St. Louis-based learning and development team, bringing the total number of employees on the team to 12, officials said. The company said it expects to continue to grow its instructor count, as new curricula and new sites are introduced.
Statue honoring fallen St. Louis firefighters announced
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Fire Department and the St. Louis Firefighter Memorial Foundation announced Thursday a statue to honor fallen firefighters over the years. The St. Louis Fire Department Memorial Statue Project is organizing and constructing a monument in memory of fallen firefighters who lost their lives in the line of duty or cancer.
I-Team: St. Charles traffic stop leads to counterfeit temp tag operation
ST. LOUIS — St. Charles police have discovered many of the temporary license plate tags and license plates across the St. Louis area are fake. And, so are the insurance documents drivers have been showing police during traffic stops. Now, the U.S. Secret Service, Missouri Department of Revenue, St....
New restaurant coming to Ballpark Village next year
ST. LOUIS — Taco lovers may be spending their Tuesdays in a new spot this summer. Condado Tacos is opening its first Missouri location in Ballpark Village. The Ohio-based restaurant chain specializes in unique tacos, margaritas and tequila in a “colorful and energetic atmosphere,” according to a press release.
Developer eyes apartment conversion for north St. Louis school closed since 2009
ST. LOUIS — The city of St. Louis is pursuing the maximum amount of tax incentives possible for a developer seeking to convert a long-closed school in north St. Louis into apartments. Fleur De Lis Development Corp. is pursuing an $18.5 million residential and retail redevelopment of Simmons School,...
2-vehicle crash turns violent Sunday in St. Louis; 1 person shot
ST. LOUIS — A 34-year-old man was shot Sunday afternoon during an argument after a car crash in St. Louis' Dutchtown neighborhood. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the report of a shooting at about 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the 3900 block of Alberta Street in St. Louis.
