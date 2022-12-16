ST. LOUIS — MERS/Missouri Goodwill Industries will open two new adult high schools — called the Excel Centers of Missouri — in 2023. The nonprofit already operates four Excel Centers in Missouri, with locations in St. Louis, Springfield, Poplar Bluff and Columbia. The two new centers, which it says are accredited, tuition-free public high schools giving adults an opportunity to earn high school diplomas, will open in Florissant and Cape Girardeau. Both are currently enrolling students for the new term beginning in January, officials said.

