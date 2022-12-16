Read full article on original website
Related
foxbaltimore.com
The Future of the Maryland Republican Party
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — After two terms of a republican governor in Maryland, the state once again becomes blue as democrat Wes Moore prepares to take the reigns. Moore's victory over the republican opponent and Trump loyalist, Dan Cox, was not a surprise. However, it does speak to the future...
foxbaltimore.com
Group of clergy abuse survivors says potential legislation won't help past victims
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A group representing clergy abuse survivors says legislation that the Maryland Catholic Conference supports won't help past victims. The Maryland Catholic Conference said that it supports legislation that would eliminate the statute of limitations on future civil lawsuits involving child sexual abuse. The potential legislation would...
foxbaltimore.com
WEATHER ALERT: High Impact Storm Will Affect Christmas Get Away Travel In Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Rain, wind, cold air and even snow on the way later this week. Our next weather maker will have the potential to cause travel delays and problems on the roads Thursday and Friday. The cold arctic air is diving down from Canada into the Northern Plains...
foxbaltimore.com
Police: Crashed car found in Oregon has no connection to Idaho quadruple murder
EUGENE, Ore. (KVAL) — Authorities in Idaho announced on Tuesday a white Hyundai Elantra involved in a crash in Oregon has no connection to the quadruple murder of four college students in mid-November. The Eugene Police Department said they were initially made aware of the car during the weekend...
foxbaltimore.com
WEATHER ALERT | Major weather-maker with impacts for Maryland holiday get-away travel
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The next weather-maker is set to slam a good portion of the country with heavy snow and brutal cold just in time for Christmas holiday travels during the middle and end of this week. Weather Alert Days have been issued for both Thursday and Friday. We...
foxbaltimore.com
Suspect shot by deputies during foot chase at St. Mary's Co. shopping center: Sheriff
CALIFORNIA, Md. (7News) — A suspect is in critical condition after an officer-involved shooting following a stolen vehicle investigation in California, Md. Monday night, according to St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office. Around 9:30 p.m., deputies were called to the Wawa in California for a report of a stolen vehicle....
foxbaltimore.com
Naval Academy names Brian Newberry head football coach
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — The Naval Academy has named Brian Newberry the new head coach of the football team, according to a news release from the academy. He's served as the defensive coordinator for the team for the past 4 seasons, according to the academy. "I believe whole heartedly...
Comments / 0