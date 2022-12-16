ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

The Future of the Maryland Republican Party

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — After two terms of a republican governor in Maryland, the state once again becomes blue as democrat Wes Moore prepares to take the reigns. Moore's victory over the republican opponent and Trump loyalist, Dan Cox, was not a surprise. However, it does speak to the future...
Group of clergy abuse survivors says potential legislation won't help past victims

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A group representing clergy abuse survivors says legislation that the Maryland Catholic Conference supports won't help past victims. The Maryland Catholic Conference said that it supports legislation that would eliminate the statute of limitations on future civil lawsuits involving child sexual abuse. The potential legislation would...
Naval Academy names Brian Newberry head football coach

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — The Naval Academy has named Brian Newberry the new head coach of the football team, according to a news release from the academy. He's served as the defensive coordinator for the team for the past 4 seasons, according to the academy. "I believe whole heartedly...
ANNAPOLIS, MD

