Sarasota, FL

Jake Wells

The three least affordable places to live in Florida

money in walletPhoto byPhoto by Allef Vincus (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Recently, Realtor.com designated Miami as America's least affordable place to live. Suprisingly, the average monthly cost to rent in Miami is at $2,930. This amount is double the level considered affordable for people in the region given local incomes. Miami's typical rent takes up a whopping 60% of a household's typical income. Housing policy experts consider rents affordable at no more than 30% of pre-tax income. In all, Miami, Orlando, and Tampa have also had the fastest-growing rents in the country over the past year. (source)
FLORIDA STATE
sarasotamagazine.com

Melissa Harris Named Commercial Realtor of the Year by Local Realtor Association

Sarasota Memorial Hospital has appointed Dr. Kunal Saigal medical director of radiation oncology services at the expanding Brian D. Jellison Cancer Institute. Saigal has overseen Sarasota Memorial radiation oncology services since SMH opened its first outpatient radiation oncology center on University Parkway in 2020. Since then, the Jellison Cancer Institute team has added advanced radiation oncology services to the cancer treatments available at the hospital’s Sarasota campus, with plans to expand and enhance those services as it completes the next phase of the Cancer Institute, an outpatient cancer pavilion that will begin construction early next year.
SARASOTA, FL
AOL Corp

7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing

Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Learn: States Whose Economies Are Failing vs. States Whose Economies...
FLORIDA STATE
srqmagazine.com

RE/MAX Names Top Producers for the Third Quarter of 2022

RE/MAX Alliance Group, the #1 RE/MAX in Florida, is proud to recognize associates and teams who placed among the top RE/MAX producers in the United States and worldwide from January to September 2022. Among the Top 100 individual commercial agents, Stan Rutstein in the Bradenton office ranked #13 in the United States and #32 worldwide; and Ivan J. Gould PA in the Sarasota office ranked #27 in the United States and #67 worldwide. Among the Top 25 medium commercial teams in the United States (three to nine members), Ramos Property Group in Tampa ranked #11. Among the Top 50 small residential teams (two members), the Travis Group in the Bradenton office ranked #11 in the United States and #29 worldwide, and the Glenn Brown Team in the Sarasota office ranked #41 in the United States. Among the Top 50 medium residential teams in the United States (three to nine members), the Stiver First International Team in the Englewood office ranked #25 and the Brewer Team in the Sarasota office ranked #49. Among the Top 100 teams in the United States for residential and commercial sales combined, the Stiver First International Team ranked #63.
SARASOTA, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

Two Retiring Asolo Rep Leaders Reflect on Their Decades With the Theater

It’s farewell season for the longtime leaders of Sarasota’s Asolo Rep, as both producing artistic director Michael Donald Edwards and managing director Linda DiGabriele will step down from their posts in June 2023. The duo made the announcement some months ago, having mutually decided that their current five-year...
SARASOTA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

320 apartments coming to former shopping center in North Fort Myers

A Miami real estate investor and developer working with a Chicago private equity firm plan to build 320 apartments on 14.5 acres in North Fort Myers. The companies, Mast Capital of Miami and BLG Capital Advisors of Chicago, say the apartments will be built across from downtown at Fort Myers at 13370 N. Cleveland Ave. The site is a former shopping center.
FORT MYERS, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Authorities seeking vape store burglars in Manatee and Sarasota counties

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Authorities in Sarasota and Manatee counties say they are looking for a person or a gang of people who have been robbing vape shops in the area. They said around a dozen vape shops have been hit in the past several weeks and they are concerned more vape stores, other businesses, and as well as vulnerable targets like homes could be robbed by the same group over the holidays. The targeted vape stores have so far included one on Cattlemen and Bee Ridge roads in Sarasota, and others on 15th street, and Manatee Avenue in Bradenton.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Bank robber hits Wells Fargo on Bee Ridge Road

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Authorities are searching for a robbery suspect that hit the Wells Fargo bank on Bee Ridge Road Wednesday morning. The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said an unknown white male entered the bank and demanded cash from a teller, implying he was armed with a gun.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

CDD1 pushes for changes to Lakewood Ranch/Clubhouse signal plans

After plans to build a traffic light for the Lakewood Ranch Boulevard and Clubhouse Drive intersection were placed on an indefinite hold in August, a Community Development District official said his board is hoping to push Manatee County toward getting the project underway. Alan Roth, the chair of Lakewood Ranch...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Manatee County residents warned of scams

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — The sheriff’s office in Manatee County has sent out several notices to residents advising them to watch out for the signs. Especially with the holidays coming up, the sheriff’s office expects there to be an increase of activity. What You Need To Know.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL

