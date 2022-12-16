Read full article on original website
Authorities say a 75-year-old man was killed after shooting his girlfriend and himself in a Sarasota residence.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
The Coolest Museum in the State of Florida, According to the DiscovererL. CaneFlorida State
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in FloridaTravel MavenFlorida State
Dreams Can Come TrueH. Roy AdamsSaint Petersburg, FL
Explore the World's Largest Collection of Vinyl Records Here in FloridaTravel MavenSaint Petersburg, FL
The three least affordable places to live in Florida
money in walletPhoto byPhoto by Allef Vincus (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Recently, Realtor.com designated Miami as America's least affordable place to live. Suprisingly, the average monthly cost to rent in Miami is at $2,930. This amount is double the level considered affordable for people in the region given local incomes. Miami's typical rent takes up a whopping 60% of a household's typical income. Housing policy experts consider rents affordable at no more than 30% of pre-tax income. In all, Miami, Orlando, and Tampa have also had the fastest-growing rents in the country over the past year. (source)
sarasotamagazine.com
Melissa Harris Named Commercial Realtor of the Year by Local Realtor Association
Sarasota Memorial Hospital has appointed Dr. Kunal Saigal medical director of radiation oncology services at the expanding Brian D. Jellison Cancer Institute. Saigal has overseen Sarasota Memorial radiation oncology services since SMH opened its first outpatient radiation oncology center on University Parkway in 2020. Since then, the Jellison Cancer Institute team has added advanced radiation oncology services to the cancer treatments available at the hospital’s Sarasota campus, with plans to expand and enhance those services as it completes the next phase of the Cancer Institute, an outpatient cancer pavilion that will begin construction early next year.
AOL Corp
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Learn: States Whose Economies Are Failing vs. States Whose Economies...
Tampa housing sales slowed the most in US, RE/MAX reports
Tampa home sales slowed down the most in the whole country, according to new data from RE/MAX.
Hurricane debris gathering in mangroves has beach residents worried
An unwanted inheritance of debris, courtesy of Hurricane Ian, is now resting behind condominiums on Fort Myers Beach.
WINKNEWS.com
Two more Fort Myers Beach businesses sell in the face of major rebuilding costs
Two more popular spots on Fort Myers Beach are in the process of finalizing deals to sell out. On Friday, WINK News learned that The Cottage was selling for $16 million. Prices on the island keep skyrocketing, with some into the tens of millions of dollars. Many people on the island worry they won’t recognize their neighborhood once it’s rebuilt.
4 Florida cities listed among the fastest-growing ‘Boomtowns’ in America
Four Florida cities were listed among the fastest-growing municipalities in the United States in a report by SmartAsset.
srqmagazine.com
RE/MAX Names Top Producers for the Third Quarter of 2022
RE/MAX Alliance Group, the #1 RE/MAX in Florida, is proud to recognize associates and teams who placed among the top RE/MAX producers in the United States and worldwide from January to September 2022. Among the Top 100 individual commercial agents, Stan Rutstein in the Bradenton office ranked #13 in the United States and #32 worldwide; and Ivan J. Gould PA in the Sarasota office ranked #27 in the United States and #67 worldwide. Among the Top 25 medium commercial teams in the United States (three to nine members), Ramos Property Group in Tampa ranked #11. Among the Top 50 small residential teams (two members), the Travis Group in the Bradenton office ranked #11 in the United States and #29 worldwide, and the Glenn Brown Team in the Sarasota office ranked #41 in the United States. Among the Top 50 medium residential teams in the United States (three to nine members), the Stiver First International Team in the Englewood office ranked #25 and the Brewer Team in the Sarasota office ranked #49. Among the Top 100 teams in the United States for residential and commercial sales combined, the Stiver First International Team ranked #63.
fox13news.com
Hotbins in Tampa offers bargain hunt with big deals for local shoppers
TAMPA, Fla. - Local shoppers are combing through bins hoping to find big deals for $12 or less, depending on the day at Hotbins in Tampa. Hotbins store manager Mike Ijak said most of the merchandise is returned items from Amazon, but it doesn't mean they're used. "Also, we buy...
sarasotamagazine.com
Two Retiring Asolo Rep Leaders Reflect on Their Decades With the Theater
It’s farewell season for the longtime leaders of Sarasota’s Asolo Rep, as both producing artistic director Michael Donald Edwards and managing director Linda DiGabriele will step down from their posts in June 2023. The duo made the announcement some months ago, having mutually decided that their current five-year...
businessobserverfl.com
320 apartments coming to former shopping center in North Fort Myers
A Miami real estate investor and developer working with a Chicago private equity firm plan to build 320 apartments on 14.5 acres in North Fort Myers. The companies, Mast Capital of Miami and BLG Capital Advisors of Chicago, say the apartments will be built across from downtown at Fort Myers at 13370 N. Cleveland Ave. The site is a former shopping center.
floridainsider.com
Four Florida cities are listed as the fastest-growing ‘Boomtowns’ in the country
Colorful houses in Fort Myers, Florida — Courtesy: Shutterstock — lunamarina. Four cities in the Sunshine State were listed among the top-growing towns in the United States in a report by SmartAsset. The financial information website conducted a study that researched 494 of the U.S.’s largest municipalities for...
Authorities seeking vape store burglars in Manatee and Sarasota counties
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Authorities in Sarasota and Manatee counties say they are looking for a person or a gang of people who have been robbing vape shops in the area. They said around a dozen vape shops have been hit in the past several weeks and they are concerned more vape stores, other businesses, and as well as vulnerable targets like homes could be robbed by the same group over the holidays. The targeted vape stores have so far included one on Cattlemen and Bee Ridge roads in Sarasota, and others on 15th street, and Manatee Avenue in Bradenton.
The Coolest Museum in the State of Florida, According to the Discoverer
Photo byLovelyLillith, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons. If you want to learn or experience something new, there's arguably no better place to do it than a museum. And even better, the chances are good that if you're in a museum in Florida, you're out of the heat, into the air conditioning, and looking at some memorable things.
New roundabout at Gulfstream Avenue and US-41 to open in Sarasota this week
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Changes to the intersection of Gulfstream Avenue and Tamiami Trail in Sarasota are coming soon. After lots of construction frustration, the new roundabout is finally slated to open before Christmas Day. The Florida Department of Transportation said the new roundabout will slow traffic down. City...
WINKNEWS.com
MotoBros enters lease negotiations for 4-17 Southern Speedway in Punta Gorda
The Charlotte County Airport Authority is in lease negotiations with MotoBros, a motocross track and training facility based in Okeechobee, for the 4-17 Southern Speedway in Punta Gorda. The speedway is a three-eighths-mile asphalt racetrack built in 1990, run by Joe and Janet Gentry. The racetrack has been home to...
Mysuncoast.com
Bank robber hits Wells Fargo on Bee Ridge Road
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Authorities are searching for a robbery suspect that hit the Wells Fargo bank on Bee Ridge Road Wednesday morning. The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said an unknown white male entered the bank and demanded cash from a teller, implying he was armed with a gun.
Longboat Observer
CDD1 pushes for changes to Lakewood Ranch/Clubhouse signal plans
After plans to build a traffic light for the Lakewood Ranch Boulevard and Clubhouse Drive intersection were placed on an indefinite hold in August, a Community Development District official said his board is hoping to push Manatee County toward getting the project underway. Alan Roth, the chair of Lakewood Ranch...
Bay News 9
Manatee County residents warned of scams
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — The sheriff’s office in Manatee County has sent out several notices to residents advising them to watch out for the signs. Especially with the holidays coming up, the sheriff’s office expects there to be an increase of activity. What You Need To Know.
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in Florida
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Florida. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and are often regarded as the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
