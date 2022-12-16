The Norfork High School basketball teams were able to pick up a sweep over Viola Tuesday at the Bobby D. Hulse Gymnasium. The boys’ game needed overtime. With 10 seconds left in the extra period, Layne Scalf hit a three-pointer in the corner to push the Panthers past the Longhorns 49-47. The girls’ game was a battle between teams ranked in the Class 1A Top Five by the Arkansas Sports Media. Second-ranked Norfork was able to beat Viola, currently tied for fifth, by a final of 53-31. Keely Blanchard led the Lady Panthers with 14 points, and Liza Shaddy and Kasey Moody added 11 each. A.J. McCandlis scored 14 points for the Lady Longhorns.

NORFORK, AR ・ 14 HOURS AGO