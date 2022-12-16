Read full article on original website
Related
KTLO
MH girls lose wrestling dual to Rogers at Berryville
The Mountain Home High School girls’ wrestling team had a rough night Tuesday in Berryville. The Lady Bombers lost a tightly-contested dual to Rogers 39-27. Mountain Home was able to get individual wins from Makenzie Clark, Kylie Alford, Jocelyn Bryant, Olivia McCoy and Amelia Frounfelter. The Lady Bombers will...
KTLO
MHHS wrestling teams set for tri-match at Berryville
The Mountain Home High School wrestling teams will be in Berryville on Tuesday. The Bombers and Lady Bombers will take part in a tri-match against the Bobcats and Rogers. Action begins at 5.
KTLO
Tuesday basketball results include Norfork sweeping Viola
The Norfork High School basketball teams were able to pick up a sweep over Viola Tuesday at the Bobby D. Hulse Gymnasium. The boys’ game needed overtime. With 10 seconds left in the extra period, Layne Scalf hit a three-pointer in the corner to push the Panthers past the Longhorns 49-47. The girls’ game was a battle between teams ranked in the Class 1A Top Five by the Arkansas Sports Media. Second-ranked Norfork was able to beat Viola, currently tied for fifth, by a final of 53-31. Keely Blanchard led the Lady Panthers with 14 points, and Liza Shaddy and Kasey Moody added 11 each. A.J. McCandlis scored 14 points for the Lady Longhorns.
KTLO
MH gets swept by Nettleton in 3 junior high girls’ games
Mountain Home’s three junior high girls’ basketball teams ended up getting swept at home by Nettleton. The Junior Lady Bombers lost the freshman game to the Junior Lady Raiders 54-41. Nettleton also took the eighth grade game 39-10 and the seventh grade game 22-18.
KTLO
Tuesday basketball schedule includes Salem boys starting NEA Tournament
High school basketball makes up much of the local Tuesday schedule. Salem’s boys will be at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro for their opener in the NEA Tournament. The Greyhounds meet Forrest City at 6 at First National Bank Arena. The Dora girls will be in Kansas City for...
KTLO
Jonesboro keeps top spot in ASM boys’ poll; Marshall, Bergman among ranked teams
Arkansas Sports Media High School Boys Basketball Poll. Following is the Overall Top 10 high school boys basketball teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A, as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the week ending December 17. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and last week’s rankings:
KTLO
Monday basketball schedule includes MHHS at Nettleton
Basketball makes up the local Monday schedule and includes the last outing before the Christmas holiday for the Mountain Home High School teams. The Bombers and Lady Bombers will be in Jonesboro for a matchup with Nettleton. Both Mountain Home teams are 7-5 on the season. The Lady Bombers’ last...
KTLO
ASUMH softball team prepares for 1st spring season
In a previous story, KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot Sports heard from members of the baseball program at Arkansas State University-Mountain Home, but that’s not the only new program at the local institution. Trailblazer softball is also preparing for its inaugural spring season coming up in 2023. ASU-Mountain...
KTLO
Iolene Sallee, 90, Mountain Home (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 90-year-old Iolene Sallee of Mountain Home are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Iolene Sallee died Wednesday in Mountain Home.
KTLO
ASUMH prepares for inaugural baseball season
The new junior college baseball program at Arkansas State University-Mountain Home had a busy fall as they prepare for their inaugural spring season. The Trailblazers were introduced to the community at this month’s media day. ASU-Mountain Home head coach Spencer Adcock says the team has had a lot to...
KTLO
Alice Lou Webb, 86, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Alice L. Webb passed away on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 in Mountain Home, Arkansas. She was 86 years old. Alice was born on March 9, 1936 in Baxter County, AR to Clarence and Drotha Walker Comstock. She married Charles Webb on March 29, 1954 in Viola, AR. Alice was a child of God, and her love for children was apparent to all (she was happiest when holding a baby). She was also known for her green thumb and beautiful gardens, and enjoyed a 30 year career at Baxter Healthcare.
KTLO
Nixie Coy, 65, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 65-year-old Nixie Coy of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Nixie Coy died Monday at her residence.
KTLO
Ozark Mountain School Board votes to close high schools at Bruno-Pyatt, St. Joe
A significant change may be coming to an area school district. At its recent meeting, the Ozark Mountain School Board to close the high schools at the Bruno-Pyatt campus in Eros and at the St. Joe campus. According to Ozark Mountain Superintendent Jeff Lewis, the board decided by a vote...
KTLO
Diamond City man dies in one car accident
A Diamond City man has died in a one vehicle accident occurring in Lead Hill. According to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety, 57-year-old Steven Crump of Diamond City was traveling southbound on Arkansas Highway 7 on December 5 when he left the roadway and struck an embankment steel fence and tree before overturning.
KTLO
Baxter County Historical Society releases new book “Around the Square
A new book highlighting the history in and around the square of Mountain Home is set to be released this week by the Baxter County Historical and Genealogical Society. “Around the Square from Rapp’s Barren to Mountain Home” is a 100 page pictorial account of people and businesses which have made the Baxter County Courthouse Square the center of the county’s rich and varied history. The book was compiled by Maryanne Edge, the society’s president elect for 2023.
KTLO
Shop Magnolia Blush this Holiday Season!
KTLO/CLASSIC HIT/THE BOOT FEATURED “BUSINESS OF THE DAY”. Magnolia Blush is the perfect place to find that special gift for everyone on your list!. Barefoot Dreams robes, blankets, Christian journals, candles, bath bombs, shower steamers, coffee syrups and more!. During this holiday season remember, it’s not about the size...
KTLO
Norfork City Council continues discussion on speed limit on Norfork hill Tuesday night
The Norfork City Council will meet Tuesday evening at 6:30 at the Norfork City Hall. Items on the agenda include discussing unfinished business regarding the speed limit on Norfork hill and the 2023 budget resolution. New items on the agenda include discussion on the legislative audit; police chief hours; license...
KTLO
Required courses get look at Arkansas State
Arkansas State University students may soon be able to focus on certain themes in their general education classes, depending in part on results of a pilot program during the spring 2023 semester. General education courses are the core requirements for all degree programs, and the concept of themed work or...
KTLO
Couple safe after plane crashes at Boone County Airport
A Harrison couple managed to escape without injury after their plane crashed Monday afternoon. According to KY3, the Boone County Airport Manager Judy McCutcheon states the couple was flying from Kansas City to Harrison when the engine of their Beechcraft Bonanza failed. The plane crashed after 3, just 500 feet...
KTLO
Road closure on Route 181 in Ozark County begins Monday
Beginning Monday, a section of roadway on Route 181 in Ozark County will be closed to replace a culvert under the roadway. The closure will take place in the section between Route H and County Road 338 along Route 181. According to the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT), the work...
Comments / 0