Mountain Home, AR

KTLO

MH girls lose wrestling dual to Rogers at Berryville

The Mountain Home High School girls’ wrestling team had a rough night Tuesday in Berryville. The Lady Bombers lost a tightly-contested dual to Rogers 39-27. Mountain Home was able to get individual wins from Makenzie Clark, Kylie Alford, Jocelyn Bryant, Olivia McCoy and Amelia Frounfelter. The Lady Bombers will...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Tuesday basketball results include Norfork sweeping Viola

The Norfork High School basketball teams were able to pick up a sweep over Viola Tuesday at the Bobby D. Hulse Gymnasium. The boys’ game needed overtime. With 10 seconds left in the extra period, Layne Scalf hit a three-pointer in the corner to push the Panthers past the Longhorns 49-47. The girls’ game was a battle between teams ranked in the Class 1A Top Five by the Arkansas Sports Media. Second-ranked Norfork was able to beat Viola, currently tied for fifth, by a final of 53-31. Keely Blanchard led the Lady Panthers with 14 points, and Liza Shaddy and Kasey Moody added 11 each. A.J. McCandlis scored 14 points for the Lady Longhorns.
NORFORK, AR
KTLO

MH gets swept by Nettleton in 3 junior high girls’ games

Mountain Home’s three junior high girls’ basketball teams ended up getting swept at home by Nettleton. The Junior Lady Bombers lost the freshman game to the Junior Lady Raiders 54-41. Nettleton also took the eighth grade game 39-10 and the seventh grade game 22-18.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Jonesboro keeps top spot in ASM boys’ poll; Marshall, Bergman among ranked teams

Arkansas Sports Media High School Boys Basketball Poll. Following is the Overall Top 10 high school boys basketball teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A, as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the week ending December 17. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and last week’s rankings:
JONESBORO, AR
KTLO

Monday basketball schedule includes MHHS at Nettleton

Basketball makes up the local Monday schedule and includes the last outing before the Christmas holiday for the Mountain Home High School teams. The Bombers and Lady Bombers will be in Jonesboro for a matchup with Nettleton. Both Mountain Home teams are 7-5 on the season. The Lady Bombers’ last...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

ASUMH softball team prepares for 1st spring season

In a previous story, KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot Sports heard from members of the baseball program at Arkansas State University-Mountain Home, but that’s not the only new program at the local institution. Trailblazer softball is also preparing for its inaugural spring season coming up in 2023. ASU-Mountain...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

ASUMH prepares for inaugural baseball season

The new junior college baseball program at Arkansas State University-Mountain Home had a busy fall as they prepare for their inaugural spring season. The Trailblazers were introduced to the community at this month’s media day. ASU-Mountain Home head coach Spencer Adcock says the team has had a lot to...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Alice Lou Webb, 86, Mountain Home (Kirby)

Alice L. Webb passed away on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 in Mountain Home, Arkansas. She was 86 years old. Alice was born on March 9, 1936 in Baxter County, AR to Clarence and Drotha Walker Comstock. She married Charles Webb on March 29, 1954 in Viola, AR. Alice was a child of God, and her love for children was apparent to all (she was happiest when holding a baby). She was also known for her green thumb and beautiful gardens, and enjoyed a 30 year career at Baxter Healthcare.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Diamond City man dies in one car accident

A Diamond City man has died in a one vehicle accident occurring in Lead Hill. According to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety, 57-year-old Steven Crump of Diamond City was traveling southbound on Arkansas Highway 7 on December 5 when he left the roadway and struck an embankment steel fence and tree before overturning.
DIAMOND CITY, AR
KTLO

Baxter County Historical Society releases new book “Around the Square

A new book highlighting the history in and around the square of Mountain Home is set to be released this week by the Baxter County Historical and Genealogical Society. “Around the Square from Rapp’s Barren to Mountain Home” is a 100 page pictorial account of people and businesses which have made the Baxter County Courthouse Square the center of the county’s rich and varied history. The book was compiled by Maryanne Edge, the society’s president elect for 2023.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Shop Magnolia Blush this Holiday Season!

KTLO/CLASSIC HIT/THE BOOT FEATURED “BUSINESS OF THE DAY”. Magnolia Blush is the perfect place to find that special gift for everyone on your list!. Barefoot Dreams robes, blankets, Christian journals, candles, bath bombs, shower steamers, coffee syrups and more!. During this holiday season remember, it’s not about the size...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Required courses get look at Arkansas State

Arkansas State University students may soon be able to focus on certain themes in their general education classes, depending in part on results of a pilot program during the spring 2023 semester. General education courses are the core requirements for all degree programs, and the concept of themed work or...
JONESBORO, AR
KTLO

Couple safe after plane crashes at Boone County Airport

A Harrison couple managed to escape without injury after their plane crashed Monday afternoon. According to KY3, the Boone County Airport Manager Judy McCutcheon states the couple was flying from Kansas City to Harrison when the engine of their Beechcraft Bonanza failed. The plane crashed after 3, just 500 feet...
BOONE COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Road closure on Route 181 in Ozark County begins Monday

Beginning Monday, a section of roadway on Route 181 in Ozark County will be closed to replace a culvert under the roadway. The closure will take place in the section between Route H and County Road 338 along Route 181. According to the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT), the work...

