Two juveniles arrested after SWAT executes search warrant in Harlingen
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two juveniles were arrested after Harlingen detectives and SWAT executed a search warrant Tuesday. At 6:15 a.m. Tuesday, detectives with the Harlingen Police Department, with assistance from Harlingen SWAT, executed a search warrant at the 800 block of Pittman Avenue, a news release from the Harlingen PD stated. Two juvenile males […]
Woman gave 13-year-old weed to ‘calm down,’ documents allege
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A McAllen woman was arrested for giving her 13-year-old sister marijuana–after the father reported them, according to police. Abigail Gonzalez was arrested on charges of abandoning or endangering a child, a state jail felony, Hidalgo County jail records indicate. A probable cause affidavit obtained by ValleyCentral details that a man contacted […]
Harlingen woman sentenced in deadly 2019 hit-and-run
SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Harlingen woman was sentenced to prison in connection to a fatal hit-and-run accident in 2019. Ivonne Guajardo, 33, was sentenced to seven years in the Texas Department of Corrections on Dec. 6, according to Cameron County records. Guajardo was facing charges of accident involving death and manslaughter following an […]
BPD: Two accused of robbery, organized crime, assault and more
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested two men accused of robbing and assaulting a man at knifepoint, police said. James Edward Robbins, 27; and Steven Leeroy Garcia, 38, were arrested on charges of aggravated robbery and engaging in organized criminal activity, according to the Brownsville Police Department. Additionally, Garcia was charged Dec. 16 with […]
Woman flashes gun after ‘gorda’ insult in parking spot dispute, police say
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman was arrested after allegedly flashing a gun at people during an argument over a parking spot, according to police. Yolanda Anorga, 40, was taken into custody Dec. 17 on two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, police said. Anorga told officers the other people had parked their […]
Edinburg woman sentenced for drunken driving, killing teen walking her dog
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edinburg woman has been sentenced to state jail for driving while intoxicated, fatally hitting a teenage girl who was walking her dog. Maricela Sauceda Escobar was ordered to serve 15 years in the Texas Department of Corrections Monday, according to Hidalgo County records. Records show that Escobar was sentenced to […]
Officer on paid leave after firing weapon during vehicle-pursuit in Brownsville
A Brownsville police officer is on paid administrative leave after firing his weapon towards a man's direction during a vehicle-pursuit Monday. "At some point during that pursuit, shots were fired," Brownsville Public Information Officer Martin Sandoval said. "His actions caused the officer to react and fear for his safety. That's the only reason why an officer will discharge his firearm."
Police: Brownsville pursuit ends with shots fired by police, man hospitalized
UPDATE: This story has been updated to include additional details provided by the Brownsville Police Department. BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An investigation is underway in Brownsville after after a pursuit ended with shots fired by a police officer. At 1:27 p.m. Monday, officers received multiple calls of a man in a white Nissan shooting in […]
Officials identify inmate who died at Cameron County jail
OLMITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the inmate who died from medical complications Dec. 17 at the Carrizales Rucker Detention Center in Olmito. Jose Sergio Valdez, 49, was taken Dec. 16 to Valley Regional Medical Center in Brownsville, where he was pronounced dead at 4:47 a.m. Dec. […]
Man shot after fight outside Stripes store in Brownsville, police say
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was injured after a fight escalated into a shooting Sunday at a gas station in Brownsville, police said. Brownsville police told ValleyCentral, two men and a woman in a truck were chased by a man in a white Nissan and both vehicles stopped at the Stripes at Alton Gloor […]
Brownsville shooting under investigation, police say
A man was hospitalized following a shooting that occurred Sunday night in Brownsville, police said. Police say the man was shot after the suspect attempted to run the victim’s car off the road. Both vehicles stopped at the Stripes store at Alton Gloor Boulevard and Stage-Coach Trail, where the...
Sheriff's office: Cameron County inmate dies after collapsing in prison
An investigation is underway after a 49-year-old inmate at the Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center died Saturday. Jose Sergio Valdez was hospitalized after collapsing in the prison on Friday, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office. “Security footage showed Valdez exercising Friday evening, then sitting down and within minutes slumping over...
Shooting in McAllen leaves 1 hospitalized
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department is asking the public for information following a shooting that left one hospitalized. At 7:36 a.m. Tuesday, a caller told police that someone had been shot nearby, the McAllen Police Department stated. Officers found a wounded man at the 1900 block of Oakland Avenue, police stated. He […]
One dead after driver loses control of vehicle, crashes into dry canal
LOS FRESNOS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas of Department of Public Safety have confirmed one person is dead following a single-vehicle crash that occurred Monday morning in Los Fresnos. Los Fresnos resident Alfredo Escalante, 68, was driving southbound on FM 1575 and failed to maintain a single lane, according to DPS. At about 10:24 a.m., […]
Man arrested after squeezing pregnant woman’s stomach, police say
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was taken into custody after allegedly assaulting a pregnant woman by squeezing her stomach, police said. Horacio Cerda, 22, was arrested Friday at the 500 block of North Iowa on charges of assault on a pregnant person and interfering with an emergency call, according to the Brownsville Police Department. […]
Brownsville PD begins pursuit of the Grinch
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — After being “locked up” for trying to steal Christmas last year, the Grinch is back on the streets to ruin holiday cheer. As part of the department’s public outreach, the Brownsville Police Department has been doing daily social media updates on its “pursuit” of the Grinch this week. Straight out of […]
San Juan woman switched Versace perfume price tags to $2.98 at Walmart, PD says
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police arrested a woman accused of switching the price tags of Versace perfumes to $2.98, documents show. Melissa Lomas, of San Juan, was arrested on a charge of fraud destroy removal concealment writing, according to Hidalgo County Jail records. An offense report obtained by ValleyCentral states that at 4:15 p.m. […]
DPS: Los Fresnos man killed in one-vehicle crash
A 68-year-old driver died Monday after driving into a canal in Los Fresnos. Los Fresnos resident Alfredo Escalante succumbed to his injuries at the scene after losing control of his vehicle while driving southbound on FM 1575 at around 10:24 a.m., causing him to drive into a dry canal, according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public safety.
