Jeremy Clarkson will remain the host on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? “at the moment”, ITV boss Kevin Lygo has confirmed.Lygo criticised the 62-year-old presenter’s comments about Meghan Markle, describing his tirade as “awful”.In an op-ed published by The Sun on Friday (16 December), Clarkson wrote that he dreamt of the day Markle would be made to parade naked through Britain while the crowd chanted “shame” and threw “excrement” at her.Clarkson claimed that “everyone who’s my age thinks the same way”.The Sun has now removed Clarkson’s comment piece from its website. “In light of Jeremy Clarkson’s tweet...

4 HOURS AGO