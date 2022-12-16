Read full article on original website
Prince Harry’s Ups and Downs With the Royal Family Over the Years, From Royal Exit to Meghan Markle Tell-All and More
Not all tea and sympathy. Prince Harry has always been one of the most jovial members of the British royal family, but he hasn't always gotten along with his own relatives. The Invictus Games founder is the youngest son of King Charles III and the late Princess Diana. As children, he and his older brother, […]
Jeremy Clarkson news – latest: Ex-Top Gear host avoids police probe over The Sun Meghan Markle article
Jeremy Clarkson will remain the host on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? “at the moment”, ITV boss Kevin Lygo has confirmed.Lygo criticised the 62-year-old presenter’s comments about Meghan Markle, describing his tirade as “awful”.In an op-ed published by The Sun on Friday (16 December), Clarkson wrote that he dreamt of the day Markle would be made to parade naked through Britain while the crowd chanted “shame” and threw “excrement” at her.Clarkson claimed that “everyone who’s my age thinks the same way”.The Sun has now removed Clarkson’s comment piece from its website. “In light of Jeremy Clarkson’s tweet...
