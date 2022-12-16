ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care

In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
Quandre Diggs glad to be mentor to Seahawks rookie DBs Woolen, Bryant

A big story with the 2022 Seahawks has been the play of the rookies. Seattle has 2022 draft picks playing all over the place this season. On offense, the Seahawks have two rookie tackles on the offensive line and a rookie running back leading the team in rushing. Those three players – Charles Cross, Abraham Lucas and Kenneth Walker III – were all taken in the first three rounds.
Which Seahawks have the most on the line the rest of the season?

The Seahawks have three games left this season and are 7-7 heading into a Saturday clash in Kansas City against the Chiefs. Now only is Seattle fighting for a Wild Card spot, but many of its players are fighting to prove they should remain on the team going forward. So...
What’s the main reason the Seahawks have lost 4 of their last 5?

The Seahawks started the season 6-3 and looked like not just a playoff team, but they were the favorites to win the NFC West. Since that start, though, Seattle has dropped four of five and now are 7-7 on the year. Not only are the Seahawks no longer leading the NFC West, but they’re on the outside looking in when it comes to the playoffs.
Did 2 struggling teams give Seahawks the blueprint to beat the Chiefs?

The Seahawks will look to get back in the win column on Christmas Eve, but it won’t be easy as they head to Kansas City to take on the AFC West-champion Chiefs. For Seattle, it has struggled mightily of late, dropping four of its last five games, including a 21-13 loss to the San Francisco 49ers last Thursday. For the Chiefs, they’re 10-3 and have won seven of their last eight games, including their last two.
Bumpus: What the Seahawks must avoid when facing the Chiefs

The Seahawks have seen their playoff hopes take a hit over the last month or so as Seattle has fallen from 6-3 to 7-7. If the season were to end today, the Seahawks would not make the playoffs for the second season in a row. It doesn’t get any easier...
Fann Mail: Assessing the Mariners’ remaining offseason needs

In what is a slow news week for Seattle sports, I figured I’d take more Twitter questions for a mailbag. I covered a number of Mariners, Seahawks and other topics in my responses below. Thanks to everyone who participated, and Happy Holidays!. Let’s begin. I remain steadfast that...
