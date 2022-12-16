Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Sinister Story Behind Black Diamond Cemetery - WashingtonWestloadedBlack Diamond, WA
Big Chicken Opens its Newest Location In RentonMadocRenton, WA
Seattle cop suspended 15 days for threatening exJustin WardSeattle, WA
Washington Commanders' Chances to Make the PlayoffsFlurrySportsWashington, DC
Seattle Seahawks Playoff Chances Heading Into ChristmasFlurrySportsSeattle, WA
Related
Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care
In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
MyNorthwest.com
Quandre Diggs glad to be mentor to Seahawks rookie DBs Woolen, Bryant
A big story with the 2022 Seahawks has been the play of the rookies. Seattle has 2022 draft picks playing all over the place this season. On offense, the Seahawks have two rookie tackles on the offensive line and a rookie running back leading the team in rushing. Those three players – Charles Cross, Abraham Lucas and Kenneth Walker III – were all taken in the first three rounds.
MyNorthwest.com
Which Seahawks have the most on the line the rest of the season?
The Seahawks have three games left this season and are 7-7 heading into a Saturday clash in Kansas City against the Chiefs. Now only is Seattle fighting for a Wild Card spot, but many of its players are fighting to prove they should remain on the team going forward. So...
MyNorthwest.com
Bumpus: The Seahawks have 3 clear needs to address in the NFL Draft
After starting the season red hot and emerging as one of the NFL’s best surprises this year, the Seahawks have hit a rough patch of late, dropping four of their last five games including a 21-13 loss at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers. What’s next for the...
MyNorthwest.com
K.J. Wright: Seahawks’ road to playoffs, defending Kelce, offense without Lockett
With just three games remaining this season, the Seahawks find themselves at 7-7 and outside of the playoff picture in the NFC. What’s the main reason the Seahawks have lost 4 of their last 5?. So how do they get in? Well, it all starts this weekend with a...
MyNorthwest.com
What’s the main reason the Seahawks have lost 4 of their last 5?
The Seahawks started the season 6-3 and looked like not just a playoff team, but they were the favorites to win the NFC West. Since that start, though, Seattle has dropped four of five and now are 7-7 on the year. Not only are the Seahawks no longer leading the NFC West, but they’re on the outside looking in when it comes to the playoffs.
MyNorthwest.com
Did 2 struggling teams give Seahawks the blueprint to beat the Chiefs?
The Seahawks will look to get back in the win column on Christmas Eve, but it won’t be easy as they head to Kansas City to take on the AFC West-champion Chiefs. For Seattle, it has struggled mightily of late, dropping four of its last five games, including a 21-13 loss to the San Francisco 49ers last Thursday. For the Chiefs, they’re 10-3 and have won seven of their last eight games, including their last two.
MyNorthwest.com
Bumpus: What the Seahawks must avoid when facing the Chiefs
The Seahawks have seen their playoff hopes take a hit over the last month or so as Seattle has fallen from 6-3 to 7-7. If the season were to end today, the Seahawks would not make the playoffs for the second season in a row. It doesn’t get any easier...
MyNorthwest.com
Fann Mail: Assessing the Mariners’ remaining offseason needs
In what is a slow news week for Seattle sports, I figured I’d take more Twitter questions for a mailbag. I covered a number of Mariners, Seahawks and other topics in my responses below. Thanks to everyone who participated, and Happy Holidays!. Let’s begin. I remain steadfast that...
Comments / 0