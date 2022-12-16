TARBORO — The varsity basketball doubleheader between Riverside and Tarboro came down to the wire in both games on Tuesday night. The Lady Vikings let a 14-point lead evaporate in the fourth quarter before holding on for a 46-43 Four Rivers 1A Conference victory. The Viking boys trimmed the deficit to one point almost halfway through the final stanza but turnovers and missed shots were too much as the Knights...

