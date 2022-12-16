Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice CareOnlyHomersDenver, CO
UPDATE: Colorado issues health advisory for retail marijuana sold in 5 communitiesMatt WhittakerColorado State
Long-Awaited In-N-Out Burger Imminently OpeningJoel EisenbergDenver, CO
10 Denver Companies That Pay Over $50 an HourEvan CrosbyDenver, CO
Denver’s German Christmas market voted one of the best in the countryBrittany AnasDenver, CO
Related
Man dies after stabbing in Lakewood
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A man is dead after he was stabbed in Lakewood last week. According to the Lakewood Police Department (LPD), on Friday, Dec. 16 police responded to a stabbing in the 1500 block of Wadsworth Boulevard. This location is north of West Colfax Avenue. When police arrived...
Woman dies after November crash in Aurora
AURORA, Colo. — A woman has died after a crash that happened last month near East Iliff Avenue and South Blackhawk Street. Just before 6 p.m. Nov. 20, a 2021 Subaru sedan made a left turn in front of oncoming traffic and was hit by a 2014 Toyota SUV, according to an investigation by the Aurora Police Department (APD).
Missing Thornton mother of two found safe
A missing Thornton woman and mother of two was found safe Sunday and is being evaluated, according to police.
Disgusting Event Leaves a Colorado Cow Dead and Another Fighting to Survive
This is mostly a story about an adorable fluffy Highland cow here in Colorado, who was a part of a terrible event and needs some help. The cow is named Grizz. Warning! This story is gruesome. There are photos of a gruesome scene below that may be hard to look at.
Family of teen missing for 5 years hopes for help
The family of a 17-year-old who went missing five years ago to the day is hoping for a holiday miracle to find their loved one.
Man found guilty of murder in connection with April shooting in Denver
A jury found a 41-year-old man guilty of murder in connection with a mid-April shooting in Denver.
Where is Nathaniel Holmes? Family pleads for answers
The Holmes family wants answers to the many questions surrounding Nathaniel's disappearance in 2017.
Man gets 48 years for fatal Denver shooting
DENVER — A Denver man was sentenced to 48 years in prison after he was convicted of second-degree murder for a fatal shooting in southwest Denver. On Nov. 12, 2021, Denver police officers responded to an apartment at 1222 S. Federal Blvd., where they found Javier Esparza who was injured. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Pedestrian hospitalized after being hit by car in Aurora
A person who was involved in a crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle was transported with serious injuries on Saturday night.
Bicyclist dies after crash with vehicle in Denver
DENVER — A woman riding a bicycle died after a crash with a vehicle Sunday afternoon in west Denver, police said on Monday. The crash happened about 2:20 p.m. at West 35th Avenue and Federal Boulevard, according to the Denver Police Department (DPD). The driver stayed on scene. A...
Aurora man hangs over 70k lights to raise money for Autism Society of Colorado
An Aurora man along with his family and neighbors, once again teamed up to build a massive holiday light show - all in an effort to raise money for the Autism Society of Colorado.
Suspect in Greeley juice store killing found incompetent to proceed
GREELEY, Colo. — The man accused of killing a 22-year-old woman as she worked a closing shift at her family's juice store in Greeley in August is currently incompetent to proceed with the court case against him, a judge ruled Tuesday. Marcos Vallejos, 24, is accused of killing 22-year-old...
Apartment fire leaves families without home, belongings during the holidays
A few Colorado families are seeking answers after a small fire and asbestos contamination would run them out of their homes for weeks. The fire happened on Dec. 4 at the Cedar Run apartments in south Denver on S. Oneida st. when a garden-level staircase caught on fire.Denver Fire put out the fire and no one was hurt in the process, but now some residents are feeling left in the dark. One tenant CBS News Colorado spoke with says he feels helpless.On top of the fire and chaos of the evacuation earlier this month, now there is mold. Though there...
YAHOO!
Candlelight vigil honors 'caring spirits' of 2 girls killed in Fort Collins murder-suicide
Editor's note: This story references domestic violence, the deaths of children and suicide. Resources for those in crisis have been included with this story. Friends, family and community members gathered last week for a private candlelight vigil remembering the lives of the two girls killed in a murder-suicide in Fort Collins earlier this month.
Denver homicide suspect, escaped from Dep. of Corrections facility, taken into custody in Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Denver homicide suspect was taken into custody in Pueblo after briefly barricading themselves in a house on the city's northside. Pueblo police told KRDO they were asked to assist the Denver Police Department in finding a homicide suspect. According to the PPD, the suspect had recently escaped from a Colorado The post Denver homicide suspect, escaped from Dep. of Corrections facility, taken into custody in Pueblo appeared first on KRDO.
What motivated Jonelle Matthews’ killer? Lead detective gives insight
Tuesday marks 38 years since Jonelle Matthews went missing in Greeley. FOX31 sat down with the lead investigator on the case about what led him to the man convicted of her murder.
Suspect identified in October homicide
DENVER — Denver police are searching for a man accused of killing a woman inside a home in northeast Denver in October. Juan Solis Valenzuela, 22, is wanted in connection with the homicide Oct. 16 in the 18700-block of East 58th Avenue, which is just east of Tower Road in the DIA neighborhood.
Police looking for homicide suspect 1 year later
One year after a driver was shot and killed on North Chambers Road, police are still looking for information on the suspects involved.
Dog reunited with man after knifepoint-carjacking in Denver
Boulder Police Department took to Twitter on Monday to share a story of a recent carjacking. A man who was living in his vehicle in Denver with his dog and all of his possessions was trying to help another homeless person when that person used a knife to carjack him, stealing his vehicle along with all of his personal belongings and dog.
Emergency alert mistakenly sent to 398,000 phones before dispatcher cancelled it
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Emergency alert notifications can save lives, but we’re learning now that the list of people signed up to receive them is not always accurate. Some counties collect phone numbers over the years but can’t keep track of who still lives in the area.
Comments / 5