ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
9NEWS

Man dies after stabbing in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A man is dead after he was stabbed in Lakewood last week. According to the Lakewood Police Department (LPD), on Friday, Dec. 16 police responded to a stabbing in the 1500 block of Wadsworth Boulevard. This location is north of West Colfax Avenue. When police arrived...
LAKEWOOD, CO
9NEWS

Woman dies after November crash in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — A woman has died after a crash that happened last month near East Iliff Avenue and South Blackhawk Street. Just before 6 p.m. Nov. 20, a 2021 Subaru sedan made a left turn in front of oncoming traffic and was hit by a 2014 Toyota SUV, according to an investigation by the Aurora Police Department (APD).
AURORA, CO
9NEWS

Man gets 48 years for fatal Denver shooting

DENVER — A Denver man was sentenced to 48 years in prison after he was convicted of second-degree murder for a fatal shooting in southwest Denver. On Nov. 12, 2021, Denver police officers responded to an apartment at 1222 S. Federal Blvd., where they found Javier Esparza who was injured. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Bicyclist dies after crash with vehicle in Denver

DENVER — A woman riding a bicycle died after a crash with a vehicle Sunday afternoon in west Denver, police said on Monday. The crash happened about 2:20 p.m. at West 35th Avenue and Federal Boulevard, according to the Denver Police Department (DPD). The driver stayed on scene. A...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Apartment fire leaves families without home, belongings during the holidays

A few Colorado families are seeking answers after a small fire and asbestos contamination would run them out of their homes for weeks. The fire happened on Dec. 4 at the Cedar Run apartments in south Denver on S. Oneida st. when a garden-level staircase caught on fire.Denver Fire put out the fire and no one was hurt in the process, but now some residents are feeling left in the dark. One tenant CBS News Colorado spoke with says he feels helpless.On top of the fire and chaos of the evacuation earlier this month, now there is mold. Though there...
DENVER, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Denver homicide suspect, escaped from Dep. of Corrections facility, taken into custody in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Denver homicide suspect was taken into custody in Pueblo after briefly barricading themselves in a house on the city's northside. Pueblo police told KRDO they were asked to assist the Denver Police Department in finding a homicide suspect. According to the PPD, the suspect had recently escaped from a Colorado The post Denver homicide suspect, escaped from Dep. of Corrections facility, taken into custody in Pueblo appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
9NEWS

Suspect identified in October homicide

DENVER — Denver police are searching for a man accused of killing a woman inside a home in northeast Denver in October. Juan Solis Valenzuela, 22, is wanted in connection with the homicide Oct. 16 in the 18700-block of East 58th Avenue, which is just east of Tower Road in the DIA neighborhood.
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Dog reunited with man after knifepoint-carjacking in Denver

Boulder Police Department took to Twitter on Monday to share a story of a recent carjacking. A man who was living in his vehicle in Denver with his dog and all of his possessions was trying to help another homeless person when that person used a knife to carjack him, stealing his vehicle along with all of his personal belongings and dog.
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy