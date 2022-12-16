Read full article on original website
Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care
In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
Patriots Fans Will Hate These Mac Jones-Chandler Jones T-Shirts
Trying to tick off a Patriots fan this holiday season? Well, look no further than the T-shirt that Action Network’s Darren Rovell tweeted Monday, one day after New England’s embarrassing loss to the Raiders in Las Vegas. The Patriots crumbled in stunning fashion Sunday, with two ill-advised laterals...
Steelers Hall of Fame RB Franco Harris Dies at 72
According to ESPN.com, Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris passed away at 72. “It is difficult to find the appropriate words to describe Franco Harris’ impact on the Pittsburgh Steelers, his teammates, the City of Pittsburgh, and Steelers Nation,” said Steelers president Art Rooney II. “Franco brought joy to people on and off the field. He never stopped giving back in so many ways. He touched so many, and he was loved by so many. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Dana, his son Dok, and his extended family at this difficult time.”
Patriots Captain Reveals Bill Belichick’s Message After Raiders Loss
LAS VEGAS — Bill Belichick preached the importance of unity after his New England Patriots suffered the unlikeliest of losses Sunday. The Raiders defeated the Patriots 30-24 at Allegiant Stadium after linebacker Chandler Jones picked off an unnecessary Jakobi Meyers lateral and returned it 48 yards for a walk-off touchdown — the first of its kind in NFL history.
Since hiring Deion Sanders, 13 Colorado recruits have already lost their scholarships
At least 13 Colorado recruits have lost their scholarships since the school hired Deion Sanders as its new coach. Sanders had previously encouraged players to enter the transfer portal to make room for his incoming recruits.
'She Took a Dump on America': Jason Whitlock on Low Brittney Griner Praise
Jason Whitlock blasted MSNBC opinion columnist Dave Zirin for an article he wrote recently calling out NBA fans for the lack of cheers that Brittney Griner received at a Utah Jazz home game this past week when an announcer asked fans in attendance to celebrate Griner’s return from Russia.
Ray Lewis Throws Ruthless Comments Toward Mac Jones, Jakobi Meyers
Everyone has thrown jokes toward Patriots quarterback Mac Jones and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers in recent days, and they don’t seem to be ending any time soon. As you’ve seen by now, the Patriots wide receiver threw the ball on an unnecessary lateral that resulted in his quarterback being shoved into the ground by pass rusher Chandler Jones on the breathtaking final play of New England-Las Vegas as the Raiders walked off with the improbable win.
Forgotten Patriots Draft Pick Makes Late-Season Practice Debut
FOXBORO, Mass. — When an unidentified Patriots offensive lineman wearing No. 64 debuted at practice Wednesday, most reporters present figured he was a new addition to New England’s practice squad. Turns out, that new O-lineman actually has been with the team since the spring. As ESPN’s Mike Reiss...
Mac Jones Disagrees With Bill Belichick’s Stance On Hail Mary
Revisionist history has long been popular among fans of losing football teams, and that fact has been ever apparent following New England Patriots’ walk-off loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. No, we’re not talking about Rhamondre Stevenson and Jakobi Meyers deciding to lateral the ball in a...
Patriots Injury Report: Rookie Wideout Has New Injury; Specialist Sits Out
The New England Patriots added their rookie wide receiver and one of their starting cornerbacks to the injury report ahead of Saturday’s matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals. Wideout Tyquan Thornton (knee) was listed as a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice, as was cornerback Jonathan Jones (chest). Both players are dealing with new injuries.
Ex-Patriots Cornerback J.C. Jackson Arrested In Massachusetts
Los Angeles Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson was arrested in New England on Monday. Boston 25 News reported the former Patriot was arrested and booked at the Bristol County Jail and House of Corrections in Massachusetts on Monday due to a “family issue.”. The Bristol County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to...
Ex-Patriots Star Willie McGinest Arrested After Crazy Restaurant Brawl
Patriots legend Willie McGinest was arrested Monday in Los Angeles on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon, according to multiple reports. The felony charge stems from an incident that occurred Dec. 9 at Delilah in West Hollywood. A video obtained by TMZ shows McGinest involved in a huge brawl at the restaurant. At one point during the melee, the former Patriots pass rusher can be seen picking up and using a bottle.
Matthew Judon Chosen As Patriots’ Lone Representative For 2023 Pro Bowl
The NFL has officially announced the rosters for the inaugural 2023 Pro Bowl Games, and the New England Patriots only have one representative. Judon, who is in his seventh NFL season, is headed to his fourth consecutive Pro Bowl and second straight with the Patriots. Through 14 games he has a career-high 14.5 sacks, making him the fourth New England player with back-to-back 10-plus sack totals.
NFL Analyst Points To Patriot As ‘Most Versatile’ At His Position
The New England Patriots season hasn’t exactly been full of positive developments, but the emergence of a couple of youngsters has been notable. Josh Uche has emerged as one of the most effective pass rushers in the entire NFL, compiling 10.5 sacks over a six-game stretch. Rhamondre Stevenson has become New England’s best offensive weapon, compiling 1,295 yards from scrimmage on 243 touches — including a team-high 60 catches through 14 games. Kyle Dugger has continued to be the Patriots’ most versatile defender, emerging as a real candidate to receive a contract extension before his walk year in 2023.
Wise Guys Clearly Had Inside Track On Jalen Hurts Injury, Capitalized With MVP Bets
Prior to initial injury reports centering on Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, the sharpest of sharps seemingly already had an inside track on the information. And it led wise guys to quickly shift gears to Patrick Mahomes while throwing down bets and money on the NFL MVP award rather than waiting for the news to break.
Mets’ Kodai Senga Wastes No Time Giving Phillies Bulletin-Board Material
The New York Mets officially introduced Kodai Senga at a press conference Monday, and the Japanese pitcher wasted no time in adding a little fuel to the team’s rivalry with the Philadelphia Phillies. Senga, who signed a five-year, $75 million contract with the Mets in free agency after spending...
Ex-Patriot Praises Jakobi Meyers For Accountability After Blunder
Jakobi Meyers made the biggest mistake of his NFL career Sunday in Las Vegas. But the Patriots receiver owned it in a way many other players would not have. After New England’s 30-24 loss to the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium, a teary-eyed Meyers stood at his locker and fielded a series of questions about his role in the game’s final sequence: an ill-advised, multi-lateral play that resulted in a game-winning defensive touchdown for Vegas linebacker Chandler Jones.
How Oddsmakers Viewed Colts’ QB Change To Nick Foles Vs. Chargers
Matt Ryan has been benched again in Indianapolis as Nick Foles will step in as the starting quarterback. The Colts still have an outside shot of making the postseason with a 4-9-1 record heading into Week 16. They would need a lot of help, specifically the 7-7 Tennessee Titans and the 6-8 Jacksonville Jaguars dropping the last three games of the season.
Colts to Start QB Nick Foles and Bench Matt Ryan
The Indianapolis Colts are shaking things up at the quarterback position again. As ESPN’s Dan Graziano reports, Indianapolis will start Nick Foles for Week 16’s matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football. Foles replaces former starter Matt Ryan, who finds himself benched for a second...
Bengals’ Joe Burrow Reveals Initial Introduction To Bill Belichick
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow never has been one to lack confidence. But perhaps one time Burrow portrayed that more than any was when he made his initial introduction to New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick. Burrow, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, who has...
