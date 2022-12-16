Read full article on original website
Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care
In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
Patriots Fans Will Hate These Mac Jones-Chandler Jones T-Shirts
Trying to tick off a Patriots fan this holiday season? Well, look no further than the T-shirt that Action Network’s Darren Rovell tweeted Monday, one day after New England’s embarrassing loss to the Raiders in Las Vegas. The Patriots crumbled in stunning fashion Sunday, with two ill-advised laterals...
Steelers Hall of Fame RB Franco Harris Dies at 72
According to ESPN.com, Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris passed away at 72. “It is difficult to find the appropriate words to describe Franco Harris’ impact on the Pittsburgh Steelers, his teammates, the City of Pittsburgh, and Steelers Nation,” said Steelers president Art Rooney II. “Franco brought joy to people on and off the field. He never stopped giving back in so many ways. He touched so many, and he was loved by so many. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Dana, his son Dok, and his extended family at this difficult time.”
Patriots Captain Reveals Bill Belichick’s Message After Raiders Loss
LAS VEGAS — Bill Belichick preached the importance of unity after his New England Patriots suffered the unlikeliest of losses Sunday. The Raiders defeated the Patriots 30-24 at Allegiant Stadium after linebacker Chandler Jones picked off an unnecessary Jakobi Meyers lateral and returned it 48 yards for a walk-off touchdown — the first of its kind in NFL history.
Forgotten Patriots Draft Pick Makes Late-Season Practice Debut
FOXBORO, Mass. — When an unidentified Patriots offensive lineman wearing No. 64 debuted at practice Wednesday, most reporters present figured he was a new addition to New England’s practice squad. Turns out, that new O-lineman actually has been with the team since the spring. As ESPN’s Mike Reiss...
Ray Lewis Throws Ruthless Comments Toward Mac Jones, Jakobi Meyers
Everyone has thrown jokes toward Patriots quarterback Mac Jones and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers in recent days, and they don’t seem to be ending any time soon. As you’ve seen by now, the Patriots wide receiver threw the ball on an unnecessary lateral that resulted in his quarterback being shoved into the ground by pass rusher Chandler Jones on the breathtaking final play of New England-Las Vegas as the Raiders walked off with the improbable win.
Patriots Injury Report: Rookie Wideout Has New Injury; Specialist Sits Out
The New England Patriots added their rookie wide receiver and one of their starting cornerbacks to the injury report ahead of Saturday’s matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals. Wideout Tyquan Thornton (knee) was listed as a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice, as was cornerback Jonathan Jones (chest). Both players are dealing with new injuries.
Mac Jones Disagrees With Bill Belichick’s Stance On Hail Mary
Revisionist history has long been popular among fans of losing football teams, and that fact has been ever apparent following New England Patriots’ walk-off loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. No, we’re not talking about Rhamondre Stevenson and Jakobi Meyers deciding to lateral the ball in a...
Ex-Patriots Cornerback J.C. Jackson Arrested In Massachusetts
Los Angeles Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson was arrested in New England on Monday. Boston 25 News reported the former Patriot was arrested and booked at the Bristol County Jail and House of Corrections in Massachusetts on Monday due to a “family issue.”. The Bristol County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to...
Patriots Pro Bowl Snubs: Who Should Have Joined Matthew Judon?
Wednesday brought another sign of the times for the New England Patriots: For the first time since the 2000 season, they did not have multiple players voted to the Pro Bowl. While others could eventually be selected as alternates, outside linebacker Matthew Judon was the only Patriots representative to crack the initial AFC roster for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games.
Snoop Dogg Hilariously Speculates What Bill Belichick Told Patriots After Loss
It’s official: Everyone (and we mean everyone) is getting their laughs about the Patriots now. New England’s unthinkable mental fumble at the end of the game against the Las Vegas Raiders isn’t going away. Jakobi Meyers’ lateral falling right into the hands of Chandler Jones is going to be played for years to come.
Matthew Judon Chosen As Patriots’ Lone Representative For 2023 Pro Bowl
The NFL has officially announced the rosters for the inaugural 2023 Pro Bowl Games, and the New England Patriots only have one representative. Judon, who is in his seventh NFL season, is headed to his fourth consecutive Pro Bowl and second straight with the Patriots. Through 14 games he has a career-high 14.5 sacks, making him the fourth New England player with back-to-back 10-plus sack totals.
Jets QB Mike White Still Being Evaluated, Uncertain for Thursday vs. Jags
As profootballtalk reports, New York Jets (7-7) quarterback Mike White is still being evaluated, and his status for Thursday’s contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars remains up in the air. White suffered a fractured rib in Week 14, which forced him to miss Sunday’s 20-17 loss to the Detroit Lions....
QB Shedeur Sanders, CB Travis Hunter following Prime to CU
Deion Sanders’ quarterback and top recruit at Jackson State are following Coach Prime to Colorado. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Deion’s son, was among Colorado’s first class of signees Wednesday with its new coach. Later Wednesday, cornerback Travis Hunter announced on his YouTube channel that he, too, would be transferring to the Buffaloes. “I committed to Coach Prime at Jackson State when he was there, and I want to honor my commitment and stay with him,” Hunter said. “I’ve got to stay with my dawg.”
How Oddsmakers Viewed Colts’ QB Change To Nick Foles Vs. Chargers
Matt Ryan has been benched again in Indianapolis as Nick Foles will step in as the starting quarterback. The Colts still have an outside shot of making the postseason with a 4-9-1 record heading into Week 16. They would need a lot of help, specifically the 7-7 Tennessee Titans and the 6-8 Jacksonville Jaguars dropping the last three games of the season.
Ex-Patriot Praises Jakobi Meyers For Accountability After Blunder
Jakobi Meyers made the biggest mistake of his NFL career Sunday in Las Vegas. But the Patriots receiver owned it in a way many other players would not have. After New England’s 30-24 loss to the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium, a teary-eyed Meyers stood at his locker and fielded a series of questions about his role in the game’s final sequence: an ill-advised, multi-lateral play that resulted in a game-winning defensive touchdown for Vegas linebacker Chandler Jones.
Bill Belichick Can’t Be Serious About This Specific Mac Jones Play… Right?
Facing a third-and-long in a critical moment in Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders, the New England Patriots opted to keep the ball in the hands of first-round quarterback Mac Jones. Seems understandable, right?. Well, Jones actually kept the ball because New England dialed up a naked bootleg...
Stephen A. Smith Rips Jakobi Meyers For ‘Dumbest Play’ In NFL History
Jakobi Meyers held himself accountable Sunday after the New England Patriots’ gut-wrenching 30-24 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Really, what else could the Patriots receiver do after such a dumbfounding decision on the game’s final play?. “Let’s be clear: We appreciate the fact that...
Does Titans Quarterback Situation Open Up Jaguars’ Playoff Chances?
The AFC South has been unremarkable this season, but the Tennessee Titans and the Jacksonville Jaguars will battle it out anyway to determine a winner for the No. 4 seed. Tennessee likely will face a tough road as Ryan Tannehill’s ankle injury reportedly will take him out for the rest of the season, according to Paul Kuharsky. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport added the 10th-year quarterback reportedly is in doubt to start this Saturday against the Houston Texans, and players are prepared for Malik Willis to start.
Ex-Patriots Star Willie McGinest Arrested After Crazy Restaurant Brawl
Patriots legend Willie McGinest was arrested Monday in Los Angeles on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon, according to multiple reports. The felony charge stems from an incident that occurred Dec. 9 at Delilah in West Hollywood. A video obtained by TMZ shows McGinest involved in a huge brawl at the restaurant. At one point during the melee, the former Patriots pass rusher can be seen picking up and using a bottle.
