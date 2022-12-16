ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Man arrested for statutory rape in Oxford

By Biancca Ball
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gjztH_0jlApjNV00

OXFORD, Miss. ( WJTV ) – On Thursday, December 15, Oxford police arrested a man accused of statutory rape.

Charges upgraded against man after child dies in Biloxi

Police said on Sunday, December 11, they were notified by a hospital about a juvenile reporting a sexual assault. After an investigation was completed, Thomas Christopher Johnson, 26, of Water Valley, was arrested.

Johnson was given a $30,000 bond by a Justice Court Judge, but a hold was placed on him by the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC).

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 3

Related
hottytoddy.com

Harmontown Man Charged With Molesting Minor

A Harmontown man was arrested recently for allegedly touching a child for lustful purposes. On Dec. 16, the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched at about 8:30 p.m. to Harmontown for a report of a juvenile being molested. Deputies spoke with the victim’s mother along with Investigations. It was...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

Police arrest one suspect, another flees after shoplifting more than $2,000 in merchandise from Mississippi sporting goods store

Police arrested one man and are looking for another after the two suspects stole more than $2,000 of merchandise from a Mississippi sporting goods store. Olive Branch Police report that shortly after 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, officers responded to the Olive Branch Academy Sports store in reference to a shoplifting in progress.
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
desotocountynews.com

Olive Branch Police arrest man for shoplifting

On Friday, Dec. 16, at approximately 7:01 p.m., Olive Branch police officers responded to Academy Sports in reference to a shoplifting in progress. Officers apprehended one man, identified as Glenn Evans Shipp. The other unidentified person fled the scene. Officers were able to recover over $2,000.00 worth of merchandise the...
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
WJTV 12

Vigil held for football player killed in Mississippi

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WREG) — Dozens gathered at Northpoint Christian School Tuesday night in memory of professional football player Christian Saulsberry. Saulsberry’s life was cut short at 25 years old. The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office said he was fatally shot at a friend’s party in Walls, Mississippi. Mark McDaniel, the man accused of fatally shooting Saulsberry, has […]
WALLS, MS
WJTV 12

Family mourns after football player fatally shot in Mississippi

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — A DeSoto County family is mourning the loss of a professional football player who was shot and killed in Walls, Mississippi over the weekend. On the gridiron is where Christian Saulsberry shined. It’s where his mother, Melissa Smith, saw a twinkle in his eyes at a young age. “I said Christian, if […]
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
Daily Mississippian

Protesters call for law enforcement to “Go find Jay”

For four hours on the morning of Dec. 12, protesters held up signs calling for justice for Jimmie “Jay” Lee, an Ole Miss student who went missing this past summer. The protesters alternated between chants of “Justice for Jay Lee!”; “What do we want? Justice! Who do we want it for? Jay Lee!”; “Where is Jay?”; and “Do more Creekmoore!”
OXFORD, MS
wtva.com

Traffic stop netted two drug arrests in the middle of Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A traffic stop in the middle of Tupelo landed two people behind jail. Officers stopped a car early Sunday morning, Dec. 11 in the Crosstown area. They found marijuana, codeine syrup and fentanyl, according to Tupelo Police. This led to the arrests of two people: Ladarius...
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Grenada Police ask for public’s help locating missing man

GRENADA, Miss. (WCBI) – Grenada Police and the family of a missing man are asking for the public’s help in finding him. Corey Riley was last seen Sunday, December 4 at a home on Van Dorn Street in Grenada. According to his sister, Riley left the home at...
GRENADA, MS
WJTV 12

Ole Miss hires former Auburn athletic director Allen Greene

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi has hired former Auburn athletic director Allen Greene as an administrator. Greene will be the department’s senior deputy athletic director, vice chancellor for intercollegiate athletics Keith Carter announced on Wednesday. Greene will serve as the Rebels’ chief operating officer, oversee the department’s external operations and maintain oversight of the football […]
OXFORD, MS
wtva.com

Tupelo trailer company regains property from United Furniture plants

TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) - Former employees and other companies have been trying to regain personal belongings and property, respectively, from United Furniture facilities. Larry Michael, the owner of Trailer Transport in Tupelo, said his company has been working to get back approximately 330 trailers from United facilities across north Mississippi.
TUPELO, MS
Oxford Eagle

Mississippi Supreme Court reverses trial court ruling in Saunders v. NCAA

The Mississippi Supreme Court ruled last week that a trial court erred in dismissing former Ole Miss staffer David Saunders’s lawsuit against the NCAA, paving the way for Saunders to continue pursuing litigation after it was blocked in September 2020. An NCAA investigation into Saunders found that the former...
OXFORD, MS
wcbi.com

UMMC cuts ties with Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – The University of Mississippi Medical Center and Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi have reached an agreement, the hospital announced Friday. The hospital and the insurance provider cut ties with each other earlier this year because they couldn’t come to terms on negotiating billing agreements.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

47K+
Followers
25K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy