Man arrested for statutory rape in Oxford
On Thursday, December 15, Oxford police arrested a man accused of statutory rape.
Police said on Sunday, December 11, they were notified by a hospital about a juvenile reporting a sexual assault. After an investigation was completed, Thomas Christopher Johnson, 26, of Water Valley, was arrested.
Johnson was given a $30,000 bond by a Justice Court Judge, but a hold was placed on him by the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC).
