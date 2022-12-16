Man arrested for statutory rape in Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. ( WJTV ) – On Thursday, December 15, Oxford police arrested a man accused of statutory rape.

Police said on Sunday, December 11, they were notified by a hospital about a juvenile reporting a sexual assault. After an investigation was completed, Thomas Christopher Johnson, 26, of Water Valley, was arrested.

Johnson was given a $30,000 bond by a Justice Court Judge, but a hold was placed on him by the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC).

