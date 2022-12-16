Read full article on original website
Man, 32, hurt in Vacaville shooting; investigation underway
VACAVILLE – Officers say there is no active threat to the community after an early morning shooting in Vacaville left one man hurt.The incident happened around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday along the 1100 block of Farmington Drive. Vacaville police say officers responded to the scene and found a 32-year-old who had been shot. That man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. Detectives have now taken over the investigation. Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear. Police are urging residents to avoid the area for the time being due the investigation.
Deputies investigating suspicious death in Carmichael
CARMICHAEL, Calif — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office is investigating what they're calling a suspicious death in Carmichael Tuesday night. Investigators say it happened on the 1000 block of Lambeth Way and the deceased was an 89-year-old woman. The sheriff's office says her son was detained at first after...
Stockton Police: Woman assaulted, robbed after being followed to neighborhood mailbox
STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding two men accused of following a woman to her neighborhood mailbox in Stockton where they allegedly assaulted and robbed her. The robbery happened on Aug. 6 in the area of Angelina Lane. When the...
Shooting investigation in North Sacramento
Officers responded to reports of a shooting around 11:20 a.m. in the 3800 block of Haywood Street. A man was taken to a hospital, according to the police department.
sfstandard.com
Murder Investigation Underway After SF Man Dies From Decade-Old Gunshot Wound
The San Francisco Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a man after he died last month from injuries sustained in 2011. Bonifacio Gonzalvo was discovered by police suffering from a gunshot wound at 6th and Minna streets on the evening of June 16, 2011, police said. He was transported to a hospital with life threatening injuries and remained in continuous medical care since the incident.
KCRA.com
Man dies after shooting in Sacramento on Tuesday, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police are investigating after a man was shot in Del Paso Heights on Tuesday and died from his injuries. Police said the shooting happened in the 3800 block of Haywood Street around 11:20 a.m. The shooting victim was taken to a hospital for treatment where...
2 arrested, 2 more wanted after fire at Woodland grocery store
WOODLAND, Calif. — Two people were arrested in connection with an arson at a Bel Air store in Woodland, and investigators are looking for two more. According to the Woodland Police Department, the fire happened on Oct. 27. Investigators say four people entered the store to steal items, so they set a fire in the paper goods aisle to create a distraction and run to their truck.
Family files claim against Sacramento County after father dies after arrest
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The family of Sherrano Stingley is filing a claim against Sacramento County, the sheriff’s office, former Sheriff Scott Jones, deputies and anyone else involved in his death. The family also wants more than just compensation, alleging wrongful death and that Sherrano’s constitutional and civil...
‘Trump’ assault rifle found after domestic violence report: Police
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) – Officers responding to a report of domestic violence discovered an assault rifle emblazoned with the word ‘Trump,’ as well as narcotics and a handgun, according to a Facebook post from the Fairfield Police Department. Officers responded to the 1900 block of Grande Circle on Dec. 7 after the domestic violence report, […]
Beer cans found in Alameda County deputy’s truck after crash: CHP report
DUBLIN, Calif. (KRON) — A California Highway Patrol officer found an unusual crash scene on Interstate-580 last month in Livermore. The driver suspected of causing the November 10 wreck was an Alameda County Sheriff’s deputy, Michael Ziller, and he smelled like alcohol, the CHP officer wrote in his arrest report. CHP Officer Shawn Landers also […]
Multiple collisions on Highway 50 in Rancho Cordova hospitalizes 2
RANCHO CORDOVA — Two people were hospitalized after a series of crashes on Highway 50 in Rancho Cordova Tuesday night, authorities said.The California Highway Patrol's East Sacramento division said six vehicles were involved in three separate crashes in the same area that happened shortly before 10 p.m. in the eastbound lanes just west of Mather Field Road.All lanes have reopened as of 11:20 p.m.The two people hospitalized suffered injuries described as moderate. A third person was injured but was treated and released at the scene.The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
KTVU FOX 2
Police: 2-year-old overdoses on fentanyl, father arrested
MERCED, Calif. - An Antioch man has been arrested on felony child endangerment charges, after his 2-year-old child overdosed on fentanyl, police said. On Sunday, police in Merced were called to Mercy Medical Center on a report that a toddler tested positive for fentanyl. : San Francisco boy ingests fentanyl...
Roommates fought before deadly Rosemont housefire, victim has "some culpability" for fire
RANCHO CORDOVA -- Before a deadly house fire that broke out in the Rosemont area early Sunday morning, two roommates that lived inside the home got into an altercation, according to a spokesperson for the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.The extent of that fight, the spokesperson said, is still under investigation. The information comes after investigators announced a voluntary manslaughter charge Tyrone Gregory, 61, is facing.The victim that died in that house fire on Roseburg Court was Terry Andre Williams, 55. Williams has "some culpability" in starting the fire, according to the sheriff's spokesperson. The extent of his involvement is part...
Missing person sought by Alameda County Sheriff’s Dept.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — The Alameda County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person, it announced in a tweet. Tony Trong Ha has not been seen since Dec. 12, when he left his San Leandro residence on Los Banos Street, according to the post. Trong Ha owns a […]
Driver arrested; 1 dead, 2 injured in Vallejo suspected DUI crash
VALLEGO -- A 30-year-old Vallejo man was being held for vehicular manslaughter and driving under the influence following a fatal Sunday night crash. The Vallejo Police Department said a 911 call came in around 7:55 p.m. reporting an injury collision involving three cars in the 4200 block of Sonoma Boulevard.Upon arrival, officers found that a 2013 BMW SUV had collided with a 1965 Chevrolet sedan that was disabled in the roadway. A third vehicle, a 1999 Honda, was also struck as it was parked assisting the victims in the Chevrolet.Officers said their initial investigation has revealed that the BMW was traveling northbound...
Cocaine, loaded handgun, AR-15 rifle found in Santa Rosa traffic stop
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — One person is in custody after police making a routine traffic stop discovered suspected cocaine, a loaded handgun and an AR-15 rifle, according to a social media post from the Santa Rosa Police Department. The stop was made early Tuesday morning when an SRPD officer driving in the area of […]
KTVU FOX 2
Alameda County sheriff's deputy charged with DUI after BBQ event
OAKLAND, Calif. - The Alameda County District Attorney has charged a sheriff's deputy with two misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence stemming from a funeral gathering where he barbecued for the guests and then severely damaged a county-owned truck on his way home. Deputy Mike Ziller has not yet...
Man in car shot dead in Oakland's Little Saigon neighborhood
OAKLAND -- A man was shot to death Saturday morning in Oakland's Little Saigon neighborhood, police said Monday. The shooting occurred at about 1:15 a.m. in the 1200 block of 11th Avenue. It was the 116th killing in Oakland this year. Officers were alerted to the shooting by the city's gunshot detection system, which captures the sound of gunshots, according to police. Officers responded and located the victim inside a parked vehicle, police said. The man was pronounced dead where officers found him. The man's name was unavailable from the Alameda County coroner's bureau as of late Monday morning. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the police department's homicide unit at (510) 238-3821 or the tip line at (510) 238-7950. s
35 firefighters respond to Livermore house fire, 2 displaced
LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were displaced after a fire burned a house in rural Livermore, the Alameda County Fire Department said in a tweet. Nobody was injured. Crews responded to the fire on Altamont Pass Road on Tuesday afternoon. ACFD said more than 35 firefighters were needed to combat the blaze. The Livermore-Pleasanton […]
Man dies after being arrested by Sacramento County deputies
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The man on life support after being arrested by Sacramento County deputies earlier this month has died, according to the man’s family and a spokesperson for the Sacramento County Coroner. Deputies arrested 48-year-old Sherrano Stingley around 5:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6 outside a...
