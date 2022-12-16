ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golden, CO

How Colorado School of Mines recovered from 0-2 start - to play for Division II national championship

By Danielle Allentuck danielle.allentuck@gazette.com
 5 days ago
Colorado School of Mines running back Michael Zeman (40) holds up the Nyikos Cup after the 48-21 win against Colorado Mesa on Oct. 8, 2022 at Marv Kay Stadium in Golden. Courtesy of Mines Athletics

GOLDEN — After Colorado School of Mines lost its first game of the season, first-year coach Brandon Moore stood in the locker room and glanced over his team's defeated faces.

Then he apologized to them.

"I told them I was sorry for putting them in this position and that we were a good team, we would rebound and we would accomplish great things," Moore said.

It was a close game against a tough opponent, with Mines losing by three points, on the road, to No. 5 Grand Valley State. But this was a Mines team that had big aspirations after reaching the national semifinals last year, and a Week 1 defeat was not part of the game plan.

They lost their second game too, falling to No. 7 Angelo State in overtime.

Then something clicked.

Soon, the Orediggers became an unstoppable force. They've won 13 straight since dropping those first two games, including a 44-13 rout over No. 11 Sheperd in the NCAA semifinals. On Saturday in the NCAA title game, they'll face their biggest test yet — Ferris State.

For Ferris State, this is more of the same, having won the championship a year ago. But for Mines, this is a chance at history as they chase their first national title.

"They are a good football team. At this point in the season everyone is good," Moore said. "We just have to keep it about us and stick to the plan."

While they will attempt to treat it as just another game, a national championship is no ordinary event. The game comes with banquets (where Mines players will surely be collecting some hardware), extra media obligations, visits to elementary schools and even attention from the Broncos, who donated $100,000 to send students to McKinney, Texas, for the big game.

There's also the added pressure of knowing they are leaving a legacy behind for future generations of Orediggers to try to follow.

"It's definitely more special." running back Michael Zeman said. "With it being uncharted territory, just how far the team has been throughout the years. It's definitely special seeing how grateful the alumni are and how much it really means to them."

Ferris State will a tough opponent for the Orediggers. They have a versatile quarterback in Carson Gulker, and a challenge in defensive end Caleb Murphy. Mines, though, also has a slew of talent. Quarterback John Matocha is a Harlon Hill finalist and an All-American, along with center Matt Armendariz. Cornerback Mason Pierce and wide receiver Max McLeod earned second-team honors.

The teams will face off Saturday at 11 a.m. MT in McKinney, Texas. The game will be televised on ESPNU and ESPN-plus.

"We believe that we belong here," Matocha said. "I think everyone is excited. There's definitely a buzz around Golden, but everyone is locked in and ready to go play for a national championship."

