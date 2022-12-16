Jaguars vs. Cowboys: Game Day fan guide for first appearance in Jacksonville by Cowboys in 16 years

The Jaguars (5-8) play host to the Dallas Cowboys (10-3) on Sunday at TIAA Bank Field, with kickoff coming at 1:02 p.m.

FOX is sending its lead broadcasting team of Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen, with sideline reporters Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi and the team has already announced the game is the first sell-out of the season. There may be some standing-room only tickets available (visit jaguars.com) but the secondary market remains the best hope at this point for getting into The Bank for a game that has playoff implications for both teams.

Dallas will clinch an NFL wild-card berth with a victory and the Jaguars can inch closer to the Tennessee Titans (7-6) in the AFC South by winning.

Arrive early

Jaguars fans are strongly encouraged to plan ahead and arrive early with construction around the sports complex impacting traffic patterns and given the sell-out crowd. Parking lots will open four hours prior to kickoff. All parking passes have QR codes on the back that provide specific directions to each parking lot.

Pregame and halftime activities

● Naturalization ceremony: 75 Florida residents will complete their final step to U.S. citizenship during a halftime ceremony. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Jacksonville Field Office Director Lisa Bradley will present the 75 candidates to the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida.

This is the fifth time the Jaguars have hosted a naturalization ceremony, and the team remains the only NFL team to ever do so. The 75 citizenship candidates represent 34 countries spanning the globe from Afghanistan to Venezuela and also include active-duty members of the U.S. Navy, the National Guard, siblings, a mother and son and married couples.

U.S. District Judge Marcia Morales Howard will administer the Oath of Allegiance to the soon-to-be citizens. Each of these lawful permanent residents has met all the requirements under the law for citizenship.

● The Jaguars will celebrate the NFL’s Inspire Change initiative, showcasing how teams, players and fans are creating positive change in the Northeast Florida community. The team will recognize the inaugural Inspire Change Award winner as well as other individuals and their hard work.

The NFL launched the Inspire Change Changemaker Award in 2022. The league's newly established award recognizes individuals who are making a difference in their communities through social justice work, either individually or as part of a non-profit organization, across each of the NFL's 32 club markets. All 32 recipients will receive a $10,000 donation, courtesy of the NFL Foundation, to the social justice 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization of their choice.

● First "DUUUVAL!" will be delivered by advocate, philanthropist, social entrepreneur, and speaker Taylor Richardson. A current freshman at Spelman College in Atlanta, her goals are to be a physician, scientist, and astronaut. She even has her own documentary self-entitled “Astronaut StarBright” which has won several film festival awards.

Taylor’s Take Flight with a Book drive has collected and donated over 20,000 books within and outside of the U.S., her back-to-school drives have donated over 5000 backpacks with supplies to underserved youth in Jacksonville, her senior thanksgiving luncheons have fed over 1500 seniors in Jacksonville.

● The Star-Spangled Banner will be performed by Jacksonville Navy Veteran Paris Winningham, who finished in the top three in Season 21 of NBC’s The Voice. The Richmond, Va. native joined the Navy at age 20 where he served as a machinist mate and worked in the engine room. After several years of service, Winningham pursued his dream of being a musician. He is slated to release his debut single titled “I’m Pressure” with an album to follow shortly after.

● The colors for the game will be presented by members of the Naval Air Station Hospital Color Guard.

● The flyover will be executed by four A-10s from the 75th Fighter Squadron, out of Moody Air Force Base.

● Fans will have a chance to visit Santa Claus prior to the start of the game on Sunday. He will be visiting with fans from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Fan Entertainment Zone. Jaguars alumni and Jacksonville’s all-time leading tackler Paul Posluszny will be signing autographs nearby the flex field from 11:30 a.m. to noon.

Fan reminders

● The NFL’s clear bag policy is in effect at TIAA Bank Field. Fans are encouraged to leave all bags at home, but, if one is necessary, it should be either a clear bag no larger than 12” x 6” x 12” or a non-clear bag no larger than 4.5” x 6.5.”

● Fans should have their mobile tickets downloaded and ready to scan prior to arriving at the entry gates. To access your tickets, download the Official Jaguars Mobile App.

● Cash is no longer accepted anywhere in the stadium. In addition to traditional scan and chip options, all fixed points of sale will offer tap or scan payment options including JagsPay, Apple, Google and Samsung Pay.

● TIAA Bank Field is a smoke-free facility. All tobacco products (including e-cigarettes) are prohibited. No guest re-entry will be permitted.

Game day timeline

9 a.m. -- All parking lots open.

10 a.m. -- Game Day ticket office opens (north end zone between Gates 2 and 3); Fan Entertainment Zone opens (south end zone between Gates 1 and 4)

11 a.m. -- All stadium gates open.

12:22 p.m. -- Team warmups begin.

12:47 p.m. -- Performance by the Roar.

12:49 p.m. -- Jaxson De Ville aerial stunt.

12:50 p.m. -- First "DUUUVAL!" delivered by Taylor Richardson.

12:54 p.m. -- Jaguars offensive player introductions.

12:57 p.m. -- National Anthem.

1:02 p.m. -- Kickoff.