Palm Beacher Ken Griffin gives $8 million to Cox Science Center expansion project

A year after launching a $40 million capital campaign to fund a large-scale expansion of the Cox Science Center and Aquarium, campaign leadership announced Thursday that it plans to double that goal.

An $8 million gift from hedge fund manager Ken Griffin coupled with a $10 million award from the state of Florida last summer has pushed the campaign goal to $85 million, Cox Science Center Board Chairman Lew Crampton said.

In November 2021, Cox Science Center and Aquarium announced its initial capital campaign and a $5 million endowment initiative. The center changed its name to reflect a $20 million lead gift from Palm Beach residents Wendy and Howard Cox.

“Just one year ago, we launched a hugely significant campaign for the Science Center,” said Crampton, a Palm Beach resident and member of the Town Council. “Thanks to tremendous support, we are confident in expanding our original plans with a new goal of $85 million. We’ve raised $60 million to date, which is 70% of our total goal, in the silent phase alone.

"Ken Griffin’s momentous commitment to prepare the next generation with STEM education ― mastering data science, cloud computing, engineering and more ― will make America competitive in a global market, and is reflective of our board and other supporters’ vision for the Cox Science Center."

Expansion plans will include renovated spaces, a new three-story science pavilion visible from Interstate 95, new outdoor exhibition spaces, and one of Florida’s largest indoor aquariums.

Griffin’s funding is earmarked for the 200,000-gallon aquarium, which will take visitors through the Everglades, Florida’s inland rivers, and Gulf Stream waters, the center said. The aquarium will offer interactive educational experiences that will impact nearly 500,000 students annually, 70% of whom are Title I, the center said.

“When students engage with the natural world, they develop an excitement about science that will drive progress for decades to come,” said Griffin, a part-time Palm Beach resident and CEO of the Citadel hedge fund. “I hope the expanded aquarium will increase appreciation for our region’s dynamic ecosystem and the work required to preserve and protect it for future generations.”

Griffin's investment in STEM education is indicative of the influx of new residents in the Palm Beach County market, which has increased the need for a state-of-the-art science center in the community, Cox Science Center and Aquarium CEO Kate Arrizza said.

“Our strategic planning process has considered the projected growth of Palm Beach and surrounding counties, which is among the fastest in the nation," she said. "The expanded campaign goal will allow us to grow our attendance capabilities to serve nearly 1 million guests annually.”

Expansion plans include a new 68,000-square-foot science pavilion, a 6,000-square-foot digital exhibit gallery, 12,000 square feet of permanent exhibition galleries, a 7,500-square-foot temporary exhibition gallery, and a 5,000-square-foot grand entrance lobby.

Other additions include a Future Florida Exhibit focused on science, technology and innovation, as well as an extensive traveling exhibit gallery designed to host more popular exhibitions.

Other features of the new Cox Science Center and Aquarium are:

A Digital Arts Studio, which will expand to provide more skill set training such as software programming that aligns with high-demand jobs. An outreach program in partnership with Florida Atlantic University will digitize and nationally distribute the center’s current video programs.

An indoor/outdoor exhibit area designed for early learners ages 6 and younger.

Expanded programming in the Dekelboum Planetarium and Observatory.

An immersive learning lab that will serve as home base for First LEGO League teams and competitions.

An expanded biology lab that consolidates the center’s preferred provider status to all medical magnet schools in Palm Beach County.

Expansion of the existing STEM Education Center that houses a state-of-the-art 3D printing program, coding instruction, and the Palm Beach Florida Chess Club.

Expansion of the GEMS (Girls Excelling in Math and Science) program and other distance learning programs.

An expansion of the center's educational partnership with the Palm Beach County School District.

A groundbreaking is expected in late spring 2023, with a new targeted completion set for early 2026, the center said.

The Cox Science Center and Aquarium’s current indoor/outdoor venue features more than 100 hands-on educational exhibits, a 10,000-gallon fresh and saltwater aquarium, digital planetarium, pre-K-focused “Discovery Center,” 18-hole conservation-themed mini-golf course and quarter mile-long outdoor science trail. The Cox Amphitheater hosts daily live science shows, seasonal laser shows and special event programming.

For more information on the Cox Science Center’s capital campaign, contact Melinda Grenz at 561-370-7723 or mgrenz@coxsciencecenter.org, or visit www.CoxScienceCenter.org/Support-us.

Jodie Wagner is a journalist at the Palm Beach Daily News, part of the USA TODAY Florida Network.