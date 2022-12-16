ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hockley County, TX

Woman killed Wednesday in Hockley County fire identified

By Alex Driggars, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 5 days ago
The Hockley County Sheriff's Office has identified a woman who died in a structure fire Wednesday morning in eastern Hockley County.

Crews from Wolfforth, West Carlisle, Shallowater, Smyer and Levelland responded to the fire in the 6700 block of Fox Road, just west of the Lubbock-Hockley line, according to a statement form the sheriff's office.

During the course of the response, officials on scene found one person dead inside the home. The person was identified as Edith Ostrander, 75. A preliminary investigation shows Ostrander died of asphyxiation due to smoke inhalation, the statement said.

A cause for the fire has not been determined, though officials said early indications point to an electrical fault in the home. No criminal activity is suspected.

An investigation is currently ongoing and final autopsy results are pending.

Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

