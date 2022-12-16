Guest: For some, the holidays might not be such a merry time

Christmas is the time of year to be jolly, with lights, decorations, shopping, eating and spending time with family. It is common for us to wish other people a merry Christmas and happy holidays during this time of year, however, many people associate pain with holidays. While some of us are shopping, laughing and enjoying family time, others are reminded of traumatizing events.

Before I noticed that some found it painful, I freely wished strangers a merry Christmas. Some people find Christmas a stressful time, and watching the world celebrate with joy while experiencing loss can trigger trauma responses, such as anxiety or depression. Currently, many families are having trouble making ends meet, even buying food or buying gifts for the holidays. In some families, Christmas only serves to remind them of the void their loss has left in their lives, which can trigger depression, which may lead to suicidal thoughts. The world is full of disappointment, loss and change for all of us. Despite being normal parts of life, these emotions still cause sadness, anxiety and stress.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the idea that suicides occur more frequently during the holiday season is a long-perpetuated myth. Summer and spring may be when the most suicides are reported, but for many therapists, Christmastime is a busy month. Clients are more likely to experience depression and sadness.

What can a person do to avoid these negative emotions triggered by Christmas? In order to combat the holiday blues, gratitude is a great way to reduce stress and anxiety. When you are grateful, you tend to spend less time thinking about what you do not have and more time focusing on what you do have.

Volunteer your time at a local shelter or a nursing home. You may find joy being able to do something for someone who can't do for themselves. The tendency to focus on ourselves can cause us to forget the importance of helping others, as well as how it enhances our self-esteem and our happiness.

To break the routine of Christmas, go on vacation or do something you enjoy. Every year, Christmas has the same theme. Instead of focusing on family, friends and presents, redefine Christmas to meet your needs.

A good way to combat the holiday blues is to practice self-care. A healthy diet, regular exercise and good sleep are all ways to practice self-care. Meditate more and disconnect from social media.

To control negative emotions before the holiday season, see a therapist on a regular basis all year round to maintain mental health, not only during the holiday season. A healthy mental or emotional state is more than just being free of depression, anxiety or other psychiatric disorders; it enables you to enjoy life and cultivate healthy relationships.

To all of you, instead of wishing you a merry Christmas, I wish you a happy mental health holiday.

Natalie Dennis is a licensed professional counselor in Oklahoma City.