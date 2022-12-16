Student Lookout: New Year's Eve, one more holiday fair and the last deals of 2022

(Via Pixabay)

Hey dudes,

To those of you reading this while away from Santa Cruz — why? I know that I’m endlessly charming, but I won’t be offended (or even know) that you didn’t read this week. So this is your last chance to bail and mute anything school-related.

Anyways, I hope y’all are having a great break so far. It’ll feel too short, as they all do, so do your best to savor every wintry moment.

On with this shortened edition of Student Lookout, then …

DEAL OF THE MONTH

This December, buy one cookie and get another cookie free at Pacific Cookie Company’s fragrant sugary shop in downtown Santa Cruz. While you're there, get a gift to bring home for the holidays! Mention Student Lookout and show this screen to the cashier to get your discount.

Inside Santa Cruz: What to do this New Year's Eve

(Via Pixabay)

Recommended by Blaire Hobbs

Happy almost 2023! I know we haven’t passed the holidays yet, but New Year's is just around the corner. Before you know it, you’ll be halfheartedly scratching out all the 2022s that mysteriously show up on your notes long after 2023 has sunk in.

Going out or staying in? I’m sure some of you have already planned out your New Year's celebration, whether with friends and family or both, but for those still mulling over your options, here’s some ideas to speed the planning process in case you run out of time come the 31st.

Out: In Santa Cruz for the holidays?





For all you diehard ABBA fans, the Catalyst is hosting an ABBA-themed disco dance party to groove you into 2023. If '70s disco isn’t your thing, jump back further in the 20th century to the roaring '20s at Moe's Alley . For a little light rock and roll, you might prefer Los Lobos at the Rio Theater. Looking for a more unclassifiable experience? Check out Bobcat Rob & the Nightly Howl at the Crepe Place. Last but not least is the 418 Project , providing an alternative artistic experience to the classic NYE bash.

In: Throwing a party for New Year's? Here’s some worthwhile ideas to celebrate, whether your crew is two or 20!

Crafting station: If you have space, set up a table where your friends have to make their own crown or party hat. Grab colored paper, scissors, glitter, glue, felt, pipe cleaners, sequins and more. This provides a spot to socialize, an icebreaker for those who don’t know each other and a party favor for your friends to remember the night. I recommend saving items you might normally trash, like cardboard, bottle caps, metal can tabs, plastic containers and more for a cheaper sustainable crafting option. Need supplies? Palace Art and Office Supply on 41st Avenue in Capitola has you covered. Theme: As a wise friend once said, “every party needs a theme.” And she was right. Themes make parties extra exciting to get ready for and provide another conversational icebreaker. Some ideas to get you started: pajama party, banana slug (sounds constricting, but I’ve seen people get creative), a time period like the roaring '20s, or manifesting a New Year's goal via costume. (Like if someone hopes to exercise more, they might dress up as a gym rat.) Dinner: Make a big meal with your friends or family. My suggestion? Pizzas! Realistically, any customizable food will do (think tacos, raviolis, empanadas), but homemade pizzas are a novelty and they allow everyone to contribute and add their own flair. I recommend New Leaf’s pizza dough located behind its hot bar counter, which goes for $3.99 and makes a pretty big pie.

Puzzle Center

Around Town - Events

Here is one upcoming event we think students need to know about:

West Cliff Outdoor Holiday Market



Saturday, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.



Now is your chance for last-minute holiday gifts! Spend some time at the West Cliff outdoor market — this time with a holiday twist. It’ll feature all the unique artisans and food trucks you'd expect at our local markets, and you get an ocean view as you shop. Further, every hour, market staff will give away free tokens to random shoppers, which can be used with any vendor of your liking.

OK, I promise this is the last you’ll hear from me until you’re back in session, even though I’ll miss you all dearly.

Take care and happy holidays!

— Max

