3rd Suspect Arrested Related to Body Found Near Walla Walla
The Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office says a third, and likely the last, suspect has been arrested in connection with a June 2022 death. The WWCSO says 24-year-old Miguel Perez Barrigan was found on July 6th in an eastern part of the county, but the exact location has still not been revealed. WWCSO, along with Kennewick and Pasco Police, as well as WSP, continued the investigation.
Grant County Deputies Chase Stolen Tri-Cities Vehicle
(Mattawa, WA) -- The Grant County Sheriff's Office arrested a 23-year-old man accused of swerving a vehicle, said to be stolen out of the Tri-Cities into the path of an oncoming Grant County Sheriff's vehicle. The result, the sheriff's cruiser had to go off the road to avoid a head-on carsh. This happened early Monday morning around 1:30 off Road T.5 near Mattawa. The deputy was not hurt and was able to turn his vehicle around and the suspect fail to yield to a stop sign. The deputy then tried pulling him over along Hwy 243. The suspect driver, said to be 23-year-old Gerardo Romero of Mattawa, refused to stop and the deputy gave chase along Hwy 243 and onto Road 24 SW. That's where the suspect's vehicle spin out. Police say Romero got out of the car and fled the scene on foot.
List of Warming Shelters in The Tri-Cities
(Kennewick, WA) -- The following is a list of temporary warming shelters that are serving the Tri-Cities (warning: may not include all locations) (Courtesy: Benton-Franklin Health District) The Most Anticipated Movies of 2023`. Here are 20 of the biggest and most exciting titles coming to theaters in 2023. RANKED: Here...
Electrical Issue Blamed for Franklin County Fire
Franklin County Fire District 3 officials say electrical issues are likely the cause of an early morning fire that destroyed this home on Haugen Road. Fire officials say the smoke alarm did not go off until the family was evacuating. The mobile home, located about 8 miles northeast of Pasco,...
Can You Make a Christmas Miracle Happen for Tri-Cities Kitties?
Can you make a miracle happen for the holidays for these sweet kittens? Our friends at Pet Overpopulation Prevention in Pasco have two cats that need a home ASAP!. These two brothers don't want to be separated and can you blame them? They love each other and they'll love you even more - They truly need a Christmas Miracle and lots of love ❤
Snow, Slide-Offs Snarl Traffic All Over Washington State
(Ellensburg, WA) -- Interstate 90 was closed off in both directions from just west of Ellensburg all the way over the Snoqualmie Pass to North Bend Tuesday due to severe winter driving conditions and several slide-offs. It's all due to a potent winter storm system that's dumping large amounts of snow onto the mountain passes. WSDOT says other passes have been affected by the storm as well. US Highway 2 is closed over Stevens Pass and the agency says some traffic is being moved to clear the area for avalanche control. Authorities are asking you to stay away from the area. Blewett Pass is closed as well. US Highway 12 over the White Pass is open, but authorities say they are requiring traction tires.
Not Shoveling Your Sidewalk Could Cost You Big in Washington
I walk around 1.5 miles every day with my dog, and it is amazing how much of the sidewalks we see are not cleared of snow and ice. Is a homeowner responsible if I fall down in front of their house on ice and snow that hasn't been cleared in Washington State? You might be surprised!
Is Kennewick’s Popular Just Joel’s Diner Shutting Down for Good?
Is Just Joel's Closing For Good In The Tri-Cities?. A popular diner in Kennewick Washington might be shutting its doors forever. Popular Just Joel's Dinner In Kennewick Announces Closure. Joel Watson, owner of Just Joel's on Kennewick Ave posted on the Just Joel's Facebook page that the beloved breakfast and...
5 Fun Reasons To Visit Walla Walla Washington During the Winter
Are you looking for a winter getaway? Then look no further than Walla Walla, Washington!. This beautiful city is located in the southeastern corner of the state and is known for its wineries and historic downtown. But there's much more to explore here during the wintertime. Keep reading to discover...
Southridge Esports Team Takes State Title
(Kennewick, WA) -- Kennewick School District has announced the The Super Smash Bros. esports team at Southridge High School won the recent Washington State Scholastic Esports Association state tournament. In a press release, the district said the team's championship capped off an undefeated season. The team includes sophomores Brady Garrido, Ezekiel Lozano and Derick Turner, junior Skylar Phanekham and seniors Cassius Salinas and Charles Schoenstra. That's in addition to their t.
