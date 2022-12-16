(Mattawa, WA) -- The Grant County Sheriff's Office arrested a 23-year-old man accused of swerving a vehicle, said to be stolen out of the Tri-Cities into the path of an oncoming Grant County Sheriff's vehicle. The result, the sheriff's cruiser had to go off the road to avoid a head-on carsh. This happened early Monday morning around 1:30 off Road T.5 near Mattawa. The deputy was not hurt and was able to turn his vehicle around and the suspect fail to yield to a stop sign. The deputy then tried pulling him over along Hwy 243. The suspect driver, said to be 23-year-old Gerardo Romero of Mattawa, refused to stop and the deputy gave chase along Hwy 243 and onto Road 24 SW. That's where the suspect's vehicle spin out. Police say Romero got out of the car and fled the scene on foot.

