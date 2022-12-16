Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kicdam.com
KICD Program Director Ryan Long Passes Away
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The Spencer Radio Group family is continuing to mourn today following the tragic loss of one of our own. KICD Program Director and Morning Show host unexectedely passed away Tuesday morning at Spencer Hospital. Ryan started working for Spencer Radio Group 15 years ago as the...
kicdam.com
Marlene Stokka, 80, of Milford Formerly of Estherville
A private family Celebration of Life for 80-year-old Marlene Stokka of Milford, formerly of Estherville will be Thursday, December 22nd at Turner Jenness Funeral Home in Spirit Lake. Turner Jenness Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
kicdam.com
Storm Lake Woman Charged Following Alleged Stabbing
Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– A Storm Lake woman has been charged following an alleged stabbing on Tuesday. Police were called to Buena Vista Regional Medical Center shortly after five o’clock Tuesday evening where the male victim told officers he had been stabbed earlier in the afternoon following an argument.
kicdam.com
City of Storm Lake Approves Contract To Research Future Retail Development
Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– The Storm Lake City Council approved a contract on Monday that will allow some exploration into getting some additional retail options in town. Development Services Specialist Lee Dutfield told the council the process of starting research to find more options began more than a year ago and led the proposed contract with The Retail Coach.
kicdam.com
Keith Klatt, 95, of Linn Grove
Services will be held at a later date for 95-year-old Keith Klatt of Linn Grove.
kicdam.com
Spencer With Three Champions at Austin Roberts Memorial Tournament
Spencer, Ia (KICD) – Spencer hosted the Austin Roberts Memorial Tournament on Saturday December 17th in the Fieldhouse at Spencer High School. 11 Schools competed including Spencer, Estherville Lincoln Central, Okoboji/HMS, and Sibley-Ocheyedan for KICD area schools. For the top area finishers, Spencer’s Gabe Cauthron took 1st place at...
kicdam.com
Lakefield Semi Crash
Lakfield, MN (KICD)– A Southern Minnesota woman was injured in a crash involving a semi north of Lakefield on Monday. The Minnesota State Patrol says a PT Cruiser and semi were both westbound on Highway 60 around 1:30 Monday afternoon when they collided at the intersection with Highway 86.
kicdam.com
Dickinson County Board of Supervisors Moves to Appoint County Attorney
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD) — The Dickinson County Board of Supervisors has decided the method to fill the vacancy in the County Attorney Office. Supervisors discussed if they would hold a special election or appoint a candidate to the role of County Attorney at their meeting this morning. Supervisor Steve Clark stated an election would be the fairest option but agreed with the rest of the Board that appointment would be the best choice for their situation.
kicdam.com
Black Hills Energy Offers Advice on Staying Warm and Safe As Temperatures Plummet
Spencer, IA (KICD)– When the snow ends on Thursday, much of the Upper Midwest is going to be going into the deep freeze when it comes to temperatures. Lynn Porter from Black Hills Energy tells KICD News when it comes to extreme cold, there are ways to stay warm while also being energy efficient.
kicdam.com
Sanborn Woman Injured in Early Morning Crash
Worthington, MN (KICD)– A Sanborn woman was hospitalized following a single-vehicle crash early Monday morning in Southwest Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the call on Interstate 90 east of Luverne around 1:30 where a vehicle driven by 35-year-old Kelly Lange was found to have hit a guard rail. Authorities say the road was covered with snow and ice at the time.
kicdam.com
Area Residents Gather To Talk Pipelines
Hartley, IA (KICD)– Area residents from several local communities gathered in Hartley Saturday morning to discuss carbon dioxide pipelines that are proposed to travel through portions of the state. The meeting hosted by a series of landowners who have been contacted by land agents hired by the Summit Carbon...
kicdam.com
Whittemore Woman Arrested on Drug Related Warrant
West Bend, IA (KICD)– A Whittemore woman has been charged on a pair warrants that date back several months. 47-year-old Tammie Illg was taken into custody last Wednesday on the warrants charging her with felony drug diversion and dependent adult abuse dating back to October when an undisclosed incident was reported at West Bend Health and Rehabilitation.
kicdam.com
Authorities Kept Busy With Weather-Related Crashes
Jackson, MN (KICD)– Authorities around the area were kept busy last week assisting motorists involved in crashes brought on by the multi-day winter storm. From five o’clock Thursday morning through six o’clock Friday evening, the Iowa State Patrol says it covered 105 crashes and assisted 145 motorists across the state.
Comments / 0