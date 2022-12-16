Read full article on original website
County commissioners reject or postpone three controversial developments
The Marion County Board of County Commissioners vetoed one proposed development on County Road 318 in the Farmland Preservation Area and a sand mine project in Orange Springs, while postponing a third project during a standing-room only Dec. 20 board meeting. Each project generated sometimes-pointed discussion between members of the...
Government offices, services set holiday schedules
Other than emergency services, all Alachua County government offices will be closed on Dec. 26 and 27, and Jan. 2, in observance of the holidays. . Due to the observance of the Christmas and New Year’s Day holidays on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1, residential curbside collection service for solid waste, recycling and yard trash be delayed one day for the remainder of the week following each holiday.
Newberry in talks with Archer and High Springs about new $40M regional wastewater treatment facility
The City of Newberry is negotiating with the cities of Archer and High Springs about joining onto its planned regional wastewater treatment facility. The new facility is part of an effort by Newberry to overhaul its wastewater infrastructure to accommodate new development and meet new environmental regulations the state legislature passed several years ago; those will take effect when the city’s current wastewater permit expires in mid-2026.
Residents are frustrated after a third development is proposed on HWY 318 in Marion County
IRVINE, Fla. (WCJB) - New Times Development, LLC is seeking a zoning change for the Irvine Commerce Center. The roughly 41-acre stretch of land is off HWY 318 near the I-75 interchange. “This one caught us completely by surprise because they put a little tiny sign up to give people...
UF Health Shands wins property tax exemption in Appeals Court
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - UF Health Shands has won a legal battle over property taxes. The Appeals Court upheld an Alachua County Circuit Judge’s decision to side with Shands in a dispute about whether they should be subject to property taxes. The Court of Appeal agreed with the Circuit...
Inspector shuts down winery exceeding septic capacity for number of guests
An inspector shut down a local winery last week for health code violations including exceeding the septic capacity for the number of guests at the venue. The inspector found numerous violations on Wednesday, Dec. 14 and ordered the emergency closure of Whispering Oaks Winery at 10934 N. County Road 475 in Oxford.
Ward returns from D.C., praises opportunities
Mayor-elect Harvey Ward returned from a White House trip and praised the opportunities created by the Biden administration. “This administration has created and is creating opportunities for our neighbors in Gainesville the likes of which have not been seen in my lifetime,” Ward said in a Facebook post. Ward...
Resident reminding Marion County seniors of new property tax exemption for 2023
Good news: the Marion County Board of County Commissioners adopted Amendment 11 this year. It’s an exemption for low income seniors who are over 65, have an income under $32,000, and have lived in their homes (valued under $250,000) for 25-plus years. Call the property tax office to get...
Clay County land sold by master developer of Nocatee and eTown
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Approximately 3,000 acres of underdeveloped land in Green Cove Springs might have some new plans for development. The Davis family and The PARC Group have announced the sale of what is known as Governor’s Park. The large piece of property is located west of U.S. 17 and north and south of the First Coast Expressway.
Video: ASO Deputy saves hawk from snake
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Deputy Aldous saved a hawk after it tried to eat a snake and the snake turned the tables and strangled the hawk. Both the hawk and the snake were fine after he intervened. And he captured it all on video.
Lake City man arrested for 2019 spree of business burglaries in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Houston Allen Boatright, 52, was arrested on December 8 and charged in nine business burglary cases from 2019. On March 22, 2019, Boatright allegedly smashed the front glass of Deshi Bazaar at 4110 SW 34th Street and stole the cash register. On that same date, he...
Putnam deputy arrested for DUI in St. Johns County, PCSO says
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Putnam County Sheriff’s Office reported that one of its deputies was arrested for a DUI last weekend in St. Johns County. STORY: Clay County land sold by master developer of Nocatee and eTown. According to a news release, on Sunday, Dec. 18, Deputy...
Report sheds light on fatal crash at busy intersection in The Villages
The release of an accident report is shedding light on a fatal crash Monday night at a busy intersection in The Villages. A 27-year-old Wildwood man suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash which occurred at 9:53 p.m. at County Road 466 and Buena Vista Boulevard. The man...
MCSO are on the lookout for a pair of thieves
SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County deputies are in search for a pair who used fake money to buy store products. Deputies say these 2 people used a fake 50-dollar bill and got the change back on Thursday, December 8th at the Winn Dixie in Silver Springs. Deputies said...
Five Lake City teens shot Monday
The Lake City Police Department dispatched officers on Monday afternoon after a report of a person shot. When arriving to the intersection of NW Dixie Avenue and NW Wright Lane, officers found three juvenile males with gunshot wounds. The victims were coherent but couldn’t say who shot them, according to a press release. EMS transported them to the hospital.
‘I’m terrified’: Gun battle wounds 5 people in Lake City
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Five people were wounded in a shooting in Lake City. Columbia County Sheriff’s deputies assisted Lake City police officers at the scene. Bayonta Poole, who is a Lake City resident, said incidents like this hit too close to home. “My cousin was an innocent...
Guy Fieri gives Ocala Police Department officers free pizza
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Food Network star stopped by the Ocala Police Department to surprise officers with free pizza. The police department posted photos of their encounter with TV host Guy Fieri over the weekend. Officers say he donated 10 pies to police who were working overnight. In the...
Living history lesson
The Great Florida Cattle Drive 2022—Celebrating 500 Years of Cattle in Florida is in the history books. And horsewomen like Ocalans Jennifer Schuck and Wendy Wilson can attest that even with aching muscles, adrenalin-inducing stampedes and no showers for a week, they had an amazing experience and made new lifetime friends.
Florida colleges fill up their football rosters on early signing day
Wednesday marked early signing day for college football, a day when young athletes can sign National Letters of Intent to play for the team of their dreams and universities can start to restock their rosters for next season. The day had been primarily an avenue for colleges to bring in...
Woman arrested after smuggling Suboxone, meth into Lowell Correctional Institution
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 58-year-old woman after she was caught smuggling Suboxone and methamphetamine into Lowell Correctional Institution. On Saturday, December 17, two MCSO deputies responded to the Lowell Correctional Institution located at 11120 NW Gainesville Road in Ocala in reference to an individual who had attempted to smuggle a controlled substance into the prison.
