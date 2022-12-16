The City of Newberry is negotiating with the cities of Archer and High Springs about joining onto its planned regional wastewater treatment facility. The new facility is part of an effort by Newberry to overhaul its wastewater infrastructure to accommodate new development and meet new environmental regulations the state legislature passed several years ago; those will take effect when the city’s current wastewater permit expires in mid-2026.

