Newberry, FL

mainstreetdailynews.com

Government offices, services set holiday schedules

Other than emergency services, all Alachua County government offices will be closed on Dec. 26 and 27, and Jan. 2, in observance of the holidays. . Due to the observance of the Christmas and New Year’s Day holidays on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1, residential curbside collection service for solid waste, recycling and yard trash be delayed one day for the remainder of the week following each holiday. 
wuft.org

Newberry in talks with Archer and High Springs about new $40M regional wastewater treatment facility

The City of Newberry is negotiating with the cities of Archer and High Springs about joining onto its planned regional wastewater treatment facility. The new facility is part of an effort by Newberry to overhaul its wastewater infrastructure to accommodate new development and meet new environmental regulations the state legislature passed several years ago; those will take effect when the city’s current wastewater permit expires in mid-2026.
NEWBERRY, FL
WCJB

UF Health Shands wins property tax exemption in Appeals Court

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - UF Health Shands has won a legal battle over property taxes. The Appeals Court upheld an Alachua County Circuit Judge’s decision to side with Shands in a dispute about whether they should be subject to property taxes. The Court of Appeal agreed with the Circuit...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Inspector shuts down winery exceeding septic capacity for number of guests

An inspector shut down a local winery last week for health code violations including exceeding the septic capacity for the number of guests at the venue. The inspector found numerous violations on Wednesday, Dec. 14 and ordered the emergency closure of Whispering Oaks Winery at 10934 N. County Road 475 in Oxford.
mainstreetdailynews.com

Ward returns from D.C., praises opportunities

Mayor-elect Harvey Ward returned from a White House trip and praised the opportunities created by the Biden administration. “This administration has created and is creating opportunities for our neighbors in Gainesville the likes of which have not been seen in my lifetime,” Ward said in a Facebook post. Ward...
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Video: ASO Deputy saves hawk from snake

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Deputy Aldous saved a hawk after it tried to eat a snake and the snake turned the tables and strangled the hawk. Both the hawk and the snake were fine after he intervened. And he captured it all on video.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

MCSO are on the lookout for a pair of thieves

SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County deputies are in search for a pair who used fake money to buy store products. Deputies say these 2 people used a fake 50-dollar bill and got the change back on Thursday, December 8th at the Winn Dixie in Silver Springs. Deputies said...
SILVER SPRINGS, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Five Lake City teens shot Monday

The Lake City Police Department dispatched officers on Monday afternoon after a report of a person shot. When arriving to the intersection of NW Dixie Avenue and NW Wright Lane, officers found three juvenile males with gunshot wounds. The victims were coherent but couldn’t say who shot them, according to a press release. EMS transported them to the hospital.
LAKE CITY, FL
WCJB

‘I’m terrified’: Gun battle wounds 5 people in Lake City

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Five people were wounded in a shooting in Lake City. Columbia County Sheriff’s deputies assisted Lake City police officers at the scene. Bayonta Poole, who is a Lake City resident, said incidents like this hit too close to home. “My cousin was an innocent...
LAKE CITY, FL
WCJB

Guy Fieri gives Ocala Police Department officers free pizza

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Food Network star stopped by the Ocala Police Department to surprise officers with free pizza. The police department posted photos of their encounter with TV host Guy Fieri over the weekend. Officers say he donated 10 pies to police who were working overnight. In the...
OCALA, FL
Ocala Gazette

Living history lesson

The Great Florida Cattle Drive 2022—Celebrating 500 Years of Cattle in Florida is in the history books. And horsewomen like Ocalans Jennifer Schuck and Wendy Wilson can attest that even with aching muscles, adrenalin-inducing stampedes and no showers for a week, they had an amazing experience and made new lifetime friends.
FLORIDA STATE
mynews13.com

Florida colleges fill up their football rosters on early signing day

Wednesday marked early signing day for college football, a day when young athletes can sign National Letters of Intent to play for the team of their dreams and universities can start to restock their rosters for next season. The day had been primarily an avenue for colleges to bring in...
FLORIDA STATE
ocala-news.com

Woman arrested after smuggling Suboxone, meth into Lowell Correctional Institution

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 58-year-old woman after she was caught smuggling Suboxone and methamphetamine into Lowell Correctional Institution. On Saturday, December 17, two MCSO deputies responded to the Lowell Correctional Institution located at 11120 NW Gainesville Road in Ocala in reference to an individual who had attempted to smuggle a controlled substance into the prison.
OCALA, FL

