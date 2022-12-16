ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Plane makes emergency landing in Grand Rapids; no injuries

By Corinne Moore
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AaX7h_0jlAnW4K00

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — No one was hurt when a plane headed for Minneapolis turned around and made an emergency landing at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport Friday morning.

Delta Flight 2706 took off from GRR around 7:30 a.m. The airport said about 30 minutes later, it was notified that the aircraft was having engine troubles causing it to turn around and make an emergency landing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QDS6O_0jlAnW4K00
The flight path of Delta Flight 2706 on Dec. 16, 2022, according to FlightAware.

As a precaution, airport emergency vehicles were on standby to assist.

The cause of the engine issues is unknown.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOOD

KCSO gives update on missing Portage mother

Authorities hold a press conference to release new information into the disappearance of Heather Kelley, a mother of eight from portage. (Dec. 19, 2022) Authorities hold a press conference to release new information into the disappearance of Heather Kelley, a mother of eight from portage. (Dec. 19, 2022) Dealing with...
PORTAGE, MI
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

26K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy