ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

8 arrested in Dayton after high school fight

By Sarah Bean
WDTN
WDTN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aCBr0_0jlAnJq700

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Breaking News

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Eight girls were arrested and charged after a fight broke out at Paul Laurance Dunbar Highschool in Dayton.

Just before 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 13, a large group of people forced their way into the school building. Police were called and on-site security was able to remove the group from the building before officers arrived.

Live wires trap driver in car after Dayton crash

Officers remained in the parking lot hoping to prevent further incidents during a basketball game that evening. After the game, several juveniles began physically fighting in the parking lot. The officers on site intervened and called for additional units to help manage the sizable group.

Police arrested eight girls in the fight and charged them all with Riot.

This incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 10

E
5d ago

an uncontrolled race with violent acts and no consequences. it's racist to condemn, discipline or arrest them.

Reply
4
Jon Gotti
4d ago

kids are lost in today's society. schools are becoming increasingly more violent and looking like indoctrination and pre-prison training camps

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDTN

No injuries after vacant home fire in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — No one was injured after a vacant home fire in Dayton Tuesday night. According to authorities, crews responded near the Bell Street and Sander Court intersection just before 10:45 a.m. Tuesday on reports of a house fire. Upon arrival, fire could be seen coming from the first floor of the two-story […]
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Car crashes into Dayton Dairy Queen

DAYTON — A car crashed into a Dairy Queen in Dayton early Wednesday morning. Dayton Police, Fire, and Medics responded to a Jeep that crashed into a Dairy Queen wall in the 1000 block of Shroyer Road at around 6:45 a.m., according to recently obtained News Center 7 footage and the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Springfield swears in first female police chief

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The city of Springfield welcomed its new chief of police on Monday. On the evening of December 20, Captain Allison Elliot was sworn in as the next police chief for the Springfield Division of Police, and the first female police chief the city has seen. “I am humbled and honored to […]
SPRINGFIELD, OH
WDTN

Suspect hospitalized after officer-involved shooting at Sidney grocery store

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Sidney Police Department responded to a reported officer-involved shooting at a local grocery store Wednesday morning. According to the Sidney Police Department, officers responded to the 1000 block of Wapakoneta Ave on reports of a shooting at the Sidney Foodtown grocery store around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. Upon arrival, authorities learned […]
SIDNEY, OH
WHIO Dayton

LCNB robbery suspect arrested, booked in Preble Co. Jail

The man suspected of robbing a bank in Lewisburg had his initial arraignment in court on Monday, almost three weeks after the incident occured. The suspect, Timothy James Arnold, 44, of Cincinnati, was formally charged in Eaton Municipal Court on two counts of robbery and one count of theft, according to a spokesperson with the Preble County Sheriff’s Department.
LEWISBURG, OH
WFMJ.com

Amber Alert Update: One abducted twin located in Dayton

Authorities say one of two abducted twins has been located at Dayton International Airport. A statewide Amber Alert has been issued after police say the infants were abducted in a car stolen from Columbus. Authorities believe Kyair and Kason Thomas, both five months old, may be with 24-year-old Nalah Jackson,...
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Ohio Amber Alert: One baby found at Dayton airport, one still missing

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)  Authorities gave updates on a statewide Amber Alert Tuesday afternoon, as only one of two babies abducted in their mother’s car in Columbus has been found. Columbus Division of Police Chief Bryant shared a timeline of events from the abduction in a 2 p.m. press conference. Officers first got a call around […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Police standoff along I-71 in Warren Co.

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio — Multiple law enforcement agencies are currently in pursuit of a red SUV in Warren County. The pursuit began on Interstate 71, but the exact circumstances leading to the chase are currently unknown. The pursuit has resulted in a standoff with police at I-71 and the Jeremiah Morrow Bridge.
WARREN COUNTY, OH
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

One Sister Missing And Another Murdered. What Happened To Janis And Michelle?

Dayton, Ohio is a city with a population of just over 140,000 about 72 miles west of Columbus, Ohio. According to friends, 32-year-old Janis Pringle and her 29-year-old sister Michelle were longtime residents of Dayton. Janis lived in the 100 block of Monument Avenue in Dayton, Ohio, and was receiving monthly social security benefits. In September and October of 2003, Janis failed to pick up her social security checks from her benefactor.
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

UPDATE: Dayton man killed in I-70 crash identified

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP — UPDATE 2:45 p.m.:. A Dayton man is dead following a crash on I-70 in Clark County Tuesday morning. Charles Simmons, 32, was identified by the Ohio State Highway Patrol as the driver killed in the crash on I-70 westbound at the on ramp from US 68. The crash happened around 6:05 a.m.
DAYTON, OH
wyso.org

Amber Alert Update; Local Chemical Lawsuit; Defense Contractor Expands to Dayton

Bellbrook Joins Local Cities in Chemical Lawsuit; Amber Alert Update - One Child Found, Another Still Missing; Defense Contractor Expands to Dayton. Local Cities Sue Chemical Companies - The City of Bellbrook has joined Dayton and Fairborn in a lawsuit against more than 30 companies that manufactured PFAS, or so-called forever chemicals. Bellbrook says those companies should pay to clean up the PFAS in the city's drinking water wells. WYSO Environmental Reporter Chris Welter has this.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Troy police seek theft suspect after escape

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A woman fled from police at dangerous speeds after officers said she was a suspect in a theft incident. According to a post by the Troy Police Department, a woman reportedly stole one or more items on Sunday, Dec. 18. Later that day, officers found her vehicle in a residential neighborhood. […]
TROY, OH
WDTN

1-year-old killed in crash with tow truck

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A child was killed Monday after the car they were in collided with a tow truck on its way to another crash, authorities said. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, crews responded to a collision on I-75 by Northwoods Avenue in Tipp City. A tow truck on its way to […]
TIPP CITY, OH
WDTN

WDTN

39K+
Followers
22K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy