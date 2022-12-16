ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

Purdue student charged with killing roommate unfit for trial

By The Associated Press
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kVKjC_0jlAnCf200

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — A Purdue University student charged with murder in the stabbing death of his dormitory roommate is incompetent to stand trial, a judge ruled Thursday.

Tippecanoe Circuit Judge Sean Persin appointed two doctors to treat Ji Min Sha until he is found competent to understand the charges against him and assist in his defense.

Purdue University student killed at dorm; roommate in custody

Sha, a 22-year-old cybersecurity major from Seoul, South Korea, faces one count of murder in the October slaying of Varun Manish Chhedad, 20, of Indianapolis. The two lived in McCutcheon Hall on Purdue’s West Lafayette campus, about 65 miles northwest of Indianapolis.

Prosecutors allege that Sha stabbed Chheda, a data science major, several times in the head and neck with a folding knife that officers found on the floor near the chair where Chheda’s body was discovered.

Persin ruled after reading a report prepared by defense-hired psychologist Dr. Sean Samuels, who interviewed Sha for five hours shortly after the slaying.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 8

Charles Sinclair
4d ago

This kid is smart! Intelligent enough to pass calculus, physics, and computing courses. But too "insane" to control his behavior. This guy is savvy enough to game the shrinks and this judge.

Reply
7
Robert Abdullah Quali
5d ago

in the old days people that was considered crazy was put in a underground cave in the ground with catacombs so they can just walk around in circles endlessly that was their punishment. or did I see that on a science fiction movie. whatever but it sounds like a good idea 🤔

Reply(1)
3
Mark Tharpe
4d ago

incompetent to stand trial but smart enough to be in college

Reply(1)
8
Related
WLFI.com

Lafayette man charged with OWI with a permanently revoked license

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A Lafayette man has been formally charged after driving under the influence with a permanently revoked license. In October, police arrested 44-year-old Darrell Williams after he was driving unusually slow on U.S. 231 in West Lafayette. He was taken to the Tippecanoe County Jail...
LAFAYETTE, IN
Fox 59

Greenwood Park Mall shooting: Police, FBI to hold news conference

Greenwood Park Mall shooting: Police, FBI to hold news conference. Greenwood Park Mall shooting: Police, FBI to hold …. Greenwood Park Mall shooting: Police, FBI to hold news conference. Giving teen parents a helping hand. Daniel Miller talks to the woman behind a foundation meant to empower teen parents. Holiday...
GREENWOOD, IN
WLFI.com

Overnight police chase ends in crash, leads to three missing juveniles

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A police chase on I-65 ending in a rollover crash on State Road 25. According to Indiana State Police, around 3 a.m. Wednesday morning ISP attempted to pull over a 2013 Honda Odyssey for multiple traffic violations. The vehicle fled from police northbound on I-65 ISP said the vehicle ran off the road around the 175 mile marker and continued next to the interstate. the vehicle then ran off the embankment, landed on State Road 25, and hit another embankment, then rolled over and came to rest in the ditch north of State Road 25 and east of I-65.
LAFAYETTE, IN
WISH-TV

Person killed in crash in Logansport

LOGANSPORT, Ind. (WISH) — A person was killed in a Tuesday afternoon crash in Logansport, according to the Logansport Police Department. Just before 1 p.m., officers with Logansport Police Department were sent to the area of US 35 and 18th Street on reports of a crash involving a semi and a passenger car. That’s on the south side of Logansport.
LOGANSPORT, IN
attorneyatlawmagazine.com

Indiana Business Wins $3.3 Million Jury Verdict

INDIANAPOLIS, IN—An Indianapolis jury has returned a verdict in favor of Lafayette, Indiana based Illumination International LLC against Vannin Healthcare Global Ltd. in the amount of $3.3 million. The jury found that Vannin breached a contract to deliver 705,000 boxes of nitrile medical gloves to Illumination during the height of the pandemic. The trial was held in the courtroom of Judge Heather Welch of the Indiana Commercial Court. The jury returned its verdict on December 14, 2022.
LAFAYETTE, IN
WIBC.com

Two People Now Dead In Monday Double Shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — The second person shot on the west side Monday afternoon has died. Police were called to an area near West Washington and I-465 on the west side where they found two people with gunshot wounds. One of the people was dead, but the other person, a woman, was alive and taken to the hospital.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

2 dead after shooting at Columbus home

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Columbus police are investigating after two people were found dead inside a home Monday night. On Dec. 19, police responded to a report of a shooting at a home in the 2200 block of Sumpter Court, near 25th Street and North Talley Road, shortly before 9 p.m.
COLUMBUS, IN
WTHR

Man found dead in Carmel pond

CARMEL, Ind. — Carmel police are investigating after a man was found dead in a pond near a nursing home Tuesday morning. Police confirmed a body was removed from the pond behind the Majestic Care of Carmel, located at 12999 N. Pennsylvania St., around 9 a.m. Police said foul...
CARMEL, IN
WTHR

IMPD: Man arrested for robbery of 6 businesses on north side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested a man last week for allegedly robbing six businesses on Indianapolis' north side over the last few months. From October through December 2022, IMPD robbery detectives have been investigating six business robberies on the north side of Indianapolis. After a robbery of a Shell gas station in the 5000 block of East 62nd Street in late November, detectives identified the suspect as Damon Smithson.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

FBI, Greenwood PD holding news conference Wednesday on mall mass shooting

GREENWOOD, Indiana — The FBI and Greenwood Police Department will be holding a joint news conference Wednesday on the mall mass shooting from July 17, 2022. The shooter killed three people at the Greenwood Park Mall before an armed bystander, Elisjsha Dicken, shot and killed the shooter. The Johnson County Prosecutor reitterrated to 13News it will not file any criminal charges against Dicken in connection to his efforts to stop the killer.
GREENWOOD, IN
vincennespbs.org

Man dead in apparent accidental shooting

An accidental shooting resulted in the death of a man in Greene County. The Sheriff’s Department says 21 year old Bryar Laws died from injuries at IU Health in Bloomington where he was transported after he was struck by a round from a semi-automatic handgun. Authorities say a 16...
GREENE COUNTY, IN
The Exponent

Lafayette woman charged with beating 5-year-old

A 26-year-old Lafayette woman was charged Monday with two felony counts of battery after her boyfriend called police and told them she had hit her 5-year-old son about 15 times Sunday, "all over" his body. Payslie Chantel Lewis was staying at the Red Roof Inn on South Street with her...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

IMPD arrests man accused of robbing 6 businesses while on work release

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department robbery detectives arrested a man for his suspected role in a series of gas station and retail store robberies over a two-month span. According to IMPD, Damon Smithson was identified as the suspect in a Shell gas station robbery on November 28. Police learned Smithson already had an active […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

For the third time, Carmel Christkindlmarkt is tops in the nation

The Carmel Christkindlmarkt has been voted Best Holiday Market in the USA Today 10Best competition for the third time. A panel of experts partnered with 10Best editors to pick the initial nominees, and the top 10 winners were determined by popular vote. Additionally, the market has been recognized previously as the top Christmas market in the state of Indiana by Taste of Home Magazine in 2017, and it was named a top holiday market by Fox News in 2021.
CARMEL, IN
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

39K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy