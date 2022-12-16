Spirit Lake, IA (KICD) — The Dickinson County Board of Supervisors has decided the method to fill the vacancy in the County Attorney Office. Supervisors discussed if they would hold a special election or appoint a candidate to the role of County Attorney at their meeting this morning. Supervisor Steve Clark stated an election would be the fairest option but agreed with the rest of the Board that appointment would be the best choice for their situation.

DICKINSON COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO