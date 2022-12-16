Read full article on original website
spectrumnews1.com
LA County extends eviction moratorium until end of January
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles County will extend its eviction moratorium and tenant protections until at least Jan. 31, with the possibility of stretching them through June and creating a financial relief program for small landlords, under a measure approved by the Board of Supervisors Tuesday. “The purpose...
spectrumnews1.com
LA County moves forward on proposed fair work week ordinance
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Following in the city of Los Angeles’ footsteps, the county Board of Supervisors Tuesday advanced the idea of enacting a fair work week ordinance aimed at giving retail employees more consistent schedules and breaks between shifts. Under a motion by Supervisors Holly Mitchell and...
spectrumnews1.com
Richardson, in first act as LB mayor, moves for homeless state of emergency
LONG BEACH, Calif. (CNS) — In his first official act as mayor of Long Beach, Rex Richardson moved forward Wednesday on a plan to declare a citywide state of emergency on homelessness — mirroring the first step of his fellow newly elected mayor, Karen Bass of Los Angeles.
spectrumnews1.com
LA County reports 6,800 new COVID-19 cases
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles County reported more than 6,800 new COVID-19 cases Monday covering a three-day period, along with 61 new virus-related deaths. The county Department of Public Health reported 21 deaths on Saturday and 20 each on Sunday and Monday. Health officials recently noted an uptick in virus-related death numbers, following a recent spike in hospitalizations. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said last week she feared the fatality numbers could increase in the coming weeks due to that rise in hospital patients infected with the virus.
spectrumnews1.com
Poll finds LA voters support Mayor Bass, but are discontent with City Council
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Voters in Los Angeles generally have a good opinion of new Mayor Karen Bass as she begins her tenure, while the scandal-plagued City Council has markedly less support, according to poll results released Monday. What You Need To Know. The California Community Poll surveyed more...
spectrumnews1.com
Orange County board votes to withdraw from power authority
SANTA ANA, Calif. (CNS) — Orange County supervisors voted 3-2 Tuesday to withdraw from a new power authority agency just a few months after joining it and nine months since the fledgling agency started serving its first cities in the county. The withdrawal comes following two audits of the...
spectrumnews1.com
Thousands of LAUSD students attend acceleration day classes
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Winter break was delayed Monday for thousands of Los Angeles Unified School District students who enrolled in the district's first "acceleration day" designed to help students recover learning lost during the pandemic. Roughly 72,000 LAUSD students signed up for the acceleration classes scheduled for Monday...
spectrumnews1.com
Sea lions claim SoCal public beach as their own
OXNARD, Calif. — A few weeks ago, hundreds of sea lions appeared on Oxnard’s Kiddie Beach. And they’ve stayed. “There are normally tons of people from one end (of the beach) to the other,” said Sherrie Feger, who lives a block from the beach that — as the name suggests — is reserved for children.
spectrumnews1.com
Huntington Beach Police Department adds new K-9 officer
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. — The Huntington Beach Police Department has welcomed a brand new K-9 officer named Aero. The pup is named after fallen officer Nicholas Vella. Officer Vella was a pilot for the Huntington Beach Police Department who died in a helicopter accident earlier this year.
spectrumnews1.com
Judge won't reduce conviction for man who fatally shot rapper Nipsey Hussle
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A judge Monday rejected a defense bid to have a first-degree murder conviction reduced to second-degree murder or voluntary manslaughter for the man who fatally shot rapper Nipsey Hussle in front of the musician's South Los Angeles clothing store. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge H....
