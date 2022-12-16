ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumnews1.com

LA County extends eviction moratorium until end of January

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles County will extend its eviction moratorium and tenant protections until at least Jan. 31, with the possibility of stretching them through June and creating a financial relief program for small landlords, under a measure approved by the Board of Supervisors Tuesday. “The purpose...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LA County moves forward on proposed fair work week ordinance

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Following in the city of Los Angeles’ footsteps, the county Board of Supervisors Tuesday advanced the idea of enacting a fair work week ordinance aimed at giving retail employees more consistent schedules and breaks between shifts. Under a motion by Supervisors Holly Mitchell and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LA County reports 6,800 new COVID-19 cases

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles County reported more than 6,800 new COVID-19 cases Monday covering a three-day period, along with 61 new virus-related deaths. The county Department of Public Health reported 21 deaths on Saturday and 20 each on Sunday and Monday. Health officials recently noted an uptick in virus-related death numbers, following a recent spike in hospitalizations. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said last week she feared the fatality numbers could increase in the coming weeks due to that rise in hospital patients infected with the virus.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Orange County board votes to withdraw from power authority

SANTA ANA, Calif. (CNS) — Orange County supervisors voted 3-2 Tuesday to withdraw from a new power authority agency just a few months after joining it and nine months since the fledgling agency started serving its first cities in the county. The withdrawal comes following two audits of the...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Thousands of LAUSD students attend acceleration day classes

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Winter break was delayed Monday for thousands of Los Angeles Unified School District students who enrolled in the district's first "acceleration day" designed to help students recover learning lost during the pandemic. Roughly 72,000 LAUSD students signed up for the acceleration classes scheduled for Monday...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Sea lions claim SoCal public beach as their own

OXNARD, Calif. — A few weeks ago, hundreds of sea lions appeared on Oxnard’s Kiddie Beach. And they’ve stayed. “There are normally tons of people from one end (of the beach) to the other,” said Sherrie Feger, who lives a block from the beach that — as the name suggests — is reserved for children.
OXNARD, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Huntington Beach Police Department adds new K-9 officer

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. — The Huntington Beach Police Department has welcomed a brand new K-9 officer named Aero. The pup is named after fallen officer Nicholas Vella. Officer Vella was a pilot for the Huntington Beach Police Department who died in a helicopter accident earlier this year.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy