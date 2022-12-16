ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Downtown Youngstown eye doctor finds new location nearby

By Jennifer Rodriguez
WKBN
WKBN
 5 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A downtown Youngstown optometrist has found a new location not far from its current one.

Plaza Optometrists is located inside 20 Federal Place downtown. Due to upcoming renovation work, the business needs to move out. Thankfully, its new location is right across the street.

For now, Dr. Martin Ellis says they are still open and operating out of its current location. The office will then be closed from January 1 – January 31. It will then reopen in its new location, 25 W. Federal St., which is located directly across the street.

25 W. Federal Street

Ellis said he is the third generation optometrist to serve the city in that location and over the decades they have taken on thousands of clients. He says he wanted to stay in the city and is happy they will be moving nearby so it is not a big inconvenience on their clients.

