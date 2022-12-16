Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tennessee's richest woman is giving away millions
The Burger Scene in Nashville TN
Sumner County Commission Expected to Name Sitler as Law Director
Fallout after Tennessee-bound dog lands in Saudi Arabia
Nashville Elected Officials Call for Investment in Clean Car Technology
Tenille Arts Explains the Serendipitous Way She Found Her New Single, ‘Jealous of Myself’
Over the course of 2020 and 2021, Tenille Arts enjoyed a record-setting first outing at country radio with her song, "Something Like That." Not only was the single her first No. 1 on the charts, but it also marked the first-ever No. 1 country radio single written, performed and produced entirely by women. It was also the first time a Canadian-born country artist has held the No. 1 slot since 2007.
Remembering Jeff Carson: 5 Essential Songs from His Country Music Career
During the 1990s, country music was dominated by a new generation of talented artists ready to make their mark on the genre. Jeff Carson's rise to stardom arrived halfway through the decade with the release of his self-titled debut album and the heartfelt single "Not on Your Love," which became the singer-songwriter's first and only No. 1 hit.
Shania Twain Reflects on Divorce and Finding ‘Undeniable Love': ‘I Found Peace a Long Time Ago’
As Shania Twain enters into a new chapter in her career, which will include the release of her new album Queen of Me and a major tour, she's looking back on the heartbreak and betrayal she's endured in the past. In a new cover story with People, Twain revisited her divorce from her former producer and husband of 14 years, Robert "Mutt" Lange.
George Strait Has a New Album in the Works
Country fans may not have to wait much longer to hear new music from George Strait. In an extensive recent interview with Cowboys & Indians, the 70-year-old country legend revealed that he's in the process of creating another album. "I like making records and plan on doing another one soon,"...
This 77-Year-Old Sugar Magnate Is the Face and Voice of the Holiday Season in the Philippines. Just Don’t Call Him ‘Mr. Christmas’
Jose Mari Chan is a 77-year-old sugar magnate and singer whose holiday hit has made him a national seasonal icon.
Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's Daughter Channels Cher During Family Karaoke
Audrey McGraw tried her best to imitate Cher during her recent family karaoke night, and she certainly didn't disappoint. As the daughter of country music stars Faith Hill and Tim McGraw, it's no surprise that the 21-year-old can recognize and recreate an icon. In a new Instagram post shared by...
Jon Pardi’s Wife Summer Shares Pics of Their Adorable, Teddy Bear-Themed Baby Shower [Photos]
Jon Pardi and his wife Summer are busy getting ready for the arrival of their first child -- a baby girl -- but the couple recently took some time to celebrate with friends and family at an adorable surprise baby shower, according to a carousel of images that Summer posted on Instagram on Sunday (Dec. 18).
See Trace Adkins and Melissa Etheridge’s Stirring ‘Love Walks Through the Rain’ Video
Trace Adkins enlisted celebrated singer-songwriter Melissa Etheridge for a song called "Love Walks Through the Rain," and a powerful music video accompanies the thoughtful tune. In the track, written by Mickey Jack Cones, Marla Cannon-Goodman and Kelly Archer, Adkins and Etheridge use a rainstorm to describe the trials one may...
Luke Bryan’s Wife Caroline Keeps ‘Pranksmas’ Going With a Bloody ‘Initiation’ Gag [Watch]
It's Pranksmas season in Luke Bryan's household, and the gags and goofs are just heating up. Caroline -- the singer's wife, and a notorious prankster -- posted footage to celebrate Day 2 and Day 3 of the annual 12-day tradition over the weekend. Bryan's mom LeClaire was the target of...
Walker Hayes Holds the Top Two Spots for Top-Selling Digital Country Songs of 2022
Walker Hayes is holding down the top two spots on Billboard's year-end Country Digital Songs chart. His working-class anthem-turned-unstoppable-juggernaut, "Fancy Like," is the top-selling song of 2022. Following close behind is "AA," its equally hooky follow-up single, whose No. 2 spot on the chart proves once and for all that "Fancy Like" was no fluke.
Luke Bryan Rounds Out Crash My Playa With New Lineup Additions
The stage is set for Luke Bryan's annual Crash My Playa music festival. The five-time Entertainer of the Year has released the completed lineup, with two new additions, Chayce Beckham and Alana Springsteen. They'll join headliners Bryan, Chris Stapleton and Cole Swindell from January 19 - 22, 2023, in Riviera...
