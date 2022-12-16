ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tenille Arts Explains the Serendipitous Way She Found Her New Single, ‘Jealous of Myself’

Over the course of 2020 and 2021, Tenille Arts enjoyed a record-setting first outing at country radio with her song, "Something Like That." Not only was the single her first No. 1 on the charts, but it also marked the first-ever No. 1 country radio single written, performed and produced entirely by women. It was also the first time a Canadian-born country artist has held the No. 1 slot since 2007.
George Strait Has a New Album in the Works

Country fans may not have to wait much longer to hear new music from George Strait. In an extensive recent interview with Cowboys & Indians, the 70-year-old country legend revealed that he's in the process of creating another album. "I like making records and plan on doing another one soon,"...
Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's Daughter Channels Cher During Family Karaoke

Audrey McGraw tried her best to imitate Cher during her recent family karaoke night, and she certainly didn't disappoint. As the daughter of country music stars Faith Hill and Tim McGraw, it's no surprise that the 21-year-old can recognize and recreate an icon. In a new Instagram post shared by...
Walker Hayes Holds the Top Two Spots for Top-Selling Digital Country Songs of 2022

Walker Hayes is holding down the top two spots on Billboard's year-end Country Digital Songs chart. His working-class anthem-turned-unstoppable-juggernaut, "Fancy Like," is the top-selling song of 2022. Following close behind is "AA," its equally hooky follow-up single, whose No. 2 spot on the chart proves once and for all that "Fancy Like" was no fluke.
Luke Bryan Rounds Out Crash My Playa With New Lineup Additions

The stage is set for Luke Bryan's annual Crash My Playa music festival. The five-time Entertainer of the Year has released the completed lineup, with two new additions, Chayce Beckham and Alana Springsteen. They'll join headliners Bryan, Chris Stapleton and Cole Swindell from January 19 - 22, 2023, in Riviera...
95.3 The Bear plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

