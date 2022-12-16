Read full article on original website
Police continue to seek details on 2020 fatal shooting of 15-year-old boy
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers and Columbus police are once again looking for more information on a 2020 fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy in northeast Columbus. On Sept. 29, 2020, officers went to the 4800 block of Heatherton Drive just after 3 p.m. and found Dawaun Lewis-Taylor with a gunshot wound. […]
Still Searching For Baby after Car Theft and Delayed AMBER Alert
Authorities are still searching for one of the twin baby boys abducted during a Columbus Short North car theft Monday night. Police are naming 24-year-old Nalah Jackson as the suspect who took the black Honda Accord while it was running outside a North High Street Donato's around 9:45 p.m. One of the five-month-old babies was found wrapped in a quilt in a car seat outside Dayton International Airport at 4:15 Tuesday morning.
Police arrest man mistakenly set free from Franklin County jail, charged in fatal Columbus gas station shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus man who was mistakenly released from a Franklin County jail and charged in a fatal gas station shooting last week has been arrested. According to a release from Columbus police, David Johnson III was arrested on Monday. Johnson is charged in three deaths, including...
Police: Officers return fire, killing suspected meth dealer who fled raid
MARION COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — Law enforcement officers in Marion County fatally shot a suspected meth dealer who allegedly fired shots at police Tuesday morning. The Marion Police Department said officers and sheriff's deputies with the Marion County Special Response Team executed a search warrant around 5 a.m. at the suspect's home, located in the 200 block of North Swain in the Village of LaRue.
Search for 5-month-old boy, suspected kidnapper continues into 2nd day
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The search continues for a 5-month-old boy, who went missing after the vehicle he and his twin brother were in was stolen from the Short North neighborhood earlier this week. The Columbus Division of Police said on Monday evening, Kason and Kyair Thomas were inside a...
1 critically injured in Hilltop shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was injured during a shooting in the Hilltop neighorhood Wednesday night, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers were called to the 500 block of Columbian Avenue, just north of West Mound Street, around 9:45 p.m. The victim, only identified as a male,...
Licking County Crime Stoppers offer $1,000 reward in assault case
NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — Licking County Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in a November assault. At about 4:45 a.m. Nov. 17 on the 400 block of Jefferson Road in Newark, a woman was trying to start her car when two mask-wearing men approached her, according to the […]
Ohio AMBER Alert: Why law enforcement delayed issuing statewide warning for missing infants
COLUMBUS, Ohio — An AMBER Alert remains in place for a 5-month-old boy who went missing Monday evening. Kason and Kyair Thomas were kidnapped from the Short North district. Police said the twin boys were inside a 2010 Honda Accord left running by their mother at a Donatos Pizza located at East 1st Avenue and North High Street when the vehicle was stolen. Kyair was found safe at the Dayton International Airport early Tuesday morning. Kason is still missing.
Homicide suspect mistakenly freed from Ohio jail faces new counts
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man facing charges in two homicide cases, including the drug-related death of his infant son, was involved in another slaying after he was mistakenly released from jail late last month, authorities said. David A. Johnson III, 20, of Columbus, was released from the Franklin County Jail on Nov. 29 […]
Police release surveillance images from deadly shooting at Columbus gas station; 3 suspects sought
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police are looking for three men believed to be connected to an attempted robbery and fatal shooting at a gas station in west Columbus last week. Andrew Combs, 21, was shot and killed after police said he attempted to help his friend who was being robbed inside the Sunoco located at 2725 West Broad Street.
Ohio AMBER Alert: What caused the communication lapse among police brass?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police officials said during a news conference Tuesday that issuing an AMBER Alert was a top priority. Many people across the state, however, did not get that alert until several hours after police said the Thomass twins had been abducted. Police said first reports of...
Double shooting outside Reynoldsburg bar leaves 26-year-old dead
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — A 26-year-old is dead after a double shooting in a parking lot outside a Reynoldsburg bar. Around 1:15 a.m. on Saturday, the Reynoldsburg Division of Police responded to reports of a shooting near Putters Pub, located on the 6000 block of East Livingston Avenue. Officers said they found two people shot […]
26-year-old fatally shot outside Reynoldsburg bar
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio — A man was killed and another person was injured in a shooting outside a Reynoldsburg bar in the overnight hours of Saturday. The shooting happened around 1:15 a.m. in the parking lot of Putters Pub, located at 6014 East Livingston Avenue. The Reynoldsburg Division of Police...
FULL: Columbus police provide update on missing five-month-old
Columbus police identified 24-year-old Nalah Tamiko Jackson as a suspect in the abduction of two twin babies. Court records show the 5-foot, 7-inches tall, 130-pound woman previously faced charges of theft and receiving stolen property in separate cases. FULL: Columbus police provide update on missing five-month-old Columbus police identified 24-year-old...
Police: Man dead, another man injured in west Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One man has died and another man is in critical condition following a shooting in west Columbus. Police said the shooting happened on North Wilson Road, just north of West Broad Street, around 8:30 p.m. One of the victims was taken to Doctors Hospital and was...
Three injured, two in critical condition, during University District shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Three people were injured, two are in critical condition including one with life-threatening injuries, from an overnight shooting in the University District. At around 1 a.m. Monday morning police responded to shots fired on the 2000 block of North 4th Street at an Airbnb rental property, where a party was being […]
Man accused of pointing gun at Ohio Walmart employees during robbery
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are searching for a man in connection with a robbery at a southside Walmart store. The man was seen leaving an emergency exit of a Walmart at the 3500 block of South High Street in the Far South neighborhood, according to a CPD incident report. The suspect was pushing […]
Police: 3 injured in shooting inside Airbnb near University District
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three people were injured, two of them critically, in a shooting near the University District area on the city's north side early Monday morning, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers were called to the 2000 block of North 4th Street just after 12:35 a.m.
Neighbors watch Columbus officers stand guard at short-term rental after triple shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two 22-year-old men are in critical condition after being shot at a University District home early Monday. Police said a 21-year-old man was also grazed when somebody sprayed bullets into a short-term rental property around 12:30 a.m. So far, no names of the victims have been released. Investigators have not talked about a motive or persons of interest in the case.
Police: Driver crashes into Market District near Grandview after 'being denied entry'
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is investigating after a driver drove into the Grandview Yard Market District supermarket near Grandview after "being denied entry." Dispatchers received a call just after 1:35 a.m. that happened at the supermarket on West 3rd Avenue. Police said the driver took...
