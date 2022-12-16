Authorities are still searching for one of the twin baby boys abducted during a Columbus Short North car theft Monday night. Police are naming 24-year-old Nalah Jackson as the suspect who took the black Honda Accord while it was running outside a North High Street Donato's around 9:45 p.m. One of the five-month-old babies was found wrapped in a quilt in a car seat outside Dayton International Airport at 4:15 Tuesday morning.

