Franklin County, OH

Police continue to seek details on 2020 fatal shooting of 15-year-old boy

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers and Columbus police are once again looking for more information on a 2020 fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy in northeast Columbus. On Sept. 29, 2020, officers went to the 4800 block of Heatherton Drive just after 3 p.m. and found Dawaun Lewis-Taylor with a gunshot wound. […]
Still Searching For Baby after Car Theft and Delayed AMBER Alert

Authorities are still searching for one of the twin baby boys abducted during a Columbus Short North car theft Monday night. Police are naming 24-year-old Nalah Jackson as the suspect who took the black Honda Accord while it was running outside a North High Street Donato's around 9:45 p.m. One of the five-month-old babies was found wrapped in a quilt in a car seat outside Dayton International Airport at 4:15 Tuesday morning.
Police: Officers return fire, killing suspected meth dealer who fled raid

MARION COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — Law enforcement officers in Marion County fatally shot a suspected meth dealer who allegedly fired shots at police Tuesday morning. The Marion Police Department said officers and sheriff's deputies with the Marion County Special Response Team executed a search warrant around 5 a.m. at the suspect's home, located in the 200 block of North Swain in the Village of LaRue.
1 critically injured in Hilltop shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was injured during a shooting in the Hilltop neighorhood Wednesday night, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers were called to the 500 block of Columbian Avenue, just north of West Mound Street, around 9:45 p.m. The victim, only identified as a male,...
Ohio AMBER Alert: Why law enforcement delayed issuing statewide warning for missing infants

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An AMBER Alert remains in place for a 5-month-old boy who went missing Monday evening. Kason and Kyair Thomas were kidnapped from the Short North district. Police said the twin boys were inside a 2010 Honda Accord left running by their mother at a Donatos Pizza located at East 1st Avenue and North High Street when the vehicle was stolen. Kyair was found safe at the Dayton International Airport early Tuesday morning. Kason is still missing.
Homicide suspect mistakenly freed from Ohio jail faces new counts

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man facing charges in two homicide cases, including the drug-related death of his infant son, was involved in another slaying after he was mistakenly released from jail late last month, authorities said. David A. Johnson III, 20, of Columbus, was released from the Franklin County Jail on Nov. 29 […]
26-year-old fatally shot outside Reynoldsburg bar

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio — A man was killed and another person was injured in a shooting outside a Reynoldsburg bar in the overnight hours of Saturday. The shooting happened around 1:15 a.m. in the parking lot of Putters Pub, located at 6014 East Livingston Avenue. The Reynoldsburg Division of Police...
FULL: Columbus police provide update on missing five-month-old

Columbus police identified 24-year-old Nalah Tamiko Jackson as a suspect in the abduction of two twin babies. Court records show the 5-foot, 7-inches tall, 130-pound woman previously faced charges of theft and receiving stolen property in separate cases. FULL: Columbus police provide update on missing five-month-old Columbus police identified 24-year-old...
Man accused of pointing gun at Ohio Walmart employees during robbery

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are searching for a man in connection with a robbery at a southside Walmart store. The man was seen leaving an emergency exit of a Walmart at the 3500 block of South High Street in the Far South neighborhood, according to a CPD incident report. The suspect was pushing […]
Neighbors watch Columbus officers stand guard at short-term rental after triple shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two 22-year-old men are in critical condition after being shot at a University District home early Monday. Police said a 21-year-old man was also grazed when somebody sprayed bullets into a short-term rental property around 12:30 a.m. So far, no names of the victims have been released. Investigators have not talked about a motive or persons of interest in the case.
