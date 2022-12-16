Read full article on original website
Missing 22-year-old College Student from Flower Mound, Texasjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
Former Texas Police Officer Who Killed Atatiana Jefferson Received a 12 Years Sentence In JailElisabeth AburuFort Worth, TX
Lightscape: A North Texas Winter Wonderland to Not MissLarry LeaseDallas, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Armed Forces Bowl on 12/22Adrian HolmanFort Worth, TX
California-based Boingo Wireless to relocate corporate headquarters to The Star in Frisco
Boingo Wireless Inc. plans to move its corporate headquarters to The Star in Frisco sometime in 2023. (William C. Wadsack/Community Impact) A leading cellular connectivity provider is the latest corporation to bring its headquarters to The Star in Frisco. California-based Boingo Wireless Inc. on Monday announced its intention to open a regional office with plans for it to become its corporate headquarters. The company will occupy approximately 15,000 square feet of office space in the $1.5 billion development that is also home to the Dallas Cowboys and Keurig Dr Pepper.
Flower Mound Town Council approves funding for Peters Colony Memorial Park
Flower Mound Town Council approved design funding during its Dec. 19 meeting. (Courtesy city of Flower Mound) Flower Mound Town Council approved funding for the Peters Colony Memorial Park during its Dec. 19 meeting. The council approved a second amendment to the professional services agreement with Mesae Design Associates Inc....
Garin Giacomarro named Grapevine Economic Development acting director
Garin Giacomarro was named the acting director of the Grapevine Economic Development department in November. (Courtesy city of Grapevine) A Grapevine native is now serving as the acting director of the city’s economic development department. Garin Giacomarro, at the recommendation of former Director Larry Holt, was tabbed to fill...
The Glossary to provide event space for private, public use in Richardson
The Glossary plans to open in Richardson during the first week of January at 499 W. Arapaho Road. (Tracy Ruckel/Community Impact) The Glossary plans to open in Richardson during the first week of January off of West Arapaho Road. According to the company website, the photography center will be a locally owned, creative space designed for photo and video production use, private events and intimate gatherings. The Glossary, which will be located at 499 W. Arapaho Road, plans to offer access to over 1,400 square feet of naturally lit space, including a beauty station and private dressing room. 214-974-4874. www.intheglossary.co.
Best of 2022: H-E-B's arrival, new way to travel and more top news from Plano
This rendering shows what a JPods personal rapid transit system built in the median might look like. (Courtesy JPods) Here is a list of the five most popular Community Impact stories from Plano in 2022, based on web traffic. As of March, construction on H-E-B’s new Plano location was still...
New coffee shop Collective Coffee to join Historic Downtown McKinney
Collective Coffee, a new coffee shop concept, is opening in Historic Downtown McKinney. (Courtesy Collective Coffee) Collective Coffee, a new coffee shop, is expected to open in Historic Downtown McKinney in early 2023. The coffee shop, to be located at 301 W. Louisiana St., Unit 102, is a new concept...
Tio Carlos in Keller features Mexican, Latin and Tex-Mex cuisine
Carlos Benitez said he moved to America from El Salvador in the early 1980s. He started working in the restaurant industry in 1987 as a busboy. “I started when I was 19, and at that moment, I knew this was what I wanted to do. I loved it so much,” Benitez said. “I was intrigued by the atmosphere and wanted to learn everything.”
Keller Mayor Armin Mizani delivers state of the city presentation
Keller Mayor Armin Mizani, shown in a recent City Council meeting, held the state of the city presentation Dec. 7. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) Keller Mayor Armin Mizani delivered his state of the city presentation Dec. 7, where he noted several key highlights the City Council and staff accomplished in 2022.
Best of 2022: Stranger Things Store, Brandy Melville now open and more business updates from Grapevine, Colleyville, Southlake
The Stranger Things Store lets visitors immerse themselves in the show's iconic locations. (Courtesy Stranger Things Store) Here is a list of the five most popular Community Impact business updates from Grapevine, Colleyville and Southlake based on website traffic in 2022. 1. Stranger Things Store to open in Grapevine Mills.
7 Brew bringing drive-thru coffee to Fort Worth
7 Brew serves espresso-based coffee, frozen drinks, teas, infused energy drinks and sparkling water. (Courtesy 7 Brew) 7 Brew is set to open a new location at 5001 N. Tarrant Parkway, Fort Worth, in January 2023. 7 Brew is a drive-thru-style coffee concept that prides itself on quick service and...
La La Land Kind Cafe offering matcha, coffee in Richardson
La La Land Kind Cafe offers a variety of coffee, matcha drinks, teas and food options. (Kevin Cummings/Community Impact) La La Land Kind Cafe opened a Richardson location Sept. 17. The coffee shop is located at 242 W. Campbell Road, which previously housed a Great Outdoors Sub Shop. La La Land has four other locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and offers a variety of coffee, matcha drinks, teas and food options. 469-248-2486. www.lalalandkindcafe.com.
McKinney City Council hears updates on East McKinney projects
The McKinney City Council heard updates to several city redevelopment plans. (Alex Reece/Community Impact) A team focused on public engagement gave the McKinney City Council members an update on projects and also what comes next for the city’s historic east side. The East McKinney Project Outreach and Communications Team...
Founded on decades of industry experience, CraftWay Kitchen offers elevated American cuisine in Plano
Super Food Salad with Ahi Tuna ($18) has organic greens, pickled beets, cucumbers and marinated tomatoes with a citrus vinaigrette. (Karen Chaney/Community Impact) Mike Hutchinson said when he and co-owner Troy Cooper opened CraftWay Kitchen in Plano, they brought decades of industry experience to the table. They originally met years ago when they both worked for Rockfish Seafood Grill.
Harmony is derived from diversity at Edelweiss School of Music in Plano
Edelweiss School of Music opened in Plano in 2015. (Karen Chaney/Community Impact) Upon opening the doors to Edelweiss School of Music in Plano, a muted medley of instruments can be heard as student-teacher duos sharpen their musical skills. Owner Victoria Gorpin said she was born into a family of professional...
DART establishing warm travel assistance centers during expected cold weather
Dallas Area Rapid Transit is creating areas to keep riders and employees safe as cold weather is expected to arrive in DFW Dec. 23, according to a press release. (Community Impact file photo) Dallas Area Rapid Transit is making preparations to make sure passengers and employees stay safe as cold...
El Patio restaurateur combines heritage, career experience in Lewisville
Torre de mariscos ($15) is layered with ceviche, shrimp, octopus and cucumber-avocado relish. (Photos by Karen Chaney) Salvador Hernandez said when he opened El Patio, a Mex-Tex grill and bar, in 2020 he fulfilled a career goal. “Every chef dreams of opening their own restaurant, to create something that didn’t...
AutoZone brings car services to Coppell
AutoZone opened in Coppell at 820 S. MacArthur Blvd. (Courtesy Pexels) AutoZone opened in Coppell on Dec. 3. The store is located at 820 S. MacArthur Blvd. AutoZone sells automotive parts and accessories. The retail chain has two locations in Lewisville. 469-322-8643. Reporter, Lewisville-Coppell. Destine Gibson covers the cities of...
Fort Worth road crews ready for arctic blast Dec. 22
Fort Worth road crews prepare a roadway for winter weather during a training session in October. (Courtesy city of Fort Worth) While much of Texas is set to get hit with frigid weather beginning Dec. 22, the city of Fort Worth roads crews say they are ready for whatever Mother Nature has in store.
3111 Sunset Blvd. project underway at Lakeside Village in Flower Mound; construction to be complete by 2025
3111 Sunset Boulevard construction is slated to be complete by early 2025. (Rendering courtesy Realty Capital Residential) Realty Capital Residential closed on financing and started construction on 3111 Sunset Boulevard, which is a luxury residential tower in Lakeside Village. Lakeside Village is a 40-acre resort community on Lake Grapevine in...
Fort Worth gains seat on Regional Transportation Council
The city of Fort Worth gained a seat on the Regional Transportation Council due to its growth in population and employment. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The city of Fort Worth will gain a seat on the Regional Transportation Council, pushing the city’s total number of seats to four. The city of Dallas is the only member city with more RTC seats at six.
