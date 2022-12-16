ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

California-based Boingo Wireless to relocate corporate headquarters to The Star in Frisco

Boingo Wireless Inc. plans to move its corporate headquarters to The Star in Frisco sometime in 2023. (William C. Wadsack/Community Impact) A leading cellular connectivity provider is the latest corporation to bring its headquarters to The Star in Frisco. California-based Boingo Wireless Inc. on Monday announced its intention to open a regional office with plans for it to become its corporate headquarters. The company will occupy approximately 15,000 square feet of office space in the $1.5 billion development that is also home to the Dallas Cowboys and Keurig Dr Pepper.
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

The Glossary to provide event space for private, public use in Richardson

The Glossary plans to open in Richardson during the first week of January at 499 W. Arapaho Road. (Tracy Ruckel/Community Impact) The Glossary plans to open in Richardson during the first week of January off of West Arapaho Road. According to the company website, the photography center will be a locally owned, creative space designed for photo and video production use, private events and intimate gatherings. The Glossary, which will be located at 499 W. Arapaho Road, plans to offer access to over 1,400 square feet of naturally lit space, including a beauty station and private dressing room. 214-974-4874. www.intheglossary.co.
RICHARDSON, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Best of 2022: Stranger Things Store, Brandy Melville now open and more business updates from Grapevine, Colleyville, Southlake

The Stranger Things Store lets visitors immerse themselves in the show's iconic locations. (Courtesy Stranger Things Store) Here is a list of the five most popular Community Impact business updates from Grapevine, Colleyville and Southlake based on website traffic in 2022. 1. Stranger Things Store to open in Grapevine Mills.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

La La Land Kind Cafe offering matcha, coffee in Richardson

La La Land Kind Cafe offers a variety of coffee, matcha drinks, teas and food options. (Kevin Cummings/Community Impact) La La Land Kind Cafe opened a Richardson location Sept. 17. The coffee shop is located at 242 W. Campbell Road, which previously housed a Great Outdoors Sub Shop. La La Land has four other locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and offers a variety of coffee, matcha drinks, teas and food options. 469-248-2486. www.lalalandkindcafe.com.
RICHARDSON, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Founded on decades of industry experience, CraftWay Kitchen offers elevated American cuisine in Plano

Super Food Salad with Ahi Tuna ($18) has organic greens, pickled beets, cucumbers and marinated tomatoes with a citrus vinaigrette. (Karen Chaney/Community Impact) Mike Hutchinson said when he and co-owner Troy Cooper opened CraftWay Kitchen in Plano, they brought decades of industry experience to the table. They originally met years ago when they both worked for Rockfish Seafood Grill.
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

AutoZone brings car services to Coppell

AutoZone opened in Coppell at 820 S. MacArthur Blvd. (Courtesy Pexels) AutoZone opened in Coppell on Dec. 3. The store is located at 820 S. MacArthur Blvd. AutoZone sells automotive parts and accessories. The retail chain has two locations in Lewisville. 469-322-8643. Reporter, Lewisville-Coppell. Destine Gibson covers the cities of...
COPPELL, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

3111 Sunset Blvd. project underway at Lakeside Village in Flower Mound; construction to be complete by 2025

3111 Sunset Boulevard construction is slated to be complete by early 2025. (Rendering courtesy Realty Capital Residential) Realty Capital Residential closed on financing and started construction on 3111 Sunset Boulevard, which is a luxury residential tower in Lakeside Village. Lakeside Village is a 40-acre resort community on Lake Grapevine in...
FLOWER MOUND, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

