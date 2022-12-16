Boingo Wireless Inc. plans to move its corporate headquarters to The Star in Frisco sometime in 2023. (William C. Wadsack/Community Impact) A leading cellular connectivity provider is the latest corporation to bring its headquarters to The Star in Frisco. California-based Boingo Wireless Inc. on Monday announced its intention to open a regional office with plans for it to become its corporate headquarters. The company will occupy approximately 15,000 square feet of office space in the $1.5 billion development that is also home to the Dallas Cowboys and Keurig Dr Pepper.

FRISCO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO