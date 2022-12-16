Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Colts Star RB Jonathan Taylor Has Major InjuryOnlyHomersIndianapolis, IN
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in IndianaTravel MavenIndianapolis, IN
This Indianapolis organization is giving away millionsAsh JurbergIndianapolis, IN
swmichigandining.com
Squealers Barbeque (Indianapolis)
Our big work day in Indianapolis was going to be long one…but we were going to get a late start. I was up around 8:30 after a decent night’s sleep in another hotel. I actually wanted to run downtown to do some things on my own before I clocked in for the day and I figured I had enough time to do so.
dayton.com
WORTH THE DRIVE: 3 places in Indianapolis to see holiday lights
The holiday season is shining bright in Indianapolis. Less than two hours away, the Circle City has a lot to offer with multiple light displays visitors can view through the new year. Here are three displays that will help you put the magic in your holiday season:. 1. Circle of...
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
Indiana Business Wins $3.3 Million Jury Verdict
INDIANAPOLIS, IN—An Indianapolis jury has returned a verdict in favor of Lafayette, Indiana based Illumination International LLC against Vannin Healthcare Global Ltd. in the amount of $3.3 million. The jury found that Vannin breached a contract to deliver 705,000 boxes of nitrile medical gloves to Illumination during the height of the pandemic. The trial was held in the courtroom of Judge Heather Welch of the Indiana Commercial Court. The jury returned its verdict on December 14, 2022.
WISH-TV
New life for an old Marsh store in Westfield
WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — The old Marsh property in Westfield on Greyhound Pass has not had a full-time occupant in over five years, but the redevelopment will come with some headaches. “I don’t like to see empty buildings” said Sue Childs as she and her friend Connie cut through...
Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Indiana
Someone in Indiana has a winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000. The Hoosier Lottery said the ticket for Wednesday’s drawing (Dec. 14) was sold at the Smoke Shop located at 1401 E. Lincolnway in Valparaiso. The winning numbers for the drawing were: 36-51-59-66-68 with the Powerball of 25. The winning ticket matched four out of five […]
WISH-TV
Winter storm watch: flash freeze, heavy snow, frostbite threat
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A winter storm with heavy snow, gusts up to 55 mph and dangerous windchill values will hit Indiana starting Thursday night, the National Weather Service says. Part of Central Indiana could see a “flash freeze.” Northwest Indiana and the Chicago area are eyeing possible blizzard conditions....
Fire on Indy’s near east side leaves 1 wounded
Firefighters responding to a house fire rescued someone who was trapped inside.
saturdaytradition.com
Minnesota grabs commitment from 2023 WR out of Indiana
Minnesota picked up a commitment from 2023 prospect T.J. McWilliams on Monday. McWilliams broke the news via his Twitter account. McWilliams is officially a 3-star WR per the 247Sports Composite. Minnesota beat out the likes of Purdue, Ball State, Akron, and Army for McWilliams’ signature. McWilliams comes in at 6-foot-1, 170 pounds.
'If you need it, want it, take it' | Cicero bike shop hands out bikes for Christmas
CICERO, Ind. — It's almost Christmas, which means many people are scrambling to find last-minute gifts for loved ones. A bike shop in Hamilton County is making it a little easier for you by letting you take away a bike for free. Joe Rudy, who owns Rudy's Recycle Shop...
ISP: 1 killed in I-74 crash on southeast side of Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police troopers are investigating a crash on Interstate 74 that killed a West Virginia woman Monday afternoon. The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I-74 just east of the Acton Road exit. A witness called 911 and reported seeing a vehicle strike the rear of a stopped semi tractor-trailer and roll over several times.
INDOT opens 12 miles of new Interstate 69 north of Martinsville
MARTINSVILLE, Ind. — Interstate 69 now reaches into Johnson County. The Indiana Department of Transportation officially opened 12 miles of the interstate project on Friday. With the opening, Interstate 69 now extends from Evansville north to SR 144, just inside the Johnson County line. The first traffic signal north...
Former Indianapolis Police Chief Joseph McAtee dies
INDIANAPOLIS — A former Marion County Sheriff and Indianapolis Police Chief has died. A longtime key figure in Central Indiana law enforcement, Joseph McAtee served as Chief of the Indianapolis Police Department in addition to county sheriff and constable throughout his long career. Last year, McAtee was honored by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department for […]
Fox 59
Greenwood Park Mall shooting: Police, FBI to hold news conference
Greenwood Park Mall shooting: Police, FBI to hold news conference. Greenwood Park Mall shooting: Police, FBI to hold …. Greenwood Park Mall shooting: Police, FBI to hold news conference. Giving teen parents a helping hand. Daniel Miller talks to the woman behind a foundation meant to empower teen parents. Holiday...
Did anyone win the Powerball jackpot?
INDIANAPOLIS – No one won the jackpot for Saturday night’s Powerball drawing. The Dec. 17 jackpot was worth an estimated $149 million. The numbers drawn for Saturday were 33, 56, 64, 66 and 68. The Powerball was 12, with the Power Play at 2X. No one matched all six numbers to claim the jackpot. There […]
WANE-TV
Stretch of I-69 in southern Indiana now open to traffic
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) A 12-mile-long stretch of I-69 north of Martinsville is now open. “This milestone brings us yet another step closer to reaching the finish line,” said Governor Eric Holcomb. “I’m looking forward to seeing continued progress over the next two years as we complete the long-awaited and needed direct connection between Evansville and Indianapolis and beyond.”
Central Indiana has a need for adopting older children, DCS says
The Indiana Department of Child Services says the need is always great for families to adopt older children whose road to a forever home can have some of the most obstacles.
paulpoteet.com
Indiana’s Weather Update
IND issues Winter Storm Watch valid at Dec 22, 7:00 PM EST for Boone, Carroll, Clay, Clinton, Fountain, Hamilton, Hendricks, Howard, Montgomery, Parke, Putnam, Tippecanoe, Tipton, Vermillion, Vigo, Warren [IN] till Dec 24, 7:00 AM EST https://t.co/6GX65iSGm9 https://t.co/DaZ7xOPv1L. My Huge Radar has real-time weather tracking, current temperatures, and severe weather...
moversmakers.org
Former Lilly CEO, wife donate $20 million to Xavier for science center
Xavier University announced a $20 million gift from Sarah and John Lechleiter to help establish a state-of-the-art science facility on its campus. Having earned a chemistry degree from Xavier in 1975, John Lechleiter credits his Xavier education for propelling him in a 37-year career at Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly and Co. After earning master’s and doctoral degrees from Harvard, he joined the Eli Lilly in 1979 as a chemist, ultimately serving as its chairman, president and CEO until his retirement in December 2016. Sarah Lechleiter graduated in 1976 from Edgecliff College, a Catholic women’s college that merged with Xavier in 1980, with a degree in sociology and social welfare. She has served on multiple nonprofit boards in Indianapolis, including the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra, the Indiana Repertory Theatre and Newfields.
Indianapolis woman sentenced for driving Dreasjon Reed to shoot at home with people inside
An Indianapolis woman will spend three years on probation after she pleaded guilty to criminal recklessness.
Homicide declared after man found near Bargersville pond
The man missing from Indianapolis who was found dead by a Bargersville pond has been declared a homicide victim.
