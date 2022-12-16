Read full article on original website
‘Dangerous’ Travel Conditions in Store as Snow, Arctic Cold Head for Central Minnesota
(KNSI) — You may have heard the phrase, “If you don’t like the weather, wait five minutes. It will change.” The weather has changed again. The National Weather Service has now issued a winter storm warning for our area. Here’s the breakdown. For central Minnesota...
Highway 10 Improvement Public Survey Wraps Up on Wednesday
(KNSI) — Wednesday, December 21st, is the last day for drivers to offer their thoughts on solutions and provide feedback for future safety and access needs along the Highway 10 corridor from 15th Avenue Southeast in St. Cloud and Highway 24 in Clear Lake. According to the project website,...
Cold, Snow, Could Make for Difficult Holiday Travel
(KNSI) — If you’re traveling, dangerous wind chills will be the main weather story late this week, but snow is also likely. The National Weather Service forecast office in Chanhassen says snow is likely Monday, Wednesday and Thursday. Monday, the St. Cloud area will see less than an inch of accumulation, but forecasters say plowable snow over two inches is likely across central Minnesota Wednesday through Thursday morning.
St. Cloud Mayor Kleis Says Data Doesn’t Back Up Downtown Safety Concerns
(KNSI) – St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis is pushing back against what he believes are common misconceptions about downtown safety. He says that every analysis of the data shows the city to be safer than average for Minnesota and the business district is a patrol that police officers regard as desirable. Kleis says the concern is understandable given recent events in the state, but that doesn’t make it true.
St. Cloud Police Get Thumbs Up To Acquire Surplus Military Gear
(KNSI) – The St. Cloud Police Department has gotten the green light to acquire surplus military equipment. A resolution was approved in Monday’s city council consent agenda to allow the department to continue getting the gear from the Law Enforcement Support Office program. This was the first year...
St. Cloud Gets Parkland Donated to George Friedrich Park
(KNSI) – One of St. Cloud’s newest parks is expanding thanks to a donation of land. George Friedrich Park will grow by four acres thanks to the Upgren / Marrin property donation along Highway 10 near the prison. The land was included in the city’s master plan for Friedrich Park.
St. Cloud Firefighters Honored For Saving Woman from Burning Building
(KNSI) — Three St. Cloud firefighters were honored for their heroic actions when they pulled an unconscious woman from a burning apartment building. September 25th, first responders were called to the building in the 600 block of 11th Street South. Captain Kyle Gammell, Fire Apparatus Operator Brian Alsaker, and Firefighter Calvin Schoen were first on the scene and saw heavy black smoke coming from the rear of the apartment building. Gammell immediately notified incoming trucks of the situation, took command of the scene, and ordered an offensive attack. As Schoen and Gammell entered the burning apartment, they were nearly blinded by the heavy smoke. Schoen used the hose as Gammell searched the unit and found the victim in a bedroom. Officials say Gammell and Schoen worked together to remove her from the building. They also rescued her two cats. Once outside, several St. Cloud Fire Department members immediately began providing medical aid.
St. Cloud Wastewater Treatment Facility Earns Environmental Award
(KNSI) — St. Cloud is one of three communities honored for using renewable energy at its wastewater treatment facility. The city received the Blazing Star Award from Conservation Minnesota. Public Services Director Tracy Hodel talked about what the wastewater facility is doing to get recognized. “You essentially take used wastewater and convert it to power, which is pretty unique and exciting. We also have four separate solar arrays on site and with the renewable energy that we produce we use that to clean the wastewater and generate fertilizer byproducts.”
Public Hearing Ahead of Enterprise Funds Budget Adoption Monday Night
(KNSI) — The public will have a chance to give its two cents before 2023’s proposed enterprise funds budget is adopted at Monday night’s St. Cloud City Council meeting. The $51,835,000 fund covers nine departments with user fees. They are utilities, wastewater, hydroelectric, stormwater runoff, street lighting, parking, garbage service, the Municipal Athletic Complex and the River’s Edge Convention Center.
Former Area Superintendent Willie Jett Named Minnesota Commissioner of Education
(KNSI) – Former St. Cloud Area Schools Superintendent Willie Jett has been appointed to Governor Tim Walz’s cabinet when his second term begins in January. Jett will serve as commissioner of education, one of six new faces. In a press release, the governor’s office cites Jett’s three decades of experience and the diversity of those stops. Jett has been employed in greater Minnesota, suburban, and urban districts during his career.
St. Cloud State University Reducing Housing Costs and Offering Free Summer Housing
(KNSI) — St. Cloud State University is reducing the cost of its on-campus housing starting next fall. SCSU says the cost of on-campus housing will be slashed by 15% come fall of 2023, and incentives for students to sign up include a free summer of housing on campus. Personnel...
Department of Human Services Awards Technology Grants To Area Organizations
(KNSI) – Two central Minnesota organizations have received technology grants aimed at helping older Minnesotans and those with disabilities. Independent Lifestyles of Sauk Rapids was approved for $379,000. The center will use the funds to study what barriers exist for using electronics and other technology among people with disabilities, as well as ways to overcome those hurdles.
Stearns Bank Community Challenge Increases Matching Funds
(KNSI) — Stearns Bank says it is adding $50,000 onto its Community Challenge match, upping it to a $150,000 dollar-for-dollar match. The money will go to the Catholic Charities Emergency Services Food Shelf, the Salvation Army food shelf and the St. Joseph Community Food Shelf. Contributions can be sent directly to the organizations to the attention of the Stearns Bank Community Challenge. Here are the addresses:
LEAF Donates $25K To St. Cloud Elementary School Music Programs
(KNSI) – A nonprofit supporting the St. Cloud Area School District recently donated $25,000 to its elementary music programs. Local Education and Activities Foundation handed over the check last week. The funds were raised through LEAF’s Learning Renaissance banquet, which was held in October and included an evening of food, wine and conversation. It has helped raise money in support of the organizations academic fund since 2011.
Three People Recently Released from Prison Arrested in Thursday Drug Bust
(KNSI) — Three people under intense supervised release from prison were arrested in north Minneapolis for allegedly distributing methamphetamine in central and west central Minnesota. According to the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force, it worked in conjunction with the Minnesota Department of Corrections to execute search warrants at...
