(KNSI) — Three St. Cloud firefighters were honored for their heroic actions when they pulled an unconscious woman from a burning apartment building. September 25th, first responders were called to the building in the 600 block of 11th Street South. Captain Kyle Gammell, Fire Apparatus Operator Brian Alsaker, and Firefighter Calvin Schoen were first on the scene and saw heavy black smoke coming from the rear of the apartment building. Gammell immediately notified incoming trucks of the situation, took command of the scene, and ordered an offensive attack. As Schoen and Gammell entered the burning apartment, they were nearly blinded by the heavy smoke. Schoen used the hose as Gammell searched the unit and found the victim in a bedroom. Officials say Gammell and Schoen worked together to remove her from the building. They also rescued her two cats. Once outside, several St. Cloud Fire Department members immediately began providing medical aid.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 11 HOURS AGO