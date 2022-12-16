ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SU Basketball star Louis Orr has died

By Dave Longley
 5 days ago

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) –

Syracuse Athletics mourns the loss of former men’s basketball player and assistant coach Louis Orr, who passed away on Thursday at the age of 64.

“Louis was a genuine, kind, and caring person, in addition to being a great basketball player. He will be remembered for his humility and thoughtfulness,” said Syracuse University Director of Athletics John Wildhack. “We are grateful for Louis having been a member of our Syracuse Athletics family as a player, coach, and friend.”

The Cincinnati, Ohio native was a key member of Hall of Fame coach Jim Boeheim’s first recruiting class when he took over the program ahead of the 1976-77 season. As a three-year starter for the Orange, Orr played with Roosevelt Bouie as part of the infamous “Louie and Bouie” combo. Over the course of Orr’s four years with the program, the Orange had a record of 100-18, marking the first 100 wins of Boeheim’s career.

A member of four NCAA Tournament teams during his Syracuse career, Orr’s senior campaign in 1979-80 was the first year the Orange played in the BIG EAST Conference, and Orr earned himself spots on the inaugural All-BIG EAST First Team and All-BIG EAST Tournament Team. He also earned Associated Press and Sporting News Honorable Mention All-American status at the conclusion of the 1979-80 season. Orr led the Orange in rebounding as a senior (8.5 per game).

Orr ranks 28th on Syracuse’s career scoring list (1,487) and 11th in career rebounds (881). His 27 double-doubles (scoring and rebounding) rank 10th in the Syracuse record book. Orr was one of 25 Orange standouts named to the Syracuse University All-Century Team in 1999-2000.

After being selected in the second round of the 1980 National Basketball Association Draft, Orr played for two seasons with the Indiana Pacers and for six with the New York Knicks. During his rookie season with the Pacers, Orr was named to the NBA All-Rookie Team.

He began his coaching career as an assistant at Xavier University and then had a stop at Providence College before re-joining his alma mater in 1996. Four years later, Orr landed his first head coaching position in 2000 at Siena College. After guiding the Saints to a 20-11 record and a share of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference title, Orr moved to Seton Hall to lead the Pirates program. He had a five-year record of 80-69 at Seton Hall. Orr was the head coach at Bowling Green from 2007 to 2014, where he finished seven campaigns with a record of 101-121.

Orr spent the 2016-17 season as an assistant coach with the Xinjiang Flying Tigers of the Chinese Basketball Association, where he helped the squad to its first regular-season title and CBA championship.

The following year, Orr joined his former Knicks teammate Patrick Ewing, as an assistant coach at Georgetown before the start of the 2017 campaign. While with the Hoyas, he helped guide them to the 2021 BIG EAST Tournament Championship. Prior to the 2022-23 season, Orr was named a special assistant to Ewing.

Orr is one of 15 men’s basketball players who have had their jersey retired for the Orange. His #55 took up residence in the rafters of the JMA Wireless Dome on Feb. 21, 2015.

LOUISVILLE, KY – DECEMBER 10: Louis Orr, head coach of Seton Hall, talks to his team during the game against Louisville December10, 2003 at Freedom Hall in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
RALEIGH, NC – MARCH 20: Head coach Louis Orr and Andre Barrett #12 of the Seton Hall Pirates reacts to their 90-62 loss during the second round game of the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament against the Duke Blue Devils on March 20, 2004 at RBC Center in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
RALEIGH, NC – MARCH 18: Head coach Louis Orr of the Seton Hall Pirates leans over during the first round game of the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament against the Arizona Wildcats at the RBC Center on March 18, 2004 in Raleigh, North Carolina. The Pirates won 80-76. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
PISCATAWAY, NJ – FEBRUARY 8: Louis Orr of the Seton Hall Pirates coaches his team as they play the Rutgers University Scarlet Knights on February 8, 2005 at the Louis Brown Athletic Center in Piscataway, New Jersey. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
(Original Caption) Chicago Bulls’ star Michael Jordan leaps above New York Knickerbockers’ Louis Orr and Pat Cummings as he goes up to sink an overhead layup during the first quarter at Madison Square Garden 11/8.
(Original Caption) Bulls’ Michael Jordan ducks before going up for a shot in front of Louis Orr of the New York Knicks (left) in the first half at Chicago Stadium 1/11. In rear is Bulls’ Jawann Oldham and Knicks’ Pat Cummings. Jordan missed the shot, but Bulls won, 113-97.
(Original Caption) Celtics’ Larry Bird (center) has trouble getting rid of the ball as he is guarded closely by Knicks’ Louis Orr (left) and Marvin Webster (right) in 2nd quarter action at Boston Garden, 11/18.

Orr’s death was announced on Twitter Friday by Georgetown University Basketball, where Orr had been an assistant coach since 2017.

Read a statement from the family.

According to Syracuse University athletics, Orr is one of 15 men’s basketball players who have had their jersey retired for the Orange.

