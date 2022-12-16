Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Sinister Story Behind Black Diamond Cemetery - WashingtonWestloadedBlack Diamond, WA
Big Chicken Opens its Newest Location In RentonMadocRenton, WA
Seattle cop suspended 15 days for threatening exJustin WardSeattle, WA
Washington Commanders' Chances to Make the PlayoffsFlurrySportsWashington, DC
Seattle Seahawks Playoff Chances Heading Into ChristmasFlurrySportsSeattle, WA
Related
FOX Sports
Why Packers must go '100 percent' all-in on Aaron Rodgers | THE HERD
The Green Bay Packers knocked the Los Angeles Rams out of playoff contention (numerically) with a 24-12 win on Monday Night Football. Aaron Rodgers threw for 229 yards and a touchdown to help improve his team to 6-8. However, with a $50M annual salary, it puts Green Bay in a tricky position on whether to rebuild or make Rodgers happy. Colin Cowherd explains why the front office needs to continue building around their current QB.
FOX Sports
Jalen hurts: Eagles QB Hurts has 'chance' to play at Dallas
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Imagine this: Jalen Hurts back at quarterback for the Eagles only six days after his right shoulder was mashed into Bermuda sod on a blustery afternoon in Chicago. The scenario ostensibly has gone from long shot once it was revealed that Hurts had sprained his throwing...
FOX Sports
49ers rise, Cowboys fall in Bucky Brooks' top 10 NFL teams
The top-four teams in last week's rankings — Eagles, Chiefs, Bills and Bengals — all took care of business in their last outings. But a new team has joined them in the top five. After Week 15, here's my take on the league's top 10 teams. 1. Philadelphia...
FOX Sports
Does Tua deserve more credit for Dolphins loss vs. Josh Allen, Bills? | THE HERD
The Miami Dolphins were frozen by the Buffalo Bills in a 32-29 close loss despite freezing temperatures. Josh Allen finished 25-of-40 for 304 yards and four touchdowns, while Tua Tagovailoa completed 17 of 30 passes for 234 yards and two touchdowns. Colin Cowherd explains why the Allen-Tua debate should not exist.
FOX Sports
If Gardner Minshew starts in Week 16 vs. Cowboys, can Eagles come away with a win? | THE HERD
The Philadelphia eagles listed quarterback Jalen Hurts as questionable in Week 16 with a shoulder injury. FOX Sports NFL analyst Greg Olsen joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to discuss whether the Eagles can come away with a win in Week 16 vs. the Dallas Cowboys if backup quarterback Gardner Minshew starts in place of Hurts.
FOX Sports
Patrick Mahomes surpasses Jalen Hurts as favorite to win NFL MVP | UNDISPUTED
The MVP battle continues to go back and forth between Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts. According to FOX Bet Sportsbook, Hurts was the favorite for the past several weeks before injuring his shoulder and now Patrick Mahomes has taken over. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe predict who will win NFL MVP.
FOX Sports
Dak Prescott throws OT pick-six in Cowboys 40-34 loss vs. Jaguars | UNDISPUTED
The Dallas Cowboys came up short against the Jacksonville Jaguars despite being road favorites. The Dallas defense allowed 27 points in the second half (blew a 17-point lead) and Dak Prescott threw two interceptions, including the game losing pick-six in overtime. Skip Bayless shares who is most to blame for America's Team's collapse.
FOX Sports
Nick won't pretend Josh Allen is a Top 3 QB in the AFC | What's Wright?
Is Nick Wright being biased when comparing Josh Allen's performance with the Buffalo Bills in Week 15 to Patrick Mahomes' performance with the Kansas City Chiefs? The questions is raised after some interesting Tweets during yesterday's games are brought up, and Nick Wright defends his opinion on the Buffalo QB. Watch as he explains why his win against the Miami Dolphins doesn't take away the fact that he's been subpar all season, anointed far too early than can be justified.
FOX Sports
Dak, Cowboys fall to Jaguars after game ending pick-six, who is to blame for the loss? | SPEAK
Dave Helman weighs in on Dak Prescott’s pick-six in OT that cost the Dallas Cowboys a win in Week 15 and explains he does not blame Dak entirely for the loss. Helman explains the Cowboys defense did not show up vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars allowing them to score a season high 40 points against their defense.
FOX Sports
Eagles lead the way with 8 players in inaugural Pro Bowl Games
The NFL-leading Philadelphia Eagles had a league-best eight players, including quarterback Jalen Hurts, selected for the first Pro Bowl Games. The league announced rosters for the NFC and AFC on Wednesday. Players from both conferences will compete in weeklong skills competitions culminated with a flag football game on Sunday, February 5, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The NFL eliminated its full-contact all-star game in September.
FOX Sports
Injuries have derailed Titans, and they’re not good enough to overcome them
Since last season, when the Titans were forced to use an NFL-record 91 players, coach Mike Vrabel says a lot has changed with the team's dealing with injuries and keeping players healthy. The training camp schedule is less rigorous. All injuries are tracked — when they happen and how they...
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 16: How to bet Commanders-49ers
Brock Purdy was the 262nd and final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. Taylor Heinicke wasn't even drafted in 2015. Yet the two will start at quarterback when Heinicke's Washington Commanders play at Purdy's San Francisco 49ers on Saturday in a contest with playoff implications. The Commanders (7-6-1) currently have...
FOX Sports
Jalen Hurts' MVP case: Can Eagles QB capture NFL's top honor?
The news that Jalen Hurts had sprained his shoulder briefly rattled Philadelphia on Monday because the Eagles have been rolling all season behind their superstar quarterback and the entire city has a Super Bowl on its mind. An injury to Hurts really might be the only thing that could shake up the balance of power in the NFC.
FOX Sports
Pats loss to Raiders may be worst of Belichick's career | THE CARTON SHOW
In a stunning turn of events, a New England Patriots’ trick play turns into a win for the Las Vegas Raiders. In the last 3 seconds of the game, the Raiders pull off an interception and keep their playoff hopes alive. Watch as Craig Carton celebrates this failure for New England, and decides whether this is the worst loss of Bill Belichick’s career.
FOX Sports
Jets loss came down to Robert Saleh's bad clock management | THE CARTON SHOW
After a supposedly sleepless night, Robert Saleh, coach of the New York Jets, re-examined his role in his team's loss on Sunday vs. the Detroit Lions, and admits he overthought the timeout situation. Saleh said as much during a presser on Monday, and Craig Carton shares his thoughts on the coach's comments with James Jones and Nick Mangold.
FOX Sports
Robert Saleh defends Zach Wilson despite struggles and benching him | THE HERD
Zach Wilson will start again for the New York Jets against the Jacksonville Jaguars after ruling out Mike White with a rib injury. However, despite his struggles, Head Coach Robert Saleh preached patience for the young QB. Colin Cowherd calls for Saleh to not blame shift away from Wilson.
FOX Sports
Can Joe Burrow catch Patrick Mahomes in NFL MVP race? | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Nick Wright, Chris Broussard and Kevin Wildes are joined by Eric Mangini to discuss the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs. The crew debates if Joe Burrow can catch Patrick Mahomes in the NFL MVP race and talk all things Bengals & Chiefs.
FOX Sports
Mark Schlereth says Brett Rypien runs Broncos offense better than Russell Wilson | THE HERD
Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson has struggled all season despite receiving a big contract. Russ's struggles caught everyone's attention, especially Mark Schlereth's, who said that 'Brett Rypien operates that offense better than Wilson.' With a disappointing season ending, what should Broncos Country do? Colin Cowherd says to keep Russ as it 'has to work.'
FOX Sports
Lions leap in, Bengals hold steady in Colin's 'Herd Hierarchy'
The 2022 NFL regular season is winding down, and teams are beginning to punch their ticket to the playoffs. How were the Minnesota Vikings impacted by their historic 33-point comeback victory over the Indianapolis Colts? Where do the Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys stand after shaky Week 15 outings? Are the Philadelphia Eagles or the Cincinnati Bengals the team to beat?
FOX Sports
Is Aaron Rodgers part of the Packers' future?
Is the end nearing for Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers?. While the Packers have won their last two games, the latest victory coming against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football, they have an uphill climb to make the NFC Playoffs. At 6-8, they're trailing the Washington Commanders (7-5-1) by two games for the third NFC Wild Card and have the Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions ahead of them.
Comments / 0