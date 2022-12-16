Read full article on original website
Wbaltv.com
Papi Cuisine owners to open new restaurant in downtown Baltimore
The owners of Papi Cuisine continue to expand their business with plans to open a new restaurant in downtown Baltimore helmed by a former White House chef. Berry Clark and Alex Perez, who co-own the Afro-Latin fusion restaurant Papi Cuisine in South Baltimore and a soon-to-open location in Owings Mills, will be opening a third restaurant called Prim & Proper Cocktail & Wine Bar at 206 E. Redwood St.
Multiple people shot with "Orbeez gel blaster" at Glen Burnie shopping center
A 17-year-old boy is accused of shooting multiple people at a Glen Burnie shopping center with an "Orbeez Gel Blaster" Monday afternoon.
Three dogs and a cat were rescued from smoke-filled home
Four animals rescued from a smoke-filled home in South Baltimore as firefighters battle flames at neighboring rowhome.
southbmore.com
The Charmery Closes in Federal Hill
Baltimore-based ice cream chain The Charmery recently closed its Federal Hill location at 46 E. Cross St. This location opened in June 2020 and wasn’t consistently open in recent months. The Charmery did not respond to requests for comment. The company still has locations in Hampden, Towson, and Columbia,...
PhillyBite
Maryland's Best Seafood Restaurants
MARYLAND - There are several great seafood restaurants in Maryland. Here are a few: Cantler's Riverside Inn in Annapolis, Bo Brooks Restaurant in Baltimore, Captain Dan's Crabhouse in Eldersburg, and Island View Waterfront Café in Essex. You can't go wrong with any of these places if you are a seafood fan. These restaurants have been serving up local favorites since 1969. You can also try a place that caters to seafood lovers in Baltimore, such as Laing's Restaurant.
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore's newly renovated Lexington Market has much to offer for the holidays
For years, Baltimore's Lexington Market has been the place to get holiday staples. This year, the newly renovated market has much to offer. Faidley's Seafood has been in business at Lexington Market since 1886. Every year during the holidays, Faidley's ships crab cakes around the country -- and this year is no exception.
baltimorepositive.com
Maryland Crab Cake (and Brewery) Tour Day 27: Stoney Creek in Pasadena and Manor Hill in Ellicott City
The 27th day of the Maryland Crab Cake Tour presented by The Maryland Lottery, Goodwill, Window Nation and the Restaurant Association of Maryland took us to Anne Arundel County and waterfront hospitality at Stoney Creek Inn and a cold beer at Manor Hill before seeing Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick at Merriweather Post Pavilion.
Where's Marty? Appreciating the Train Garden of the Shops at Kenilworth
Hi Everyone!It is "Train Garden" week on "Where's Marty?" A while back I was talking to K2 about doing something festive the week before Christmas and the answer was SO obvious.Let's visit the model train set-up known as "Train Gardens." I am sure the "Train Garden" is not a holiday event exclusive to the Baltimore area. But I do know there are many iconic "Train Gardens" in the Baltimore area where generations of families have stopped by to enjoy and watch the children, big and little, marvel!There is something about model trains placed in scenes of Wintertime magic, and holiday good...
foxbaltimore.com
1 Person rescued from Inner Harbor Tuesday afternoon
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — One person was rescued from the water in the Inner Harbor on Tuesday afternoon, according to Baltimore City Fire Department. The department says fire crews are rescuing the person from the water near E Lombard St & S President St. The has been no update on...
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Maryland
From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner in Maryland. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which are great.
Wbaltv.com
Police: Officers, hospital staff assaulted by man who disrobed, became erratic in Dunkin'
HANOVER, Md. — A 19-year-old man who took his clothes off at a restaurant assaulted officers who took him into custody and then assaulted an officer and staff at a hospital, police said. Anne Arundel County police said officers were called around 1:30 p.m. to the Dunkin' in the...
Confused Man Shot In Head Takes Himself To Baltimore Hospital
A confused man who thought he had been hit by a blunt object took himself to the hospital after being shot in Baltimore, authorities say. On Monday, Dec. 19, around 4:45 p.m., Northwest District officers were dispatched to the 5200 block of Reisterstown Road to investigate reports of gunfire in the area, according to Baltimore police.
This Giant Antique Store is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Maryland
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From old furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Maryland is home to many different antique stores but none are quite as unique as this massive barn store located in Frederick. Keep reading to learn more.
Maryland Teen Wearing Puffy Coat, Gold Chains, Arrested After Brandishing Gun At McDonald's
A stylish teenage bandit prohibited from having firearms has been charged after threatening people at a Hanover McDonald's with a gun, authorities say. Davon Corey Craig Jr., 19, was arrested after reportedly displaying the gun to people at the 7053 Arundel Mills Boulevard location around 11 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 17, according to Anne Arundel County police.
WBAL Radio
Baltimore gas station owner speaks on crime, residents wanting his business closed
A Baltimore BP gas station where a man was killed last week remained open for business amid calls from the community to shut it down. Al Stevenson, 56, was inside the gas station on Havenwood Road at the Northwood Commons Shopping Center on Dec. 11 when someone fatally shot him through a window. Another man was injured in the gunfire.
Wbaltv.com
Teenager arrested at Glen Burnie shopping center after shootings involving Orbeez Gel Blaster
GLEN BURNIE, Md. — Anne Arundel County police arrested a 17-year-old boy Monday who they said shot a gel-type projectile at people at a shopping center. County police said officers were called around 2:30 p.m. to the Cromwell Field Shopping Center on Baltimore-Annapolis Boulevard in Glen Burnie, where two people said a boy and girl on bicycles approached them.
fox5dc.com
Rescue caught on video when ambulance crew, police officer come across fiery crash in Annapolis
ANNAPOLIS, Md. - A dramatic rescue was caught on camera Monday when an ambulance crew and a police officer came across a fiery crash on an Annapolis highway. The crash happened around 12:40 p.m. along eastbound Route 50 near Interstate 97. The ambulance crew was transporting a patient when they drove onto the scene of the fiery multi-vehicle collision.
National aquarium's animal rescue cares for 25 chilly sea turtles
BALTIMORE — The National Aquarium's Animal Health and Rescue teams are spending the holiday season caring for 25 cold-stunned sea turtles that were rescued from Cape Cod, Massachusetts, last month. The more than two dozen reptiles are hard at work recovering from ailments commonly associated with cold-stunning, including pneumonia,...
foxbaltimore.com
2 suspects target man in East Baltimore armed carjacking
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — 2 suspects carjacked a man in Belair-Edison Monday evening, police say. According to police, just after 6:30 p.m., a 42-year-old man parked his vehicle and began walking near the intersection of Chesterfield Avenue and Belair Road. As he was walking, a vehicle approached and two men...
WDEL 1150AM
An Elkton family is looking for some holiday magic
The drawing by 6-year old Levi Carter breaks his mother's heart. It's a stick figure, crying its eyes out, creating a puddle of tears, accompanied by a page in which Levi wrote, "I am sad because my house is gone forever." Lexi Baize was getting Levi and his siblings, Lincoln...
