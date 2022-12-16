ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wbaltv.com

Papi Cuisine owners to open new restaurant in downtown Baltimore

The owners of Papi Cuisine continue to expand their business with plans to open a new restaurant in downtown Baltimore helmed by a former White House chef. Berry Clark and Alex Perez, who co-own the Afro-Latin fusion restaurant Papi Cuisine in South Baltimore and a soon-to-open location in Owings Mills, will be opening a third restaurant called Prim & Proper Cocktail & Wine Bar at 206 E. Redwood St.
BALTIMORE, MD
southbmore.com

The Charmery Closes in Federal Hill

Baltimore-based ice cream chain The Charmery recently closed its Federal Hill location at 46 E. Cross St. This location opened in June 2020 and wasn’t consistently open in recent months. The Charmery did not respond to requests for comment. The company still has locations in Hampden, Towson, and Columbia,...
BALTIMORE, MD
PhillyBite

Maryland's Best Seafood Restaurants

MARYLAND - There are several great seafood restaurants in Maryland. Here are a few: Cantler's Riverside Inn in Annapolis, Bo Brooks Restaurant in Baltimore, Captain Dan's Crabhouse in Eldersburg, and Island View Waterfront Café in Essex. You can't go wrong with any of these places if you are a seafood fan. These restaurants have been serving up local favorites since 1969. You can also try a place that caters to seafood lovers in Baltimore, such as Laing's Restaurant.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
CBS Baltimore

Where's Marty? Appreciating the Train Garden of the Shops at Kenilworth

Hi Everyone!It is "Train Garden" week on "Where's Marty?" A while back I was talking to K2 about doing something festive the week before Christmas and the answer was SO obvious.Let's visit the model train set-up known as "Train Gardens."  I am sure the "Train Garden" is not a holiday event exclusive to the Baltimore area. But I do know there are many iconic "Train Gardens" in the Baltimore area where generations of families have stopped by to enjoy and watch the children, big and little, marvel!There is something about model trains placed in scenes of Wintertime magic, and holiday good...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

1 Person rescued from Inner Harbor Tuesday afternoon

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — One person was rescued from the water in the Inner Harbor on Tuesday afternoon, according to Baltimore City Fire Department. The department says fire crews are rescuing the person from the water near E Lombard St & S President St. The has been no update on...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Confused Man Shot In Head Takes Himself To Baltimore Hospital

A confused man who thought he had been hit by a blunt object took himself to the hospital after being shot in Baltimore, authorities say. On Monday, Dec. 19, around 4:45 p.m., Northwest District officers were dispatched to the 5200 block of Reisterstown Road to investigate reports of gunfire in the area, according to Baltimore police.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Teenager arrested at Glen Burnie shopping center after shootings involving Orbeez Gel Blaster﻿

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — Anne Arundel County police arrested a 17-year-old boy Monday who they said shot a gel-type projectile at people at a shopping center. County police said officers were called around 2:30 p.m. to the Cromwell Field Shopping Center on Baltimore-Annapolis Boulevard in Glen Burnie, where two people said a boy and girl on bicycles approached them.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
WUSA9

National aquarium's animal rescue cares for 25 chilly sea turtles

BALTIMORE — The National Aquarium's Animal Health and Rescue teams are spending the holiday season caring for 25 cold-stunned sea turtles that were rescued from Cape Cod, Massachusetts, last month. The more than two dozen reptiles are hard at work recovering from ailments commonly associated with cold-stunning, including pneumonia,...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

2 suspects target man in East Baltimore armed carjacking

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — 2 suspects carjacked a man in Belair-Edison Monday evening, police say. According to police, just after 6:30 p.m., a 42-year-old man parked his vehicle and began walking near the intersection of Chesterfield Avenue and Belair Road. As he was walking, a vehicle approached and two men...
BALTIMORE, MD
WDEL 1150AM

An Elkton family is looking for some holiday magic

The drawing by 6-year old Levi Carter breaks his mother's heart. It's a stick figure, crying its eyes out, creating a puddle of tears, accompanied by a page in which Levi wrote, "I am sad because my house is gone forever." Lexi Baize was getting Levi and his siblings, Lincoln...
ELKTON, MD

