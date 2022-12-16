ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
q13fox.com

Local organizations expand shelters ahead of Puget Sound snowfall

MARYSVILLE, Wash. - The snowy conditions are just part of the problem in Snohomish County this week. On top of the dangerous, snow covered roads, the temperatures are dropping overnight to dangerous levels. In Marysville, LINC NW is expanding the number of beds in the Marysville Cold Weather Shelter. "I...
MARYSVILLE, WA
q13fox.com

Snow to wrap up, temperatures to drop

Lowland snow blanketed much of Western Washington on Tuesday, mainly from Seattle to the north. Officials said to expect compact snow on many roadways with icy slush in places.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Seahawks preparing for frigid conditions in Kansas City

RENTON, Wash. - The Seattle Seahawks will have to battle frigid conditions in addition to Patrick Mahomes when they face the Chiefs this Saturday. High temperatures are projected in the low teens with wind chill possible to reach sub-zero. If those circumstances play out, it will be the coldest regular...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Everett Gospel Mission helps provide dozens of warm beds during winter storm

EVERETT, Wash. - Dozens seeking shelter from the freezing temperatures in Everett found a bed and a warm place to stay at the First Baptist Church. The Everett Gospel Mission is operating the cold weather shelter inside the church. Organizers say they had more than 70 people use the services just in one night.
EVERETT, WA
q13fox.com

WSP trooper offers tips for driving safe on winter roads

Washington State Patrol Trooper Kelsey Harding is talking to Good Day Seattle about the road conditions as falls over Western Washington. Harding recommends people to stay home but if you have to go out, slow down and give enough following distance.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle weather: Next system arriving Monday night will bring lowland snow

SEATTLE - It is going to be freezing overnight. A lot of the snow showers will dry up, but I can't rule out a few flurries here and there. Here is a look at your forecast:. The *WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY* has been extended through 4 a.m. Monday for those in the foothills and cascades. Snow accumulation will be limited to grassy surfaces in the low.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle weather: Lowland snow expected Monday night and Tuesday

SEATTLE - Snow is expected to impact the Puget Sound area, Hood Canal, and Olympic Peninsula Monday night into Tuesday. The daylight hours Monday will be pretty quiet. There will be few flurries here and there, but it will be mainly dry. Very cold conditions continue in the North Sound, with Fraser Valley outflow winds kicking wind chill temps into the single digits, close to zero degrees. Bellingham will be frigid the next few days.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle weather: Icy into Thursday, freezing rain by Friday

SEATTLE - After snow fell across Western Washington Tuesday, we're tracking frigid temperatures and icy side streets into Thursday. By Friday morning, our next round of active, wintry weather could arrive. This time, freezing rain could be a major concern. In the short term, we're forecasting highs to only reach...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Snow, cold hit Western Washington's lowlands

ARLINGTON, Wa. - Snow had trouble sticking in parts of King and Snohomish counties, but that didn’t mean any less work for road crews on Sunday night. The Snohomish County Public Works team tells FOX 13 that they began prepping early. Before the weekend hit they had 38 plows, and thousands of tons of sand, salt, and de-icer.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle weather: Rain-snow line moves north bringing snow to North Sound, rain to South Sound

SEATTLE - Rain and snow is falling across Puget Sound as temperatures are expected to drop below freezing in the days to come. The snow will continue to accumulate through the Tuesday morning and will begin to clear out in the afternoon. Snow totals are going to range, depending on where you are. The further north you are, the better odds of seeing higher snow totals. The further south you are, the more likely you'll experience rain and a winter mix at times.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Dozens of flights delayed or canceled at SEA Airport

SEATAC, Wash. - The next weather system will start to arrive late Monday, and snow is expected for the Puget Sound area. Dozens of flights in and out of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport have been canceled or delayed on Monday, according to FlightAware. Alaska Airlines said it has pre-canceled about 100...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Edmonds residents, crews prepare for storm and power outages

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. - Expected snowfall has residents in the North Sound preparing for potential power outages and icy roads, especially after the last storm left, people without power for hours. Resident, Kathy Jones "I lost it (power last snow storm) for about 20 hours actually, down here." This time,...
EDMONDS, WA
q13fox.com

Weather causes hundreds of flight delays, cancellations at Sea-Tac Airport

SEATAC, Wash. - Hundreds of flights in and out of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport have been canceled or delayed due to winter weather, according to FlightAware. According to FlightAware.com, at one point, there were nearly 200 cancellations and over 350 delays as of Tuesday evening. Alaska Airlines said it has pre-canceled...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Police investigating claims of man groping joggers in Seattle

SEATTLE - Seattle Police are investigating claims of a man groping joggers along Lake Washington Boulevard, dating as far back as last April. Police first received a report of a woman being groped on April 6. She told officers she was jogging near 17th Ave and E Marion St when a man grabbed her, then drove off in a white Lexus SUV.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

AG Ferguson announces lawsuits against 3 pharmacy chains for their role in opioid crisis

SEATTLE - Washington state Attorney General (AG) Bob Ferguson announced lawsuits against three national pharmacy chains for their role in the opioid epidemic on Wednesday. During the 11:00 a.m. press conference, AG Ferguson announced that he had filed lawsuits against Albertsons, Kroger and Rite Aid - saying that the three companies fueled the opioid crisis in Washington state. Those companies also acquired pharmacy chains like Safeway, QFC, Fred Meyer and Bartell Drugs.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy