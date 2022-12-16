Read full article on original website
q13fox.com
Local organizations expand shelters ahead of Puget Sound snowfall
MARYSVILLE, Wash. - The snowy conditions are just part of the problem in Snohomish County this week. On top of the dangerous, snow covered roads, the temperatures are dropping overnight to dangerous levels. In Marysville, LINC NW is expanding the number of beds in the Marysville Cold Weather Shelter. "I...
q13fox.com
Snow to wrap up, temperatures to drop
Lowland snow blanketed much of Western Washington on Tuesday, mainly from Seattle to the north. Officials said to expect compact snow on many roadways with icy slush in places.
q13fox.com
Seattle: Snow to continue for some, rain for others
Snow arrived in the Seattle-metro area and it's expected to wrap up in the early afternoon. Snow will continue for some and others will get rain.
q13fox.com
Seahawks preparing for frigid conditions in Kansas City
RENTON, Wash. - The Seattle Seahawks will have to battle frigid conditions in addition to Patrick Mahomes when they face the Chiefs this Saturday. High temperatures are projected in the low teens with wind chill possible to reach sub-zero. If those circumstances play out, it will be the coldest regular...
q13fox.com
Everett Gospel Mission helps provide dozens of warm beds during winter storm
EVERETT, Wash. - Dozens seeking shelter from the freezing temperatures in Everett found a bed and a warm place to stay at the First Baptist Church. The Everett Gospel Mission is operating the cold weather shelter inside the church. Organizers say they had more than 70 people use the services just in one night.
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Snow day for some in Western Washington, chilly rain for others
SEATTLE - Many communities in the North Sound and Port Angeles woke up to heavy snow. The cold air won out in Seattle as the day went on Tuesday. The National Weather Service reported snow up to 12 inches of snow in parts of Whatcom County. In Bellingham, we got a report of 7.5 inches. Here's a look at other snow totals so far:
q13fox.com
WSP trooper offers tips for driving safe on winter roads
Washington State Patrol Trooper Kelsey Harding is talking to Good Day Seattle about the road conditions as falls over Western Washington. Harding recommends people to stay home but if you have to go out, slow down and give enough following distance.
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Next system arriving Monday night will bring lowland snow
SEATTLE - It is going to be freezing overnight. A lot of the snow showers will dry up, but I can't rule out a few flurries here and there. Here is a look at your forecast:. The *WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY* has been extended through 4 a.m. Monday for those in the foothills and cascades. Snow accumulation will be limited to grassy surfaces in the low.
q13fox.com
Puppy mills ordinance takes effect in Renton in January
The ordinance bans businesses from selling puppies from puppy mills. The goal of the ordinance is to promote humane breeding.
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Lowland snow expected Monday night and Tuesday
SEATTLE - Snow is expected to impact the Puget Sound area, Hood Canal, and Olympic Peninsula Monday night into Tuesday. The daylight hours Monday will be pretty quiet. There will be few flurries here and there, but it will be mainly dry. Very cold conditions continue in the North Sound, with Fraser Valley outflow winds kicking wind chill temps into the single digits, close to zero degrees. Bellingham will be frigid the next few days.
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Icy into Thursday, freezing rain by Friday
SEATTLE - After snow fell across Western Washington Tuesday, we're tracking frigid temperatures and icy side streets into Thursday. By Friday morning, our next round of active, wintry weather could arrive. This time, freezing rain could be a major concern. In the short term, we're forecasting highs to only reach...
q13fox.com
Heavy round of snow in Snohomish County brought joy for some, plenty of work for others
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. - On Tuesday, road crews working for Snohomish County Public Works were well into 24/7 coverage, which meant employees took 12-hour shifts to keep every county plow operating day and night. "We’re in full-swing," said Jim Parker, the road maintenance director. "I know folks can get frustrated...
q13fox.com
Snow, cold hit Western Washington's lowlands
ARLINGTON, Wa. - Snow had trouble sticking in parts of King and Snohomish counties, but that didn’t mean any less work for road crews on Sunday night. The Snohomish County Public Works team tells FOX 13 that they began prepping early. Before the weekend hit they had 38 plows, and thousands of tons of sand, salt, and de-icer.
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Rain-snow line moves north bringing snow to North Sound, rain to South Sound
SEATTLE - Rain and snow is falling across Puget Sound as temperatures are expected to drop below freezing in the days to come. The snow will continue to accumulate through the Tuesday morning and will begin to clear out in the afternoon. Snow totals are going to range, depending on where you are. The further north you are, the better odds of seeing higher snow totals. The further south you are, the more likely you'll experience rain and a winter mix at times.
q13fox.com
Dozens of flights delayed or canceled at SEA Airport
SEATAC, Wash. - The next weather system will start to arrive late Monday, and snow is expected for the Puget Sound area. Dozens of flights in and out of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport have been canceled or delayed on Monday, according to FlightAware. Alaska Airlines said it has pre-canceled about 100...
q13fox.com
Edmonds residents, crews prepare for storm and power outages
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. - Expected snowfall has residents in the North Sound preparing for potential power outages and icy roads, especially after the last storm left, people without power for hours. Resident, Kathy Jones "I lost it (power last snow storm) for about 20 hours actually, down here." This time,...
q13fox.com
Weather causes hundreds of flight delays, cancellations at Sea-Tac Airport
SEATAC, Wash. - Hundreds of flights in and out of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport have been canceled or delayed due to winter weather, according to FlightAware. According to FlightAware.com, at one point, there were nearly 200 cancellations and over 350 delays as of Tuesday evening. Alaska Airlines said it has pre-canceled...
q13fox.com
LIVE UPDATES: Snoqualmie Pass reopens after hours-long closure; freezing temps overnight
SEATTLE - Lowland snow blanketed much of Western Washington on Tuesday, mainly from Seattle to the north. Officials said to expect compact snow on many roadways with icy slush in places. FOX 13 chief meteorologist Lisa Villegas said temperature are expected to be freezing overnight into Wednesday, so roads with...
q13fox.com
Police investigating claims of man groping joggers in Seattle
SEATTLE - Seattle Police are investigating claims of a man groping joggers along Lake Washington Boulevard, dating as far back as last April. Police first received a report of a woman being groped on April 6. She told officers she was jogging near 17th Ave and E Marion St when a man grabbed her, then drove off in a white Lexus SUV.
q13fox.com
AG Ferguson announces lawsuits against 3 pharmacy chains for their role in opioid crisis
SEATTLE - Washington state Attorney General (AG) Bob Ferguson announced lawsuits against three national pharmacy chains for their role in the opioid epidemic on Wednesday. During the 11:00 a.m. press conference, AG Ferguson announced that he had filed lawsuits against Albertsons, Kroger and Rite Aid - saying that the three companies fueled the opioid crisis in Washington state. Those companies also acquired pharmacy chains like Safeway, QFC, Fred Meyer and Bartell Drugs.
