Kelly Clarkson Promises She’ll Be ‘Home’ for the Holidays With Christmastime Classic: Watch

Kelly Clarkson spread holiday nostalgia on Friday’s episode (Dec. 16) of The Kelly Clarkson Show with her cover of “I’ll Be Home For Christmas.”

Forgoing the song’s intro, the talk show host launched right into its famous first verse, singing, “I’ll be home for Christmas/ You can count on me/ Please have snow and mistletoe/ And presents under the tree/ Christmas Eve will find me/ Where the love light gleams/ I’ll be home for Christmas/ If only in my dreams.”

Clarkson previously recorded the track, which was made famous in 1943 by Bing Crosby to honor soldiers overseas during the holidays, for her 2013 Christmas album Wrapped in Red . Since then, she’s also released a couple more holiday one-offs like 2017’s “Christmas Eve” and the 2020 duet “Under the Mistletoe” with Brett Eldredge before unveiling her second yuletide record, When Christmas Comes Around… , in Oct. 2021.

The superstar has filled the week of “ Kellyoke ” picks with her original Christmas songs as well, including “ Merry Christmas (To the One I Used to Know) ,” “Christmas Isn’t Canceled (Just You)” and a solo version of “ Santa Can’t You Hear Me ” sans collaborator Ariana Grande. Jewel also stopped by at the top of the week to perform a jazzy “ Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas ” when the host was filming from home due to COVID.

Next year, Clarkson will return for her ninth season on The Voice after taking this past season off, opposite Blake Shelton and incoming coaches Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper.

Watch Clarkson perform “I’ll Be Home For Christmas” below.