Lana Del Rey Promotes New Album With Only 1 Billboard — in Her Ex’s Hometown and Announced on His Birthday
Lana Del Rey is promoting her new album with only one billboard in her ex-boyfriend Sean Larkin's home town. The singer also announced the album on Larkin's birthday.
