Related
Steve Kerr not sugarcoating Warriors' woes after blowout loss to Nets
Warriors coach Steve Kerr said his team has "got to find a way to reverse" its struggles after a 143-113 loss to the Nets dropped its road record to 3-16.
numberfire.com
Warriors' Andrew Wiggins (adductor) out again on Wednesday
Golden State Warriors guard/forward Andrew Wiggins (adductor) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Wiggins continues to deal with an adductor injury and will remain sidelined for Wednesday's clash with the Nets. His next chance to return will come against the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday. Wiggins...
numberfire.com
Jets rule out Denzel Mims (concussion) in Week 16
New York Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims (concussion) will not play in Week 16's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Mims will not be available on Thursday night after New York's wideout was unable to participate in any practices. Expect Elijah Moore to play an increased role versus a Jacksonville defense ranked 25th (29.6) in FanDuel points allowed per game to wideouts.
numberfire.com
Lakers rule out Austin Reaves (ankle) on Wednesday
Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (ankle) is ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Reaves will not be active after he was ruled out with a right ankle sprain. Expect Troy Brown Jr. to see more minutes off the bench on Wednesday night. In 18.4 expected minutes,...
numberfire.com
Patrick Beverley (calf) questionable Monday for Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley (calf) is questionable Monday against the Phoenix Suns. LeBron James (ankle) and Austin Reaves (ankle) have both been ruled out for the second leg of the Lakers' back-to-back, so Beverley will have access to a larger role on offense if he can play. Anthony Davis remains out with a foot injury.
numberfire.com
76ers' Furkan Korkmaz (illness) available on Wednesday
Philadelphia 76ers shooting guard Furkan Korkmaz (illness) is available for Wednesday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Korkmaz has been upgraded from questionable to available and will be active for Wednesday's clash with the Pistons. Korkmaz is averaging 4.8 points, 1.4 rebounds, 0.9 assists, and 8.3 FanDuel points per game this...
numberfire.com
Bulls' Goran Dragic (ankle) out on Wednesday
Chicago Bulls guard Goran Dragic (ankle) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Dragic is dealing with left ankle soreness and will not be available to face Atlanta on Wednesday. His next chance to play will come against the New York Knicks on Friday. Dragic is...
numberfire.com
Thunder starting Josh Giddey (iilness) on Wednesday, Aaron Wiggins to bench
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (illness) is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Portland Trail Blazers. Giddey will return to the court after he was sidelined two games with an illness. In a matchup versus a Portland unit ranked 23rd in defensive rating, our models project Giddey to score 34.3 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Paul George (knee) starting in Clippers' Wednesday lineup versus Hornets
Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George (knee) will play in Wednesday's contest against the Charlotte Hornets. After a two game absence, George will make his return to Los Angeles' starting lineup. In 35.0 expected minutes, our models project George to score 40.7 FanDuel points. George's projection includes 22.1 points, 6.8...
numberfire.com
Moussa Diabate coming off Clippers' bench on Wednesday night
Los Angeles Clippers forward Moussa Diabate is not starting in Wednesday's game versus the Charlotte Hornets. Diabate will play with the Clippers' second unit after Ivica Zubac was announced as Wednesday's starter. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 90.3 minutes this season, Diabate is averaging 0.90 FanDuel points per minute.
numberfire.com
Domantas Sabonis (hand) will play in Kings' Wednesday matchup versus Lakers
Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (hand) is active for Wednesday's contest against the Los Angeles Lakers. Sabonis will be available despite being listed as questionable with left hand soreness. In 36.0 expected minutes, our models project Sabonis to score 44.6 FanDuel points. Sabonis' projection includes 19.0 points, 13.1 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Killian Hayes (knee) available for Pistons on Wednesday
Detroit Pistons point guard Killian Hayes (knee) is available for Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Hayes has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the 76ers on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 29.2 minutes against Philadelphia. Hayes' Wednesday projection includes 9.7 points, 3.4 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Brooklyn's Joe Harris starting for Kyrie Irving (calf) on Wednesday
Brooklyn Nets guard Joe Harris is starting in Wednesday's lineup against Golden State Warriors. Harris will make his 18th start this season after Kyrie Irving was ruled out with a calf ailment. In 28.0 expected minutes, our models project Harris to score 20.3 FanDuel points. Harris' projection includes 11.9 points,...
numberfire.com
Clippers starting Ivica Zubac (knee) on Wednesday
Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac (knee) is starting in Wednesday's lineup versus the Charlotte Hornets. Zubac will start at center after the Clippers' center was forced to sit two games with a knee ailment. In a role with a minutes restriction, our models project Zubac to score 25.0 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Knicks starting Immanuel Quickley for inactive Quentin Grimes (ankle) on Wednesday
New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley is starting in Wednesday's lineup versus the Toronto Raptors. Quickley will make his first start this season after Quentin Grimes was ruled out with an ankle ailment. In 28.9 projected minutes, numberFire's models project Quickley to score 24.3 FanDuel points. Quickley's projection includes 11.5...
numberfire.com
Reggie Jackson (Achilles) active and starting for Clippers on Wednesday, John Wall to bench
Los Angeles Clippers guard Reggie jackson (Achilles) is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Charlotte Hornets. Jackson will make his 30th start this season after sitting out two games with Achilles soreness. In a role with a minutes restriction, our models project Jackson to score 20.3 FanDuel points. Jackson's projection...
numberfire.com
LeBron james (ankle) active and starting in Lakers' Wednesday lineup, Troy Brown Jr. to bench
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) is starting in Wednesday's game against the Sacramento Kings. After sitting one game with an ankle ailment, James will make his return on Wednesday night. In 37.6 expected minutes, numberFire's models project James to score 53.7 FanDuel points. James' Wednesday projection includes 29.9...
numberfire.com
Bulls' Alex Caruso (elbow) available for Wednesday's clash with Hawks
Chicago Bulls point guard Alex Caruso (elbow) is available for Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Caruso has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against Atlanta on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 32.3 minutes against the Hawks. Caruso's Wednesday projection includes 6.4 points, 3.9 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Bulls' Derrick Jones Jr. (ankle) out on Wednesday
Chicago Bulls forward Derrick Jones Jr. (ankle) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Jones continues to deal with a left ankle sprain and will not be available to face Atlanta on Wednesday. His next chance to play will come against the New York Knicks on Friday.
numberfire.com
Naz Reid playing with Minnesota's second unit on Wednesday night
Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Dallas Mavericks. Reid will come off the bench after Rudy Gobert was announced as Wednesday's starter. In 17.5 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Reid to produce 9.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.1 assists.
