Read full article on original website
Related
Missouri hunter’s surprise: 1 buck, 2 sets of antlers
Mike Lewis recently had the type of hunt that … well, you just don’t see this everyday. That’s because Lewis, while bowhunting in the northwest corner of Missouri, shot one buck and came up with two racks of antler. Right about now, most hunters are doing the...
Missouri Hunter Takes Down ‘Absolute Unit’ of A Raccoon, Breaks State Record
This girthy raccoon recently shot by a hunter in Missouri is an absolute wagon. The absolute unit is big enough to officially break the state record. The raccoon weighed in at a whopping 35 pounds. According to The State, officials from the Missouri Department of Conservation simply summed up the record-breaking raccoon by saying “that’s a monster.”
Missouri’s ‘Most Dangerous Lake’ Just Claimed 2 More Lives
It's one of the most beautiful parts of Missouri, but sadly it's also one of the most dangerous lakes for various reasons. Sadly, there are multiple reports that the Lake of the Ozarks has just claimed 2 more lives. KSDK is one of the many media outlets reporting that two...
Dozens of cattle slaughtered by mystery creature that left no tracks
Dozens of cattle in Colorado have been slaughtered over the past two months by an elusive predator that has left no tracks. In October, 18 dead cows were found just outside the town of Meeker. Some looked as though they were killed by wolves, but officials with Colorado Parks and Wildlife found no wolf tracks or evidence of the predator in the area. In the two months that local wildlife experts have searched for a culprit, at least 40 calves have died. The rancher who lost those calves, Jerry Klinglesmith, wrote in The Fence Post that what he thinks may have...
A 41-year-old Missouri man built an off-grid cabin in the mountains that brings in $4,000 a month on Airbnb. Take a look at how he did it.
Michael Loftis dreamed of a rustic"homebase" for his family after years of traveling across the country in an RV. His idyllic retreat now hosts short-term visitors looking to unplug.
Beware: New Apex Predator Could Soon Take Over Alabama Rivers
True River Monster Ahead. This is terrible news for those like me, who have an unnatural fear of getting eaten up by something in the water. The beach isn't even enjoyable since the gators started showing up in the shallows. It seems like all these nasty creatures are making their...
Colorado Man Finds Whole Family Of Mountain Lions On His Porch
Mountain lions are some of the most feared predators in our forest and there’s a good reason for it. They are trained killers who attack quickly using their leaping ability, speed and powerful bite to their advantage. They often take down their prey fast, grabbing onto their neck and holding their jaws tight until it’s all over.
Kevin Johnson's Final Words Before Missouri Execution
Johnson, 37, was sentenced to death for the 2005 killing of Kirkwood officer William McEntee.
This Is The Weirdest Home In Tennessee
Cheapism found the most bizarre home in each state, including this unique dwelling in Tennessee.
KYTV
Possessing recreational marijuana may be legal in Missouri, but not on area college campuses
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The possession of recreational marijuana is now legal in Missouri for those age 21 and older. But it’s still not allowed in certain places like the area’s college campuses. Missouri State, Drury, Evangel, OTC, and Mizzou already have policies in place prohibiting narcotics and...
The World’s Largest Chocolate Maker Has Been in Missouri 90 Years
When you think of large chocolate factories where do you think of? No, I'm not talking about the famous Willy Wonka movie, but truly one of the world's largest chocolate makers which just so happens to reside in Missouri. I found this factoid buried in the middle of an interesting...
a-z-animals.com
Cottonmouths in Tennessee: Where They Live and How Often They Bite
Cottonmouths in Tennessee: Where They Live and How Often They Bite. is a stunning state in the southeastern region of the US. It is completely landlocked and is bordered by eight other states. Tennessee has many different habitats – including mountains, rivers, swamps, plateaus, and plains. Although there are many different animals in the state, snakes are particularly common. There are 32 species of snakes in the state, of which four are venomous – including the well-known cottonmouths. But where do they live, and just how dangerous are they? Join us as we discover the cottonmouths in Tennessee!
Powerball lottery warning sees players urged to check tickets after massive $92.2million jackpot remains unclaimed
A LIFE-changing Powerball ticket that holds the right to a $92.2million payday has gone unclaimed almost a week since the winning numbers were drawn. The ticket was sold in northeast Kansas on Saturday and contains the winning digits 7-28-62-63-64 with the Powerball 10. According to Kansas Lottery, the winner drew...
Two Fisherman Reel In The Catch Of A Lifetime With 110-Year Old, 700-Pound Sturgeon
This is what dreams are made of in the fishing world… it just can’t get much better. A massive fish, an amazing fight and all your buddies around to enjoy it with you. That’s what we all chase after when we hit any water with a rod in hand.
States Sending Stimulus Checks in December 2022
Residents in these states could get an additional holiday gift this month in the form of a state "stimulus" payment.
The Ugliest Home in America is Found Here in Indiana
One Indiana home has been dubbed "The Ugliest Home in America". So, let's find out why. We all have seen homes on television that make us cringe. Heck, there are probably some that you have seen just driving around that make you wonder how people live there. Whether it be strange architecture, poor painting, or just something that is severely outdated, there are quite a few scattered throughout the United States. The website, Cheapism, recently compiled a list of the strangest homes in every state. Some of these homes are quite...unique, to say the least. However, one of the homes featured on this list has been named "The Ugliest Home in America," and it's located right here in Indiana.
What’s the World’s Dumbest Driving Law? It’s This One in Missouri
Whatever you do, don't ask the question what the dumbest driving law is in the world. You went ahead and did it anyway, didn't you? Well, by far it's this one in Missouri and it's a real headscratcher what someone was thinking. I found this gem on Simplemost. They ranked...
Have you cooked this at home? This is the most popular casserole in Texas: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Casseroles, everyone that has done any sort of cooking even as low-level as grilled cheese, can and has probably made a form of this popular concoction at some point and time in their culinary lives. While Saturday, December 3 is National Green Bean Casserole Day, which...
Texas Woman Scams Online Boyfriend Out Of $1.2M, Then Hits The Casino
Lorraine Rew was arrested on charges of corrupt businesses influence and counterfeiting.
The Daily South
Tennessee Home Depot Employees Find Envelope Stuffed With Cash, Return It To Panicked Customer
Adam Adkisson was working at The Home Depot in the Nashville neighborhood of Bellevue when he noticed a small envelope in aisle 22. “I didn’t think anything of it at first,” Adkisson told WSMV. “I thought it was empty, but I thought I’d go back to make sure and when I picked it up, I could feel that It had stuff in it. It had money.”
1070 KHMO-AM
Hannibal MO
15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
KHMO AM 1070 has the best news coverage for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0