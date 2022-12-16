Read full article on original website
Related
kion546.com
Armed woman barricades herself in MLK Library bathroom on San Jose campus: police
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police descended on the Martin Luther King Library on Wednesday morning to investigate reports of an armed woman barricaded in the bathroom, according to the police chief. There have been no reports in injuries at this point, San Jose State Police Chief Mike Carroll...
kion546.com
New Mexico seeks tougher provisions for US nuclear dump
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — State officials have released a draft permit that includes tougher provisions for the U.S. government to meet if it wants to continue dumping radioactive waste from decades of nuclear research and bomb-making in the New Mexico desert. The public will have the next 60 days to comment on the proposal. Watchdog groups already have indicated their support for measures that include forcing the federal government to consider developing another waste repository elsewhere in the U.S. and reporting annually on those efforts. Top state officials have said New Mexico has been taken advantage of when it comes to disposing of the nation’s nuclear waste.
kion546.com
E. Michigan beats San Jose St. in Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Eastern Michigan quarterback Taylor Powell got emotional after winning the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl MVP honors and leading the Eagles to a 41-27 victory over San Jose State on Tuesday. “I’m just really thankful for the opportunity here,” said Powell, who threw for 298 yards...
kion546.com
NAACP sues Mississippi over legislative redistricting plan
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A new lawsuit says Mississippi is perpetuating a legacy of racial discrimination with a legislative redistricting plan. The Mississippi NAACP and five Black residents filed the federal suit Tuesday. It challenges state House and Senate districts that are scheduled to be used in the 2023 election. The suit comes six weeks before candidates’ qualifying deadline of Feb. 1. Mississippi’s population is about 59% white and 38% Black. In the redistricting plan adopted this year, 15 of the 52 Senate districts and 42 of the 122 House districts are majority-Black. Those make up 29% of the Senate districts and 34% of the House districts. The lawsuit says legislators could have drawn four more majority-Black districts in the Senate and and three more in the House.
kion546.com
New York to open first legal pot dispensary by year’s end
NEW YORK (AP) — The first legal dispensary for recreational marijuana in New York is set to open Dec. 29, marking a long-awaited launch of a cannabis industry that could become one of the country’s most lucrative. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday that Housing Works, a minority-controlled nonprofit...
kion546.com
Kansas man gets extra year in jail over illegal autopsies
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas man already serving a federal prison sentence for running an illegal autopsy scheme also has been sentenced to serve an additional year in jail on state criminal charges. The Kansas attorney general’s office announced Wednesday that 43-year-old Shawn Parcells was ordered by a state-court judge to serve his 12-month sentence in Wabaunsee County west of Topeka after finishing a federal prison sentence of nearly six years for wire fraud. In Wabaunsee County, he was convicted of theft and illegally obtaining control over bodies over three autopsies. Parcells has no formal pathology education but federal court records say he made more than $1.1 million in Kansas between 2016 and 2019 from autopsies.
kion546.com
Edwards scores 23 to help No. 9 UConn over Seton Hall
STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Aaliyah Edwards had 23 points, leading six players who scored in double figures for ninth-ranked UConn in a 98-73 win over Seton Hall. Caroline Ducharme and Nika Muhl each had 16 points and were a combined 8 of 11 from 3-point range. Lou Lopez Senechal had 14 points, Aubrey Griffin added 13 points and seven rebounds, and Dorka Juhasz had 10 points and 10 rebounds for UConn. Sidney Cooks had 18 points and Lauren Park-Lane finished with 17 for Seton Hall, which had its seven-game winning streak snapped.
Comments / 0