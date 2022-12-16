ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

The Best Key Lime Pie in Illinois Might be at a Golf Course

Balls, tees and key lime pie? Who knew you could find this entire combo in one spot in Rockford. We're officially counting down to Christmas, less than ten days until those presents needs to be bought, wrapped and placed under the tree, if you still need a few gifts for the golfers in your life and you like pie, we found your next shopping stop.
ROCKFORD, IL
What Does It Mean When Abandoned WI Vehicle Has Police Tape On it

If you're driving through Wisconsin this winter and you spot a vehicle with police tape on it, this is what it means. Winter has finally arrived in and around the Rockford area. We are starting to experience snow, ice, and cold. That should suggest that drivers in Wisconsin and Illinois are being cautious while out on the road. Unfortunately, that is not the case. In fact, I believe they get even worse. Especially, if their vehicle has four-wheel drive. Have you ever noticed all the cars off the road in ditches during bad weather?
WISCONSIN STATE
Backyard Chickens Could Be Coming To Rockford, Illinois

Residents of Rockford, Illinois may have noticed a sudden surge in backyard chicken fever. That's right, our fine city has recently seen an influx of poultry enthusiasts dreaming of fresh eggs and entertaining feathered friends. But alas, it seems that these chicken lovers may have to hold off on their plans for the time being.
ROCKFORD, IL
Rockford, Illinois Emergency Cold Weather Shelter Opens for Winter Season

As the winter season approaches and the temperature begins to drop, it's important for communities to have resources in place to help those in need stay warm and safe. In Rockford, Illinois, local organizations are coming together to open an Emergency Cold Weather Shelter at Second First Church, located at 318 N. Church Street. The overnight shelter will open at 8 p.m. on nights when the temperature falls below 16 degrees and is tentatively scheduled to run from Tuesday, December 20th through Monday, December 26th, based on the weather forecast.
ROCKFORD, IL
Popular Illinois Restaurant Opens for the First Time Since 2020

In the past few years, we've seen a lot of restaurants re-open after the pandemic, except one, and it's finally opening its doors this weekend. This weekend is our annual Chicago Bears tailgate trip for my family, so I've been booked in Chicago for months, but I tell you, I wish I had time to stay here in Rockford, too.
ROCKFORD, IL
Three Separate Shootings Reported in a Violent Rockford Weekend

The Rockford Police Department has released details of three different shooting incidents that happened over the weekend. Shooting at Stop-N-Go on Charles Street on Saturday. According to a press release, the shootings began early on Saturday morning (12/17) at 12:25 am when two individuals in a grey sedan attempted to rob the driver of an SUV at the Stop-N-Go on Charles Street.
ROCKFORD, IL
Rockford, IL
1440 WROK has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

