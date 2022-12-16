ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luke Grimes From ‘Yellowstone’ Makes Country Music Debut With ‘No Horse to Ride’ [Listen]

By Grace Lenehan Vaughn
 5 days ago
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

George Strait Has a New Album in the Works

Country fans may not have to wait much longer to hear new music from George Strait. In an extensive recent interview with Cowboys & Indians, the 70-year-old country legend revealed that he's in the process of creating another album. "I like making records and plan on doing another one soon,"...
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Top 5 Lee Roy Parnell Songs

If you were listening to country music during the early 1990s, you are guaranteed to have heard at least one of Lee Roy Parnell's hits on the radio. Born December 21, 1956 in Abilene, Texas, Parnell came from a musical family. His father was close friends with country legend Bob Wills, who helped foster Lee Roy's talents from a young age. In a 2004 interview, Parnell said that his first radio performance was at the age of six alongside Wills and his band, the Texas Playboys, in Fort Worth, Texas. After honing his skills as a guitarist and vocalist, he moved to Nashville and inked a record deal with Arista Nashville in 1989.
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Luke Bryan Is Down a Pickup Truck After His Wife’s Latest Prank, But It’s for a Good Cause [Watch]

In the Bryan household, nobody is safe during the 12 Days of Pranksmas — not even Luke Bryan's pickup truck. Bryan's wife Caroline posted video of Day 4 of Pranksmas on Monday (Dec. 19), and it's a doozy: She teamed up with the E3 Ranch Foundation to steal her country star husband's pickup truck and put it up for auction to benefit a charitable cause.
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

36 Years Ago: Randy Travis Joins the Grand Ole Opry

Today is a monumental anniversary for Randy Travis: It was on this date 36 years ago (Dec. 20, 1986) that he became a member of the Grand Ole Opry. Travis' induction into the Opry came only six months after the release of Storms of Life, his first album on Warner Bros. That record spawned four No. 1 hits, including "Diggin' Up Bones," which reached No. 1 only a few weeks before the North Carolina native became a member of the revered organization.
