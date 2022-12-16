Is Lionel Messi the best male sports athlete of all time? World Cup final could be a persuasive closing statement

Read full article on original website
Sporting News
Lionel Messi PSG contract details: How much money is Argentina star making with new extension at Ligue 1 club?
Fresh off his 2022 FIFA World Cup victory with Argentina, Lionel Messi has reportedly agreed with French side Paris Saint-Germain to extend his stay in the French capital. The 35-year-old added a World Cup title to his trophy case in December, cementing his status as the greatest player of all-time.
Sporting News
What is the most liked photo in Instagram history? Lionel Messi post with World Cup trophy smashes record as Argentina celebrates FIFA title
Lionel Messi set a multitude of records as he led the Argentina charge to the 2022 FIFA World Cup title. The 35-year-old became the all-time World Cup appearance leader, the first player to win two Golden Ball trophies as the best player at a World Cup, and became the first player to score in every round of a modern World Cup knockout stage as he carried Argentina to its third-ever FIFA international title.
Sporting News
BOTHROYD: Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo was never an argument — World Cup win proves Argentina icon is the GOAT
In his latest column for The Sporting News, former England ace and Premier League star Jay Bothroyd reflects on the World Cup final, and the end of the Messi vs Ronaldo GOAT debate. That was the greatest World Cup final ever, certainly in my lifetime. Argentina were absolutely fantastic, their...
Sporting News
Argentina team bus accident: Two fans jump off overpass to get on, but one missed during World Cup parade
The celebration in Buenos Aires of Argentina's 2022 World Cup victory produced some incredible scenes as millions of people flocked to the city to see the Albiceleste players bring the trophy home. Lionel Messi and many other players rode on an open-top bus through the city, mobbed by a sea...
Sporting News
'What a coward' - Novak Djokovic slammed after backing out of Nick Kyrgios match at World Tennis League
Novak Djokovic has left a number of fans disappointed after pulling out of a match against Nick Kyrgios on Wednesday. The two tennis stars were set to face off at the new World Tennis League (WTL) in Dubai having played the Wimbledon final against each other in July. But despite...
Sporting News
'I went to pick him up': How close Jonah Lomu came to joining the NRL
All Blacks legend Jonah Lomu almost became the most expensive player “in the history” of Australian rugby league after being approached by the Gold Coast Titans in 2007. Ahead of their inaugural campaign in the NRL, the Titans attempted to sign one of the greatest All Blacks to have ever donned the coveted black jersey.
Sporting News
Canelo statue unveiled in hometown: Boxing champion honored with Rocky-like gift
One of the most active fighters in boxing, Canelo Alvarez doesn’t appear to be stepping away from the ring soon. That doesn’t mean he can’t benefit from his successful career. The undisputed super-middleweight champion, born in Guadalajara, Mexico, was recently honored with a statue in Juanacatlan, in...
Sporting News
Dakar Rally 2023: Dates, schedule, location and how to watch desert endurance race
The 45th edition of the Dakar Rally is around the corner. One of the most revered and demanding motorsport events on the planet, the 2023 race will bring together some of the world's best enduro competitors across a number of categories. The Sporting News takes a look at the key...
Sporting News
Gareth Bale included in L'Equipe's worst team of the World Cup after early exit with Wales
Wales hero Gareth Bale was listed as one of the worst players at the World Cup by French sports newspaper L'Equipe. WHAT HAPPENED? Despite scoring Wales' only goal of the competition - a penalty against USA - Bale was included in the worst XI of the competition. The talisman was unable to inspire his team to victory as they crashed out at the group stage with one point.
Sporting News
Australian Open schedule 2023: Full draws, TV coverage, channels & how to watch every tennis match
Australian Open 2023 - the first tennis Grand Slam of the year - will be played at Melbourne Park through the second half of January. Will Novak Djokovic claim a 10th men's title? Or can teenage world No.1 Carlos Alcaraz spoil the party?. Is Iga Swiatek going to canter her...
Sporting News
Australian goalkeeper Ashley Maynard-Brewer stars in Carabao Cup upset against Premier League club Brighton
Australian goalkeeper Ashley Maynard-Brewer proved to be the hero as Chartlon Athletic stunned Brighton in the Carabao Cup Round of 16 on Thursday morning (AEDT). Charlton are currently in League One, two divisions below top-flight Brighton, but held their own against the Seagulls. After a goalless 90 minutes, the match...
